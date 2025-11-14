ETV Bharat / health

Young Adults With High Sugar Levels May Already Be Damaging Their Hearts | 2025 World Diabetes Day

“Even without a diabetes diagnosis, high blood sugar levels in young adults could silently harm their heart health, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke later in life. It is necessary for young adults to manage their blood sugar levels with the help of an expert and, in turn, prevent any heart-related problems. It is time that young adults pay attention to their well-being,” says By Dr. Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai.

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, many young adults are unknowingly putting their hearts at risk because of poor eating habits, stress, and a sedentary lifestyle. While most people associate heart problems with old age, various studies also confirm that uncontrolled high blood sugar levels can cause damage to the arteries and impact the heart function of young adults aged 20-30. Even those who haven’t been diagnosed with diabetes but have high blood sugar levels can be at risk of cardiac problems.

Blood Sugar And Heart Problems

Heart attack (Getty Images)

High blood sugar affects arteries early. So, if the blood sugar levels are high, the excess glucose in the blood can damage the inner lining of blood vessels, known as the endothelium. “As time passes by, the arteries become stiff and narrow due to the compromised blood flow to the heart. So, the blood flow to the heart gets hampered, and this early stage of vascular injury may go unnoticed but can set the stage for atherosclerosis,” says cardiac surgeon Dr. Bhamre.

If a person goes overboard on sugar, then there can be an increase in triglycerides (a type of fat in the blood) and a decrease in “good” HDL cholesterol. This causes inflammation throughout the body, including within the arteries. “Chronic inflammation further damages the heart tissues, increases oxidative stress, and puts the person at risk of suffering from coronary artery disease,” he adds.

If a person tends to have sugary foods and drinks on a regular basis, then the body is resistant to insulin, which is the hormone that helps control blood sugar. “Insulin resistance builds up, the pancreas works overtime to produce more insulin, leading to fat accumulation, especially around the abdomen. So, make sure to cut down on sugar,” he advises.

Heart problems are not only rampant in older adults but even in young adults. Dr. Bhamre says that young adults with high blood sugar need to safeguard their hearts. They need to give up on sugary foods, exercise regularly, maintain a balanced diet, and go for routine health check-ups. Make sure to monitor your blood sugar levels and go for cardiac screening as well.