ETV Bharat / health

World Diabetes Day 2026: Renowned Diabetologist Dr. V. Mohan Shares Lessons From 50-Year Diabetes Survivors And Tips For A Long Life

Dr. V. Mohan (right), one of the top diabetologists in India, says that diabetes management is a lifetime commitment ( Getty Images/ ETV Bharat )

The most powerful diabetes stories are not always about medical breakthroughs. Often times, they are about people who have lived with the condition for 50 years and are still going strong. They are proof that a diagnosis need not become a life sentence, and that managing diabetes is less about dramatic transformations and more about the small decisions we make every day.

For renowned diabetologist Dr V. Mohan, Chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre in Chennai, this message is personal. The Dr. V. Mohan Diabetes Golden Jubilee Awards, which recognise people who have lived with Type 2 diabetes for 50 years or more, were created to challenge the belief that diabetes rules out a long, healthy and fulfilling life. Their stories reveal a common thread: consistency, discipline, regular medical care and the determination not to let the condition take over their lives. As Dr Mohan puts it, “Consistency is much more important than perfection.”

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), in association with the Hinduja Foundation, honoured individuals who have survived with type 2 diabetes for more than 50 years (ETV Bharat)

In this exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on World Diabetes Day, Dr. V Mohan discusses the everyday realities of living with diabetes, from eating rice and roti without feeling deprived to fitting short bursts of physical activity into a busy workday. Ultimately, his ambition is bigger than helping individuals control their blood sugar. It is to see a world free of diabetes-related complications.

Q 1. The Dr. V. Mohan Diabetes Golden Jubilee Awards recognised individuals who have lived with Type 2 diabetes for 50 years or more.

The awards were started with a special purpose: to recognise and celebrate individuals who have lived with Type 2 diabetes for 50 years or more. For a long time, there has been a misconception that a person diagnosed with diabetes cannot live a long and healthy life. We wanted to challenge this belief by bringing these inspiring individuals into the spotlight.

These individuals are living examples of how diabetes can be managed successfully over several decades. Their journeys remind us that diabetes is not the end of a healthy and fulfilling life. With proper medical care, a healthy lifestyle, regular monitoring and a positive attitude, people with diabetes can lead long and meaningful lives.

World Diabetes Day falls on November 14 (Getty Images)

Q 2. Having recently honoured individuals who have lived with Type 2 diabetes for 50 years or more, what common traits or medical management strategies did you observe among these Golden Jubilee survivors that modern medicine can learn from?

One common feature I noticed was their discipline and consistency. They understood that diabetes management is not something you do for a few months or years. It is a lifelong commitment. They also had tremendous willpower and discipline. All of them followed their doctors' advice, took their medicines regularly, paid attention to their food habits and remained physically active. They also learnt to live with diabetes without allowing it to dominate their lives.

Another important quality was their positive attitude. They did not constantly worry about the disease. Instead, they made diabetes management a part of their daily routine. One important lesson we can learn from them is that there are no shortcuts. Modern medicines and technologies are extremely useful, but they work best when combined with healthy habits, regular follow-ups and patient commitment.

Dr. V. Mohan Diabetes Golden Jubilee Awards also felicitated students with Type 1 diabetes (ETV Bharat)

Q 3. It also celebrated young students with Type 1 diabetes achieving academic excellence. What specialised advice do you have for parents, educators and young adults managing Type 1 diabetes to help them balance ambitious career goals with blood sugar management?

My first message to parents is: never limit your child's dreams because of diabetes. Children with Type 1 diabetes can become doctors, engineers, scientists, athletes or pursue any career they choose.

The most important thing is to help them understand and manage their condition independently as they grow older.

Parents and teachers should ensure that children have access to their insulin, food, water and glucose monitoring devices when needed.

Schools should also have teachers who understand how to recognise and respond to low blood sugar levels.

Young adults should learn how to balance their meals, insulin doses, physical activity and daily schedules.

Technology such as continuous glucose monitoring devices can also help them understand their blood sugar patterns.

Most importantly, children should never feel ashamed or embarrassed about having diabetes. It is a medical condition, not a limitation on their abilities. With the right support, they can achieve everything they aspire to.

Q 4. What are the top three daily lifestyle habits or mental shifts that truly separate long-term thriving from short-term burnout?

I would highlight three important habits:

Eat wisely rather than following extreme diets. You do not have to give up all your favourite foods. Learn to eat the right quantities, include more vegetables and fibre, choose healthy protein sources and avoid excessive sugar and highly processed foods. Make physical activity a daily habit. You do not necessarily need an expensive gym membership. Walking, cycling, swimming, yoga or even climbing stairs can make a difference. The important thing is to keep moving regularly. Develop a positive and consistent approach to life. Do not become discouraged by one high blood sugar reading or an occasional lapse in your routine. Diabetes management is a long journey. Focus on making small improvements every day rather than trying to achieve perfection.

I always tell my patients that consistency is much more important than perfection.

Q 5. With so much conflicting advice online regarding Indian diets and diabetes, what is your gold-standard rule for balancing traditional carbohydrates like rice or roti with blood sugar control without feeling deprived?

My simple advice is that you do not have to give up rice, roti or other traditional Indian foods just because you have diabetes. The important thing is how much you eat and what you eat along with them. For example, instead of having a large plate of rice with very little accompaniment, try filling half your plate with vegetables, one quarter with protein-rich foods such as dal, pulses, paneer, fish or eggs and the remaining quarter with rice or roti.

You can also choose whole grains and millets as part of a balanced diet. Include adequate fibre through vegetables, pulses and suitable whole fruits. Another important point is portion control. Even healthy foods can increase blood sugar if consumed in excessive quantities.