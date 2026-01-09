ETV Bharat / health

Scientists In Atlanta Achieve World's First Minimally Invasive Coronary Artery Bypass

In a world first, a team of researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Emory School of Medicine, Atlanta, has successfully performed a coronary artery bypass (a normally open-heart surgery) without cutting the chest wall. The team employed a novel intervention to prevent the blockage of a vital coronary artery, which is a very rare but often lethal complication following a heart-valve replacement. The results suggest that, in the future, a less traumatic alternative to open-heart surgery could become widely available for those at risk of coronary artery obstruction.

“Achieving this required some out-of-the-box thinking but I believe we developed a highly practical solution,” said first author of the study Christopher Bruce, MBChB, an interventional cardiologist at WellSpan York Hospital and NIH’s National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), as well as an adjunct assistant professor of cardiology at Emory School of Medicine.

The patient was a 67-year-old man whose aortic valve — which permits blood flow from the heart to the aorta, the widest artery in the body — had previously been replaced by a bioprosthetic, but, due to calcium buildup, the replacement now needed replacing. However, this patient’s unique anatomy placed the opening, or ostium, of his left coronary artery so close to the valve that its life-sustaining blood flow would likely become blocked during the standard valve replacement procedure.

“Our patient had an extensive history of prior interventions, vascular disease, and other confounders, which meant that open-heart surgery was completely off the table. Having a minimally invasive alternative in a case like this is paramount,” said Adam Greenbaum, M.D., a senior author of the study and a physician at Emory School of Medicine.

Due to several anatomical quirks, the patient was also not a good candidate for existing minimally invasive solutions. Fortunately, Greenbaum and Vasilis Babliaros, M.D., at Emory had recently begun developing a solution just for this kind of scenario. “We thought, ‘why don’t we just move the ostium of the coronary artery out of the danger zone?’,” Greenbaum said. Bruce and Robert Lederman, M.D., who leads the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Intervention at NHLBI, joined the Emory physicians to help turn their concept into a viable medical procedure, having used it successfully in animal models.

The procedure, called ventriculo-coronary transcatheter outward navigation and re-entry, or VECTOR, creates a new route for blood flow that is a safe distance away from the aortic valve. And rather than cracking open the chest to do it, the researchers use the body’s natural vascular circuitry to reach the heart, slipping catheters through vessels in the legs. While this mode of access is not new, what the study authors do with their tools once they get there is.