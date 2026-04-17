ETV Bharat / health

World Haemophilia Day 2026: Why Even A Small Cut Can Become A Medical Emergency For People With The Disorder

For most of us, a small cut, a bruise from bumping into a table, or a fall while playing sports barely registers in our daily lives. The body’s biological repair system springs into action. Blood clots form, bleeding stops, and the tissue heals. But in people living with haemophilia, a tiny injury can spiral into a dangerous cascade of internal bleeding, joint damage, and in severe cases, life-threatening complications. On World Haemophilia Day, doctors and researchers repeat that minor injuries are not minor for people with the rare disorder.

The Body’s Natural “Clotting Algorithm”

Think of the body’s clotting mechanism as an incredibly complex biochemical algorithm.

Dr. Savitha Anil Kumar, Laboratory Director, Apollo Hospitals, Sheshadripuram in Bengaluru explains that even a minor injury can trigger prolonged bleeding because the body cannot form a stable fibrin clot. “A minor injury leads to delayed or uncontrollable bleeding due to the absence of formation of fibrin clot,” she notes. “This can lead to internal accumulation of blood causing pressure on surrounding tissues, resulting in severe pain, restricted movement, and haemorrhage.”

In practical terms, this means something as simple as a bump against furniture can produce bleeding beneath the skin or inside joints. Unlike external cuts, internal bleeding can go unnoticed until damage has already begun.

A Fall Can Turn Into Long-Term Joint Damage

One of the most common complications of haemophilia is bleeding inside joints (a condition known as hemarthrosis). The knees, elbows, and ankles are particularly vulnerable.

Dr. Harsha Prasad L, Pediatric Hemato Oncologist, KMC Hospital, Mangalore says that even a small fall or impact can trigger internal bleeding in these joints. “In patients with haemophilia, a simple hit or fall may result in uncontrollable bleeding, possibly even internal,” he says. “Bleeding often occurs in areas such as knee joints, elbow joints, ankle joints, or muscle tissue.”

One of the troubling aspects of haemophilia-related bleeding is that symptoms often appear hours later rather than immediately after injury. A patient might initially feel fine. Then, slowly, the joint begins to swell. Pain and stiffness appear. Movement becomes difficult. If the bleeding continues or repeats frequently, the joint can suffer irreversible damage. This process can eventually lead to permanent disability, particularly in patients whose haemophilia is severe. Those with severe haemophilia have clotting factor levels below 1%, meaning spontaneous bleeding episodes may occur even without obvious injury.