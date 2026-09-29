ETV Bharat / health

The Exercise Journey After A Heart Transplant | World Heart Day 2026

Typically, heart transplantation signifies the conclusion of an extremely difficult journey from a medical perspective. However, for the patient, it marks the beginning of another journey towards a fully functioning person. One of the amazing things about heart transplantation is gradually seeing how patients are returning to what they used to think was no longer possible.

The aim is not to push the patient into a strenuous activity. Instead, it’s about progressive conditioning so the body adapts step by step. Walking can start with short distances and gradually increase in length and intensity. As the strength improves, rehabilitation may include more exercises appropriate to the individual’s condition and stage of recovery.

“After a prolonged illness and hospitalisation, a patient can lose considerable muscle strength and physical conditioning. Even simple activities such as sitting up, standing and walking may initially require effort. This is where a structured rehabilitation program comes in,” cardiac surgeon Dr. Kapoor tells ETV Bharat on the occasion of World Heart Day. With appropriate medical supervision, exercise usually starts slowly with activities to rebuild strength, endurance, balance and confidence.

After heart transplant surgery, the No. 1 priority is not exercise but keeping the new heart safe. Close medical monitoring is mandatory to ascertain that the transplanted heart works well and that the body accepts it. Along with many other medications, immunosuppressants are critical to avoid rejection, so patients have to take their medications on time. Patients have to be monitored continuously for rejection, infection, and any other complications after their heart transplant.

“With the heart coming from proper donor and receiving adequate medical help, it is always possible for the patient to have their physical condition restored and get back to life. I usually tell patients about this transformation by using the following analogy: it’s like changing a 500cc engine for a 100cc bike. What happens is that the patient gets a new engine, but the rest of the body needs some time to adjust to it,” says Dr. Lalit Kapoor, Senior Consultant – Cardiac Surgery and Robotic Surgery, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata.

Body Needs Time But Heart Is Strong

A lot of people think that the patient can go back to their old level of physical activity as soon as the new heart is working well. In fact, the cardiovascular system may be ready for more activity while the muscles and joints are still recovering from being inactive for a long period of time. Prior to increasing the intensity of exercise, the physical capacity, muscle strength, balance, endurance and general health of the patient need to be assessed. The idea is to build up the physical base for the new heart, little by little. As the individual’s recovery allows and in consultation with his/her transplant and rehabilitation teams, the journey may progress from basic mobility and walking to more structured cardiovascular and strength exercises.

Exercise Is Also About Rebuilding Confidence

The benefits of rehabilitation after transplantation are not only physical. For many patients, each additional step is a psychological hurdle. Patients may be wary of exertion at first after much time spent with illness, hospitalization and uncertainty. “Or they may be worried they’re going to hurt the transplant heart, or cause a complication. With the right counseling and supervised rehabilitation, patients can learn about their new physical capabilities while still respecting necessary precautions,” says Dr. Kapoor.

Psychological preparation is thus an important component of transplant care. A positive and realistic outlook, along with professional counselling when necessary, can help patients to adjust to life after transplantation.

Precautions To Take

Transplanted hearts require care for the rest of the patient’s life:

Patients need to take their medications as prescribed and come to their follow-up visits regularly. This is especially important for infection prevention as immunosuppressive drugs dampen the immune response of the body. Simple precautions such as maintaining good hygiene, following medical advice about avoiding infection exposure and using protective measures when recommended remain part of everyday life. Exercise should never be treated as a competition. Patients should increase activity according to their rehabilitation plan rather than comparing their progress with someone else's.

The most rewarding part of transplantation is watching patients discover that their lives do not have to remain defined by their illness. The journey from a hospital bed to a treadmill is not simply about improving exercise capacity. It represents the gradual return of independence and being able to walk farther, climb stairs, participate in family activities, return to work where appropriate and rediscover everyday experiences.

The transplanted heart provides the opportunity, but recovery is a partnership between the new heart, the patient's body, medical team and the patient's own determination. Ultimately, the goal after a heart transplant is to help patients build the strength and confidence to live their lives again. The new heart may be the powerful engine that makes this possible, but rehabilitation helps the rest of the body learn how to move forward with it.