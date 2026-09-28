ETV Bharat / health

The Regenerative Question In Cardiac Care: Can Science One Day Help the Heart Repair What Disease Has Taken Away?

Repairing damaged heart muscles is one of the areas where regenerative medicine is trying to come up with solutions ( ETV Bharat )

Every heartbeat is a story of life, survival, and recovery. If there is severe injury to the heart caused by cardiovascular disease, doctors can open the vessels, stop the damage, reduce symptoms, and maintain proper cardiac function. The main problem in this case is that the adult heart does not have an infinite ability to regenerate itself.

Cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death in the world. It is estimated that in 2022, they caused approximately 19.8 million deaths. Progress in cardiology includes such developments as angioplasty, bypass operations, medication therapy, and therapy of heart failure. Nevertheless, after serious injury of the myocardium, there is only a limited possibility of regeneration of cardiomyocytes. On the eve of World Heart Day, the next question is: Will science be able to give us more knowledge about it?

“The effect of a heart attack goes beyond just the blockage in the coronary artery. The reduced supply of blood causes damage and even loss of heart muscle cells. As part of the healing process, the body develops scar tissue to preserve the structure of the heart. But unlike normal heart muscle, scar tissue cannot contract, and large amounts of scar tissue in the heart muscles can be a factor behind impaired cardiac function and heart failure,” says Dr. Jagriti Yadav, Medical Director – Lab Operations, Cryoviva Life Sciences.

Regeneration of damaged heart muscles, among other things, is one of the areas where regenerative medicine is trying to come up with solutions. This is different from traditional cardiac treatments since it does not aim at improving on the existing methods but rather looks for biological solutions.

Next Frontier of Biological Possibilities

Regenerative medicine is a growing area of research in the realm of cardiology. “Researchers are studying how cell signaling and other processes can be employed to aid in tissue repair and improve natural regenerative capabilities. While cardiac regeneration is currently an area of scientific inquiry, developments in research are helping us learn more about cellular signalling and tissue repair and regeneration,” adds Dr. Yadav.

The future of cardiology research could lead to the development of treatments that go beyond addressing the results of heart disease by promoting repair and restoration of the body’s own functions.