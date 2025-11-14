ETV Bharat / health

World Diabetes Day 2025: Smart Food Choices That Work For Diabetics, According To Doctors

Dr. Indira Priyanka Anantarapu A, Consultant – Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bengaluru shares research-backed insight. “Good dietary changes can reduce A1C levels significantly (1.0-1.9% for type 1 diabetes and 0.3-2.0% for type 2).” That’s a huge improvement from something as basic as eating better. But she also stresses that “there is no one-size-fits-all diet”. No doctor can hand you a generic chart and declare your diabetes “fixed.” Small, achievable changes are what actually work.

What you need is a smarter, more mindful version of the food you already eat. As Dr. Uday Phadke, Director - Department of Endocrinology & Diabetes, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune, says, “The key is consistency and moderation. Instead of forbidding entire food groups, the idea is to refine your choices: slightly less polished grains, more vegetables, healthier oils, controlled portions, and regular meal timings.” This isn’t about living on salads. It’s about eating the right food at the right time in amounts that make sense for your body.

On World Diabetes Day, it’s worth reminding ourselves that managing diabetes through food is not about punishment or extreme sacrifice. It is about simple, sustainable changes... ones you can actually stick to without feeling like life has become a never-ending “no sugar, no fun” challenge. India is often called the diabetes capital of the world, which isn’t a title we’re proud of. Yet the irony is that we also have one of the richest culinary cultures on the planet, full of naturally nutritious ingredients. So the good news is this: you don’t need foreign meal plans or complicated diets.

Managing diabetes in India often feels like managing unsolicited advice: everyone around you has an opinion, whether or not they’ve ever checked their own sugar levels. Tell your relatives you have borderline diabetes and someone will say, “Beta, bas chawal mat khaao , (just avoid rice and dal)” as if rice alone caused the condition. However, diabetes is deeper, more complex, and far more personal than any generic diet chart printed off Google.

Every meal you eat contains three key players: carbohydrates, fats and proteins. Managing diabetes is about understanding how each one affects you and balancing them properly. Carbohydrates often take the blame, but they aren’t villains. They are essential; you just need to pick the right ones. High-fibre, minimally processed carbs such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, and non-starchy vegetables should form the core of your meals.

"Fibre is a superstar nutrient here: adults with diabetes need at least 14 grams per 1,000 calories, and eating more fibre reduces sugar spikes, improves digestion, boosts heart health, and keeps you full longer," says Sharvari Umesh Gude, Senior Dietician, Manipal Hospital Goa.

Dr. Indira stresses understanding the glycemic index (GI): high-GI foods raise your sugar quickly, while low-GI foods keep things steady. That means more millets and legumes, fewer refined cereals and maida-heavy dishes. Fats have their own hierarchy. Some fats (like those in nuts, seeds, olive oil, fish, and avocados) help improve insulin sensitivity and protect your heart. Others (like those in red meat, full-fat dairy, and palm oil) raise cholesterol and increase cardiovascular risk. Trans fats (found in packaged snacks, chips, bakery items) should be avoided completely.

Dr. Indira makes it clear: “Saturated and trans fats are simply too dangerous to keep in the diet. Instead, choose monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats in moderation.” Protein is the stabilizer in diabetes management. It helps control hunger and prevents sugar spikes. For most people without kidney disease, slightly higher protein intake (23-32% of daily energy) can be beneficial. Those with diabetic kidney issues must stick to recommended limits. Good protein sources include lentils, chickpeas, tofu, nuts, eggs, fish, skinless poultry, and low-fat dairy. Sharvari suggests that protein should complement carbs and vegetables rather than dominate the entire meal. A balanced plate matters more than a protein-heavy one.

Dr. Kushal Bangar, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli reiterates that diabetes is a lifestyle disease. “What you eat, how you eat, and when you eat... all of it matters. Mindfulness doesn’t mean depriving yourself; it simply means paying attention. Recognize your cravings. Understand your triggers. Choose foods that nourish rather than spike your glucose levels,” he says.

If all this sounds overwhelming, here’s a simple mental picture: imagine your plate like a scene in a novel. Half the plate should be vegetables: the reliable, steady characters. A quarter should be whole grains or millets: the emotional but necessary players. Another quarter should be protein: the calm problem-solvers. Healthy fats become the small but important plot twist, added sparingly. This balanced plate keeps your sugar levels steady and your stomach satisfied.

Eat On Time

Meal timing is equally crucial. Dr. Phadke recommends predictable routines: regular intervals between meals, no late-night eating, and no sugary drinks or ultra-processed snacks. Eating at the right time is almost as important as eating the right food. Diabetes management is as much about rhythm as it is about ingredients.

Small, smart swaps make a big difference. Replace white rice with brown rice or millets, fried snacks with nuts or roasted chana, sugary drinks with lime or jeera water, and maida-based items with whole grains. Use tomato gravies instead of cream-based ones. Opt for whole fruit instead of juice or dried fruit.

These small changes add up. There are even foods you can eat freely without worrying about sugar levels: black coffee, black tea, clear soups, unsweetened lime juice, salads, greens, flavoured water with herbs, and sugar-free drinks. These make life easier for anyone who feels restricted by dietary rules.

India may be battling rising diabetes numbers, but we also have everything we need to fight back: affordable protein options, hundreds of whole grains, abundant vegetables, and a culture rich in home-cooked meals.