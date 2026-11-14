World Diabetes Day 2026: Renowned Diabetologist Dr. V. Mohan Shares Lessons From 50-Year Diabetes Survivors And Tips For A Long Life
Dr. V Mohan discusses the everyday realities of living with diabetes, from eating rice without feeling deprived to fitting physical activity into a busy workday.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
The most powerful diabetes stories are not always about medical breakthroughs. Often times, they are about people who have lived with the condition for 50 years and are still going strong. They are proof that a diagnosis need not become a life sentence, and that managing diabetes is less about dramatic transformations and more about the small decisions we make every day.
For renowned diabetologist Dr V. Mohan, Chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre in Chennai, this message is personal. The Dr. V. Mohan Diabetes Golden Jubilee Awards, which recognise people who have lived with Type 2 diabetes for 50 years or more, were created to challenge the belief that diabetes rules out a long, healthy and fulfilling life. Their stories reveal a common thread: consistency, discipline, regular medical care and the determination not to let the condition take over their lives. As Dr Mohan puts it, “Consistency is much more important than perfection.”
Also read: Early Detection Key To Preventing And Managing Diabetes: Expert
In this exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on World Diabetes Day, Dr. V Mohan discusses the everyday realities of living with diabetes, from eating rice and roti without feeling deprived to fitting short bursts of physical activity into a busy workday. Ultimately, his ambition is bigger than helping individuals control their blood sugar. It is to see a world free of diabetes-related complications.
Q 1. The Dr. V. Mohan Diabetes Golden Jubilee Awards recognised individuals who have lived with Type 2 diabetes for 50 years or more.
The awards were started with a special purpose: to recognise and celebrate individuals who have lived with Type 2 diabetes for 50 years or more. For a long time, there has been a misconception that a person diagnosed with diabetes cannot live a long and healthy life. We wanted to challenge this belief by bringing these inspiring individuals into the spotlight.
These individuals are living examples of how diabetes can be managed successfully over several decades. Their journeys remind us that diabetes is not the end of a healthy and fulfilling life. With proper medical care, a healthy lifestyle, regular monitoring and a positive attitude, people with diabetes can lead long and meaningful lives.
Q 2. Having recently honoured individuals who have lived with Type 2 diabetes for 50 years or more, what common traits or medical management strategies did you observe among these Golden Jubilee survivors that modern medicine can learn from?
One common feature I noticed was their discipline and consistency. They understood that diabetes management is not something you do for a few months or years. It is a lifelong commitment. They also had tremendous willpower and discipline. All of them followed their doctors' advice, took their medicines regularly, paid attention to their food habits and remained physically active. They also learnt to live with diabetes without allowing it to dominate their lives.
Another important quality was their positive attitude. They did not constantly worry about the disease. Instead, they made diabetes management a part of their daily routine. One important lesson we can learn from them is that there are no shortcuts. Modern medicines and technologies are extremely useful, but they work best when combined with healthy habits, regular follow-ups and patient commitment.
Q 3. It also celebrated young students with Type 1 diabetes achieving academic excellence. What specialised advice do you have for parents, educators and young adults managing Type 1 diabetes to help them balance ambitious career goals with blood sugar management?
- My first message to parents is: never limit your child's dreams because of diabetes. Children with Type 1 diabetes can become doctors, engineers, scientists, athletes or pursue any career they choose.
- The most important thing is to help them understand and manage their condition independently as they grow older.
- Parents and teachers should ensure that children have access to their insulin, food, water and glucose monitoring devices when needed.
- Schools should also have teachers who understand how to recognise and respond to low blood sugar levels.
- Young adults should learn how to balance their meals, insulin doses, physical activity and daily schedules.
- Technology such as continuous glucose monitoring devices can also help them understand their blood sugar patterns.
- Most importantly, children should never feel ashamed or embarrassed about having diabetes. It is a medical condition, not a limitation on their abilities. With the right support, they can achieve everything they aspire to.
Q 4. What are the top three daily lifestyle habits or mental shifts that truly separate long-term thriving from short-term burnout?
I would highlight three important habits:
- Eat wisely rather than following extreme diets. You do not have to give up all your favourite foods. Learn to eat the right quantities, include more vegetables and fibre, choose healthy protein sources and avoid excessive sugar and highly processed foods.
- Make physical activity a daily habit. You do not necessarily need an expensive gym membership. Walking, cycling, swimming, yoga or even climbing stairs can make a difference. The important thing is to keep moving regularly.
- Develop a positive and consistent approach to life. Do not become discouraged by one high blood sugar reading or an occasional lapse in your routine. Diabetes management is a long journey. Focus on making small improvements every day rather than trying to achieve perfection.
I always tell my patients that consistency is much more important than perfection.
Q 5. With so much conflicting advice online regarding Indian diets and diabetes, what is your gold-standard rule for balancing traditional carbohydrates like rice or roti with blood sugar control without feeling deprived?
My simple advice is that you do not have to give up rice, roti or other traditional Indian foods just because you have diabetes. The important thing is how much you eat and what you eat along with them. For example, instead of having a large plate of rice with very little accompaniment, try filling half your plate with vegetables, one quarter with protein-rich foods such as dal, pulses, paneer, fish or eggs and the remaining quarter with rice or roti.
You can also choose whole grains and millets as part of a balanced diet. Include adequate fibre through vegetables, pulses and suitable whole fruits. Another important point is portion control. Even healthy foods can increase blood sugar if consumed in excessive quantities.
There is no single diet that suits everyone. Your food choices should depend on your health, activity level, nutritional needs and blood sugar response.
Q 6. For readers who struggle to maintain a consistent gym routine, what are some simple, low-barrier 'movement snacks' or daily integration tips that can significantly improve insulin sensitivity?
You do not need to spend one hour in a gym every day to improve your health. Even small amounts of physical activity throughout the day can help.
- For example, take a 5 to 10-minute walk after every meal is helpful. If you have a desk job, get up and walk around for two to three minutes every 30 minutes.
- Use the stairs instead of the lift whenever possible.
- Walk while speaking on the phone and do some simple stretches during work breaks.
- These small activities may appear insignificant, but when repeated every day, they can make a meaningful difference.
- Physical activity helps our muscles use glucose from the blood, thereby improving insulin sensitivity.
- Ideally, adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity every week, along with suitable strength-building exercises.
Remember, some activity is always better than no activity.
Q 7. How frequently should individuals with pre-diabetes or well-controlled Type 2 diabetes actually monitor their blood glucose?
The frequency of blood sugar monitoring depends on the individual's condition, treatment and risk of low blood sugar. For someone with pre-diabetes, checking blood sugar every day is generally not necessary. A periodic assessment, usually including fasting blood glucose and HbA1c, is important. We generally recommend reassessing at least once a year, although people at higher risk may need more frequent testing.
For people with well-controlled Type 2 diabetes who are not taking insulin, frequent finger-prick testing may not always be necessary. Their doctor can decide the appropriate monitoring schedule based on their treatment and blood sugar control. However, people taking insulin or certain medicines that can cause low blood sugar need more regular monitoring. Continuous glucose monitoring devices can also be useful for selected individuals.
Also read: Diabetes Emerging As Key Factor Behind Rising Early Cataract Cases In India, Say Eye Doctors This Cataract Awareness Month
One important point is that monitoring should serve a purpose. It should help us understand whether our treatment, food habits and physical activity are working. It should not become a source of unnecessary anxiety.
Q 8. Many patients overlook the impact of chronic stress and poor sleep on glucose levels. What practical, evidence-based techniques can busy professionals use to mitigate stress-induced blood sugar spikes?
Stress and inadequate sleep can both affect blood sugar levels. When we are stressed, our body releases hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones can increase blood glucose levels. Similarly, poor sleep can affect the body's ability to use insulin effectively. For busy professionals, I would suggest a few simple changes:
- Try to maintain a regular sleep schedule and aim for around seven to nine hours of sleep every night.
- Take short breaks during work. A five-minute walk, some deep breathing exercises or a few minutes of meditation can help reduce stress.
- Avoid excessive screen time close to bedtime, particularly work-related emails and stressful activities.
- Regular physical activity is also an excellent way to manage stress and improve blood sugar control.
- If someone has persistent sleep problems, loud snoring or excessive daytime sleepiness, they should consult a doctor because conditions such as sleep apnoea can also affect diabetes management.
We must understand that managing diabetes is not only about food and medicines. Mental well-being and good sleep are equally important.
Q 9. If you could give just one piece of empowering, actionable advice to someone newly diagnosed with diabetes today to help them take control of their health, what would it be?
My one message would be: Do not be afraid of diabetes, but do not ignore it either. A diagnosis of diabetes does not mean that your life is going to become unhealthy or that you will have to give up everything you enjoy.
The first step is to consult a qualified doctor, understand your condition and start the right treatment. Make gradual changes to your food habits, become physically active, maintain a healthy weight and attend regular follow-up appointments. Do not stop your medicines just because your blood sugar has improved without discussing it with your doctor. I have seen many people live long, healthy and productive lives despite having diabetes for several decades. What matters is how early you take action and how consistently you manage the condition.
Diabetes need not prevent you from living a long, healthy and happy life. With the right care and commitment, it is absolutely possible. My dream is to have a “Diabetes Complications Free World”.
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