World Hearing Day Special: Are Your Headphones Stealing Your Future Hearing?

There is a particular intimacy to headphones. You put them on, and the world disappears. The train crowd fades. The office noise softens. The gym becomes cinematic. Your favourite song sounds like it was recorded just for you. It feels comforting and harmless but that is precisely the problem.

On World Hearing Day 2026, it is worth asking an uncomfortable question: are we slowly damaging one of our most precious senses in the name of convenience and constant entertainment? Because while we have been upgrading from wired earphones to wireless buds to noise-cancelling headsets, something else has been rising: noise-induced hearing loss in young adults.

The Volume Creep

You start listening at a reasonable level. Then the traffic gets louder. The gym playlist blasts overhead. The metro screeches into a station. So you increase the volume. Just a little. Then a little more. What researchers are now calling “volume creep” (the gradual increase in listening levels over time) is becoming common among people in their teens and 20s.

Recent global estimates suggest that 1.3 billion young people worldwide may be at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices. Studies published in journals focusing on public health and audiology have found that prolonged exposure to audio above 85 decibels (roughly the sound level of heavy city traffic) can begin to damage the delicate hair cells in the inner ear. Many personal devices can easily cross 100 decibels. Once those hair cells are damaged, they do not regenerate. This is not like a strained muscle. It does not heal with rest.

Illusion of Safety

Headphones sit extremely close to the ear drum (Getty Images)

There is a comforting myth that because earphones are small, the sound must be safe. But headphones and earbuds sit extremely close to the eardrum. The sound energy is concentrated and direct. When you're streaming at high volumes for long periods (binge-listening to podcasts, gaming for hours, watching back-to-back episodes), the exposure becomes cumulative.

A growing number of audiology clinics report seeing patients in their 20s with early signs of noise-induced hearing damage: ringing in the ears (tinnitus), difficulty understanding speech in noisy environments, and sensitivity to sound.