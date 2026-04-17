ETV Bharat / health

From Bleeds To Prevention, India’s Haemophilia Care Is At A Turning Point | World Haemophilia Day Special

For decades, haemophilia care in India was defined by emergency response rather than prevention. But a gradual shift is now underway that could transform outcomes for thousands living with this lifelong, often underdiagnosed disorder. On World Haemophilia Day 2026, we are turning our gaze towards the preventive and treatment aspects of this disorder.

What Is Haemophilia?

Haemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. Normally, when a person gets a cut or injury, their body uses special proteins called clotting factors to stop bleeding. In haemophilia, these clotting factors are missing or low, so bleeding lasts longer than normal.

What Causes It?

Haemophilia is caused by mutations in genes responsible for blood clotting - specifically Factor VIII (Haemophilia A) or Factor IX (Haemophilia B), both located on the X chromosome. Patients often need to take precautions to avoid injuries that may trigger bleeding episodes. Haemophilia is an X-linked genetic disorder, meaning it primarily affects males, while females are typically carriers... though some may also experience mild to moderate bleeding symptoms. For instance, if a mother is a carrier and the father is unaffected, a son may inherit the condition, while a daughter may become a carrier.

Haemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder (ETV Bharat)

Diagnosis Gap in India

Despite being well understood medically, timely diagnosis remains a major challenge in India. For thousands of families, haemophilia is not identified through early screening, but after repeated, unexplained bleeding episodes or irreversible joint damage has already occurred. While approximately 1,40,000 people are estimated to be affected across the country, many still remain outside the healthcare system: undiagnosed, untreated, and vulnerable.

However, this is beginning to change. A significant shift is underway from managing bleeds to preventing them. With evolving treatment approaches (particularly prophylaxis, which refers to regular, preventive treatment given to stop bleeding episodes before they occur), patients today have a far better chance at an improved quality of life. At the same time, several states are stepping up with publicly funded programmes and decentralised care models, bringing treatment closer to those who need it most.

Why Early Detection Still Fails

“Currently in India, access to prophylactic treatment for haemophilia remains critically low, reaching less than 8% of patients and being influenced by geographical disparities,” says Dr. Thota Usha Rani, Additional Director of Medical Education and former Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, Telangana. “For most families, the cost of treatment (if acquired privately) remains prohibitively high, making prophylaxis a realistic option for only a small fraction of those in need. This is an urgent gap that demands immediate and sustained attention,” she told ETV Bharat's Anubha Jain in an exclusive interview.

As for the reason why the disorder is significantly underdiagnosed in India, Dr. Usha Rani blames it on low awareness among general practitioners, paediatricians, and primary healthcare workers. “Early signs like easy bruising or prolonged bleeding after minor injuries are often overlooked, leading to multiple consultations before a clotting disorder is even suspected. In the absence of a family history, diagnosis is frequently delayed until a severe bleeding episode occurs.