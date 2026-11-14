ETV Bharat / health

World Diabetes Day 2026: Nearly 43% Of India's 90 Million Diabetes Patients Unaware Of Their Condition

Indore: Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing health challenges in India. A major concern is that a large number of people living with the disease remain unaware of their condition. According to the 11th edition of the International Diabetes Federation's (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, released in 2025, approximately 90 million adults aged 20 to 79 years are living with diabetes in India. Nearly 43 per cent of them are unaware that they have the disease.

Experts say early detection and timely treatment can reduce the risk of serious complications affecting the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves. To raise awareness about the disease, World Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14. The theme for 2026 is 'Early Action on Diabetes'.

According to the National Family Health Survey, Madhya Pradesh recorded an increase of six lakh diabetes patients in 2024-25. The prevalence of diabetes stands at 21.6 per cent among men and 18.6 per cent among women. Nearly one in five urban men in the state is affected by high blood sugar or diabetes, raising concerns among health experts.

Dr Sandeep Julka, Senior Consultant in Endocrinology in Indore, said the biggest challenge with diabetes is that its symptoms are often not apparent during the initial stages. "People continue with their daily routines while their blood sugar levels may be steadily increasing. Frequent thirst, increased urination, excessive hunger, unexplained weight loss, fatigue and blurred vision are some common symptoms. However, many patients do not experience any noticeable symptoms," he said.

He advised people with a family history of diabetes, those who are overweight and individuals with conditions such as high blood pressure to undergo regular blood sugar tests.

Tests such as fasting blood glucose and HbA1c help detect diabetes. An HbA1c test provides information about a person's average blood sugar levels over the previous two to three months.

Dr Julka said that Type 2 diabetes has become common among adolescents, which wasn’t the case about two decades ago. He attributed the trend to genetic factors with dietary habits and lifestyle changes. He added that people with prediabetes can reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes through timely changes in their diet and lifestyle.