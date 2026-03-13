People Over 40 Should Not Ignore Headaches, Eye Strain Or Blurred Vision, It Could Point To Glaucoma, 'The Silent Thief Of Sight'
On World Glaucoma Week, eye specialist Dr. Ankit Vinayak says that age is the biggest risk factor for glaucoma.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Let’s begin with a situation many of us know too well. You’ve had a long day staring at your laptop. By evening, your head starts hurting. Your eyes feel tired. When you look at lights at night, you sometimes see colourful halos around them. Most people dismiss these signs.
“Too much screen time,” they say.
“Maybe I need new glasses.”
“Probably just age.”
But eye doctors say sometimes these symptoms could be pointing to something far more serious. A condition called Glaucoma. While anyone can develop glaucoma, certain people have a higher risk. The biggest factor is age. People above 40 years of age should begin routine eye screenings to rule out glaucoma.
The problem with glaucoma is simple: by the time most people realise it, significant damage has already occurred. That’s why awareness campaigns during World Glaucoma Week (being observed from March 8-14 this year), are focusing on one message: don’t ignore early warning signs.
Glaucoma Is Called The Silent Thief Of Sight
Glaucoma has earned a dramatic nickname: the silent thief of sight. It doesn’t cause sudden pain or dramatic symptoms in the early stages. Instead, it slowly damages the optic nerve, the structure that carries visual information from the eye to the brain.
According to Dr. Ankit Vinayak, Head - Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Gurugram, glaucoma mainly affects something called the field of vision. “Imagine you are looking straight ahead while driving a car. Even though your eyes are focused on the road ahead, you can still see things happening on the sides... a bike overtaking, a pedestrian crossing, or another car approaching. This surrounding visual awareness is your field of vision. Glaucoma gradually begins to shrink this field,” he says.
First, you lose the side vision. Slowly, the field narrows more and more until only a small central area remains... something doctors call tunnel vision. By the time this happens, most of the damage has already occurred. Unfortunately, that damage cannot be reversed.
Early Signs People Often Ignore
One of the biggest challenges with glaucoma is that people often dismiss the early symptoms. Dr. Vinayak says some warning signs can include:
- frequent headaches
- eye strain while working on screens
- seeing coloured halos around lights at night
- blurred or patchy vision
The problem is that these symptoms are easy to ignore or blame on lifestyle factors like stress or digital screens. But if they occur repeatedly, it is wise to consult an eye specialist.
Apart from age, family history also plays a major role. If parents or grandparents have had glaucoma, the risk for other family members increases significantly. Dr. Vinayak says people diagnosed with glaucoma should also encourage siblings and children to get their eyes checked. Several other medical conditions can increase the chances of developing glaucoma. These include:
- Diabetes Mellitus
- Hypertension
- high-powered spectacles (very strong plus or minus lenses)
- Long-term use of steroid meds.
During World Glaucoma Week, eye specialists like Dr. Vinayak are urging people to take one simple step: schedule a routine eye checkup, especially if you are over 40 and have headaches, eye strain or see halos around lights.
