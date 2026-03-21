Down Syndrome Screening In Pregnancy: What Every Expecting Parent Should Know
On World Down Syndrome Day, it’s worth talking about something many expecting parents don’t fully understand, testing for Down syndrome.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Pregnancy is supposed to be a happy time. You download apps, track the baby’s size, argue over names, and plan a future that feels exciting. Then, somewhere between doctor visits and blood tests, a new word enters the conversation: screening. On World Down Syndrome Day, we are clearing doubts for expecting parents about screening during pregnancy.
What Is Down Syndrome?
Down syndrome, also called Trisomy 21, happens when a baby has an extra copy of chromosome 21.
According to Dr Pooja Jindal, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli in Karnataka, this extra chromosome can affect a child’s development but the impact varies widely. Some children have mild learning differences, go to school, build relationships, and live fulfilling lives. Others may have associated medical conditions like heart defects, thyroid issues, hearing or vision concerns, developmental delays.
Yet, with today’s medical care and early therapies, many children with Down syndrome grow up to live happy, meaningful lives. So this is not a story about limitation but about understanding what lies ahead.
Why Do We Screen?
Screening is about knowing the probability. Dr. Jindal explains, “Screening helps identify pregnancies where there is a higher chance of Down syndrome. It doesn’t give you a yes or no answer. It gives you risk information.”
Think of it like this:
Screening = possibility
Diagnosis = certainty
Main Screening Tests
1. NIPT (Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing): This is currently the most advanced and widely used test.
Done as early as 10 weeks. It is a simple blood test from the mother. The accuracy is high (around 99% in high-risk cases). Explains Dr. Neeta Gupta, Consultant Obstetrician and IVF specialist (MBBS, MD, MRCOG, FIRM), “NIPT looks at fetal DNA in the mother’s blood to assess chromosomal risks.” however, it can be expensive.
2. First Trimester Screening (NTNB + Double Marker): This is more commonly used. It is done between 11-14 weeks. The test includes NTNB scan (checks fluid behind baby’s neck, nasal bone, etc.), double marker blood test (PAPP-A and beta hCG). The accuracy improves when both are combined (up to around 84% sensitivity).
3. Second Trimester Quadruple Test: For those who miss early screening, this test is done between 15-20 weeks. It is a blood test measuring four markers.
4. Follow-Up Scans: Detailed anomaly scan (TIFFA) at 18-20 weeks. It helps detect structural concerns.
What If the Screening Shows “High Risk”?
This is where anxiety usually kicks in. But here’s what you need to remember: “High risk does NOT mean the baby definitely has Down syndrome. It simply means you need further testing. That’s where confirmatory tests come in: Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS) and Amniocentesis. These tests directly examine the baby’s chromosomes, and give a definitive answer,” says Dr. Neeta Gupta. Yes, they involve a small risk but when done at experienced centres, they are generally safe.
What Happens After A Diagnosis?
If Down syndrome is confirmed, the focus shifts from uncertainty to planning and care. Doctors may evaluate heart health (very important), thyroid function, hearing and vision. Developmentally, the infant may need physiotherapy, speech therapy, structured learning support. They are usually supported by a team of specialists (think pediatricians, neurologists, cardiologists, therapists). Early intervention can make a huge difference.
However, no one really prepares you for the emotional aspect. Screening conversations can be overwhelming. You may feel anxious, confused, even guilty for worrying. But screening is voluntary. It is not something you are forced into. It is a tool meant to help you make informed decisions. As Dr. Gupta points out, “Screening is part of a global protocol to detect chromosomal conditions early. But the decision to proceed, to test further, to act always rests with the parents.”
So ask questions. Talk to your doctor. Understand your options. The goal is to give your child (the one you’re already imagining, already loving) the best possible start.
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