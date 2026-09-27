ETV Bharat / health

You're Young And Fit But Are You Heart-Healthy? Here's How To Find Out

Many of the factors associated with cardiovascular risk can be identified through routine blood investigations even before a person develops noticeable symptoms, says pathology expert Dr. Sunita Kapoor ( Getty Images )

Even if you are young, busy, and seem to be healthy, that doesn't mean your heart is safe. Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity are all conditions that can happen without any clear signs. These issues can build up over time and raise the risk of heart disease.

A 2023 ICMR-INDIAB study of 1,13,106 people from all over India in 2023 found that 11.4% of them had diabetes. The study also looked at prediabetes, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, and obesity. It showed that people can have more than one metabolic risk factor at the same time. Another 2017 ICMR-led analysis under the India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative has identified high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, high body-mass index and unhealthy diet among important contributors to India’s disease burden. Together, these findings reinforce the importance of recognising metabolic risk factors before they progress into more serious health complications. “Many of the factors associated with cardiovascular risk can be identified through routine blood investigations even before a person develops noticeable symptoms. Tests such as fasting blood glucose, HbA1c and lipid profile can provide useful information about blood sugar regulation and cholesterol levels, while measurements such as BMI and waist circumference can provide additional context around metabolic health. What matters is not only whether one value is outside the reference range, but how these findings fit together with an individual’s medical history, family history and overall risk profile,” said Dr. Sunita Kapoor, CEO & Chief of Pathology, City Imaging & Clinical Labs. For younger adults, these basic health parameters can provide an important starting point for understanding cardiovascular risk. Blood pressure can help identify hypertension, fasting blood glucose and HbA1c can detect abnormal blood sugar levels, while a lipid profile provides information on cholesterol and triglycerides. These assessments can be particularly relevant for those with a family history of premature heart disease or those with established risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, smoking or physical inactivity.