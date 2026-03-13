ETV Bharat / health

People Over 40 Should Not Ignore Headaches, Eye Strain Or Blurred Vision, It Could Point To Glaucoma, 'The Silent Thief Of Sight'

Headaches are not to be taken lightly if you're over 40 ( Getty Images )

By Kasmin Fernandes 3 Min Read

Let’s begin with a situation many of us know too well. You’ve had a long day staring at your laptop. By evening, your head starts hurting. Your eyes feel tired. When you look at lights at night, you sometimes see colourful halos around them. Most people dismiss these signs. “Too much screen time,” they say. “Maybe I need new glasses.” “Probably just age.” But eye doctors say sometimes these symptoms could be pointing to something far more serious. A condition called Glaucoma. While anyone can develop glaucoma, certain people have a higher risk. The biggest factor is age. People above 40 years of age should begin routine eye screenings to rule out glaucoma. The problem with glaucoma is simple: by the time most people realise it, significant damage has already occurred. That’s why awareness campaigns during World Glaucoma Week (being observed from March 8-14 this year), are focusing on one message: don’t ignore early warning signs. Glaucoma Is Called The Silent Thief Of Sight