World Diabetes Day 2026: Nearly 43% Of India's 90 Million Diabetes Patients Unaware Of Their Condition
Experts say early detection and timely treatment can reduce the risk of serious complications affecting the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Indore: Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing health challenges in India. A major concern is that a large number of people living with the disease remain unaware of their condition. According to the 11th edition of the International Diabetes Federation's (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, released in 2025, approximately 90 million adults aged 20 to 79 years are living with diabetes in India. Nearly 43 per cent of them are unaware that they have the disease.
Experts say early detection and timely treatment can reduce the risk of serious complications affecting the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves. To raise awareness about the disease, World Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14. The theme for 2026 is 'Early Action on Diabetes'.
According to the National Family Health Survey, Madhya Pradesh recorded an increase of six lakh diabetes patients in 2024-25. The prevalence of diabetes stands at 21.6 per cent among men and 18.6 per cent among women. Nearly one in five urban men in the state is affected by high blood sugar or diabetes, raising concerns among health experts.
Dr Sandeep Julka, Senior Consultant in Endocrinology in Indore, said the biggest challenge with diabetes is that its symptoms are often not apparent during the initial stages. "People continue with their daily routines while their blood sugar levels may be steadily increasing. Frequent thirst, increased urination, excessive hunger, unexplained weight loss, fatigue and blurred vision are some common symptoms. However, many patients do not experience any noticeable symptoms," he said.
He advised people with a family history of diabetes, those who are overweight and individuals with conditions such as high blood pressure to undergo regular blood sugar tests.
Tests such as fasting blood glucose and HbA1c help detect diabetes. An HbA1c test provides information about a person's average blood sugar levels over the previous two to three months.
Dr Julka said that Type 2 diabetes has become common among adolescents, which wasn’t the case about two decades ago. He attributed the trend to genetic factors with dietary habits and lifestyle changes. He added that people with prediabetes can reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes through timely changes in their diet and lifestyle.
Diabetes specialist Dr Rahul Chauda said maintaining long-term treatment and discipline is one of the biggest challenges for patients after being diagnosed with the condition.
"Sometimes, patients stop taking their medication when their blood sugar levels return to normal or abandon medical treatment in favour of home remedies. This can be harmful. Diabetes is a condition that requires regular monitoring and adherence to medical advice," he said.
He advised patients to take prescribed medicines on time and avoid changing their dosages without consulting their doctors. Patients should also undergo periodic examinations of their eyes, kidneys, heart and feet. Reduced sensation in the feet can cause minor wounds to go unnoticed and develop into serious infections, he cautioned.
Emphasising the importance of patient participation in treatment, Dr Chauda said people with diabetes could lead normal and active lives through proper awareness, regular check-ups, balanced diets and physical activity.
Dr Ajay Gupta, Senior Consultant in Endocrinology, said lifestyle management plays a crucial role in controlling diabetes alongside medication. Changing routines, reduced physical activity, unhealthy eating habits, rising obesity and genetic factors are among the major risk factors for Type 2 diabetes, he said.
He recommended regular physical activity, a balanced diet and weight management to control the condition. "Meals should include green vegetables, pulses, whole grains and fibre-rich foods. The consumption of sugary drinks, excessive sugar and refined carbohydrates should be limited. Regular walking and exercise also help control blood sugar levels," he said. However, he added that every patient's health condition is different, and dietary and exercise plans should be tailored to individual requirements.
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