ETV Bharat / health

World Heart Day: Your Daily Drive May Be Stressing More Than Just Your Mind, Says Cardiologist

Constant road rage can put the body in a state of alarm, which in turn affects the heart ( Getty Images )

The state of the cardiovascular system is often determined by things such as cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, nutrition, and physical activity. But there is one more thing that impacts our cardiovascular condition, and this is the way we experience stress in our everyday life. For city drivers, going to work becomes a stressful experience due to traffic jams, aggression while driving, constant honking, speeding and road rage.

What is being questioned here is the idea that one stressful trip, one honk, and one episode of road rage can cause a heart attack.

What Happens Inside the Body During Stress?

Activation of the “fight or flight” mechanism happens when a person feels any form of threat, anxiety, or frustration. Some of the stress chemicals include adrenaline and cortisol, which increase blood pressure and heart rate in preparation for any imminent activity. If the reactions happen often, particularly alongside unhealthy sleep patterns, insufficient exercise, smoking, unhealthy diets, or any existing conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, then the overall cardiovascular risk picture becomes worse. The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is a connection between chronic noise from traffic and various cardiovascular issues such as high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.

Also read: Chronic Stress May Trigger Hidden Inflammation That Damages The Heart, Increases Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke by 43%

It's Not Just The Honking

Horn-blowing is one of the many problems we face. Overspeeding, sudden lane changing, reckless overtaking, tailgating, and road rage are examples of other driving behaviours that cause our bodies to experience stress. Some drivers are affected so much by stress that even before embarking on their working day, driving alone becomes a problem for them. This applies when they get back home after a working day as well, because they cannot unwind from their state of alertness.