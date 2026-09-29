ETV Bharat / health

How Orthopaedic Pain Can Affect Heart Health, And Doc's Tips To Exercise Despite Knee Pain

Knee pain is often an orthopaedic problem but it can have effects beyond the joints. If pain makes walking, climbing stairs or exercising uncomfortable, people may gradually become less active. Over time, this decrease in physical activity can result in weight gain, decreased muscle strength, poor physical condition, and other cardiovascular risk factors.

Regular physical activity maintains cardiovascular fitness, healthy body weight, blood pressure and blood glucose levels. However, individuals with chronic knee pain may abstain from exercise for fear of worsening their symptoms. Even simple activities such as walking, cycling or climbing stairs may get harder. This can lead to a vicious cycle of pain, which leads to inactivity, which leads to muscle weakness and reduced physical fitness.

"While knee pain does not directly cause heart disease, the inactivity that can come with chronic pain can affect your overall heart health," says Dr. Nihar Modi, Orthopedic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai, on the occasion of World Heart Day 2026.

Extended periods of physical inactivity are linked to several cardiovascular risk factors, such as weight gain, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels and poorer blood sugar control. Says orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Modi, "If someone is inactive for months because of knee or joint pain, they may lose some of the protective benefits of regular physical activity. This is especially true for people who already have risk factors for heart disease."

So, treatment of the underlying orthopaedic problem may be an important part of helping a person return safely to an active lifestyle.

When Should Knee Pain Be Considered For Evaluation?

You should not ignore knee pain that persists or worsens, swelling, instability, difficulty walking, or pain that interferes with your daily activities. Dr. Modi says that an orthopaedic specialist can identify the underlying cause and suggest treatment. People with heart disease or significant risk factors for cardiovascular disease should also discuss their exercise plans with their healthcare professional especially before undertaking vigorous physical activity.

Movement is the link between a healthy heart and healthy joints. Knee pain should not cause long term inactivity. Early diagnosis, suitable treatment and an individual exercise program can help you remain active without putting undue stress on the joints.

Tips To Exercise If You Have Knee Pain