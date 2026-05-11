ETV Bharat / health

Is Your Ego Running Your Life? 9 Signs You May Be Letting Pride Do The Driving

The human ego rarely announces itself. It does not enter the room like a Hindi film villain, twirling a moustache and declaring, “I am here to ruin your relationships and stunt your emotional growth.” No. It disguises itself as righteousness, dignity, intelligence, or even love. Yet, beneath many of our everyday frustrations lies an uncomfortable possibility: perhaps it is not life making things difficult. Perhaps it is our ego.

On World Ego Awareness Day 2026, it may be worth asking an unsettling question: Who is really driving your decisions? Wisdom—or wounded pride? The truth is, ego is not inherently bad. But trouble begins when ego takes over, turning ordinary relationships into competitions, and disagreements into personal attacks. Here are 10 small but revealing signs your ego may be running more of your life than you realise.

1. You Always Need the Last Word

An argument is technically over, but something inside you refuses peace. You must send one final text. One clever comeback. One devastating sentence beginning with, “Actually…” The ego despises incompleteness. It experiences silence as defeat. But maturity teaches a difficult lesson: not every disagreement deserves a trophy. Sometimes peace is more valuable than being correct. Indeed, many relationships do not collapse because people disagree. They collapse because neither person can bear not winning.

2. Criticism Feels Like a Personal Attack

Someone offers feedback at work. Your first reaction is not curiosity but defensiveness. How dare they? The ego often interprets correction as humiliation. But psychologically healthy people understand that feedback is information, not condemnation. We do not become lesser humans because someone notices our blind spots. If anything, the refusal to hear criticism may imprison us in emotional adolescence.

3. You Secretly Compare Yourself to Everyone

A colleague buys a house. A cousin gets married. Someone on Instagram is apparently drinking coffee in Italy while also having perfect skin, meaningful friendships, and photogenic breakfast plates. Suddenly, your own life feels inadequate. Comparison is one of the ego’s favourite hobbies. The ego constantly asks: Am I ahead? Am I behind? Am I admired enough? But comparison creates a strange misery because someone will always appear richer, younger, smarter, slimmer, or more successful. A meaningful life cannot be built while endlessly measuring yourself against strangers. The soul seeks purpose while the ego seeks ranking.

4. You Find It Nearly Impossible To Apologise

Some people would rather perform open-heart surgery on themselves than utter the sentence: “I was wrong.” The ego fears apology because it confuses accountability with weakness. Yet paradoxically, the strongest people are often the quickest to admit mistakes. An apology does not diminish dignity. It enlarges it. To apologise sincerely is to say: My relationship with you matters more than my temporary pride.

5. You Take Everything Personally

Someone seems distant. A message goes unanswered. A friend cancels plans. Immediately, your mind creates a dramatic screenplay: “They don’t value me. They are upset with me. I have been rejected.” The ego has an astonishing ability to make itself the centre of every narrative. Yet the humbling truth is this: most people are thinking about themselves, not us. The unanswered message may have nothing to do with rejection. Your friend may simply be exhausted, distracted, grieving, or overwhelmed.

6. You Struggle to Celebrate Other People’s Success