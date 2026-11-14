ETV Bharat / health

Belly Fat And Diabetes: Why Visceral Fat Is A Bigger Health Risk Than Just Being Overweight

A person can have a fairly stable body weight and still be developing serious metabolic problems. In many cases, the first warning sign is the fat accumulating around the abdomen. This is particularly relevant in Indian patients, who tend to develop abdominal obesity and metabolic complications at comparatively lower levels of body weight, according to Dr. Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi.

It's the fat you have inside you, around your liver, pancreas, and intestines, which you're worried about. This is called visceral fat and it is different than fat under the skin. It pumps fat and inflammation into the blood and causes insulin resistance. Over time, this can contribute to rising blood sugar and type 2 diabetes.

The scale often gives an incomplete picture of this risk. A person may have a BMI within the accepted range and still carry excess abdominal fat. This is a pattern that deserves closer attention in India, especially on World Diabetes Day.

What Makes Abdominal Fat A Concern?

Fat under the skin has different effects on the body than fat surrounding the organs. Says Dr. Gautam, “Subcutaneous fat is the soft fat you can pinch around your waist or thighs. Visceral fat sits deeper in the abdominal cavity and is closely linked with insulin resistance. It doesn't secrete greater amounts of fatty acids to the liver. This can interfere with the metabolism of glucose and fat for the liver. This forces your pancreas to produce greater amounts of insulin to manage blood sugars. As insulin resistance progresses, the pancreas may struggle to meet this demand and blood glucose levels begin to rise.”

Laparoscopic surgery (Getty Images)

The same pattern can be accompanied by high triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol, fatty liver and elevated blood pressure. These problems often develop together. In clinical practice, a patient may come in for a routine diabetes check and also be found to have abdominal obesity, abnormal lipid levels or fatty liver. The scale alone will not identify these changes. Waist circumference, blood sugar, HbA1c, cholesterol and liver function need to be considered alongside weight.

Why Indian Patients Need Closer Monitoring

Abdominal obesity is widespread in India. An ICMR study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology in 2023 estimated that around 35 crore adults in the country have abdominal obesity. The study also estimated that approximately 25 crore adults have generalised obesity. South Asians (including Indians) tend to accumulate fat around the abdomen and develop metabolic complications at lower BMI levels than several other populations. This means that a person who does not appear severely overweight may still have insulin resistance or an increased risk of diabetes.

Food habits, reduced physical activity, long working hours, inadequate sleep and prolonged sitting can add to the problem, according to Dr. Gautam. These factors often operate together. A person may exercise occasionally but spend most of the day sitting, rely on refined carbohydrates and packaged food, and sleep poorly. Over time, this combination can affect waist circumference and metabolic health.

A clinical assessment should therefore look beyond body weight. Waist measurement, fasting blood glucose, HbA1c, lipid profile, blood pressure and liver health provide a more useful picture of the patient's risk. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet with adequate protein and fibre, and consistent sleep habits remain important parts of treatment. The plan also needs to account for diabetes, thyroid disorders, sleep apnoea and other conditions that may affect weight and metabolism.