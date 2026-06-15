ETV Bharat / health

World Dengue Day 2026: With Cases Rising In The Rainy Season, Learn The Key Symptoms And Prevention Tips

June 15 is World Dengue Day ( Getty Images )

World Dengue Day is observed every year on June 15 to raise awareness about one of the fastest-spreading mosquito-borne diseases in the world. Dengue is a viral infection spread by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. The day encourages governments, healthcare organizations, researchers, and communities to work together to prevent dengue and reduce its impact on public health. What Is The Theme For 2026? The World Health Organization's theme for World Dengue Day 2026 is “One World Against Dengue”. As the monsoon season arrives, dengue cases tend to increase across many regions. In its early stages, the illness can resemble a common viral fever, which is why many people ignore the warning signs. Common Symptoms of Dengue High Fever: One of the earliest and most common signs of dengue is a sudden high fever. Body temperature may rise to 102°F to 104°F and can last between 2-7 days. Many people also experience chills, shivering, and extreme weakness. Severe Headache and Pain Behind the Eyes: Dengue often causes intense headaches along with pain behind the eyes. The discomfort may worsen when moving the eyes or looking at bright light. Doctors consider this one of the symptoms that can help distinguish dengue from a routine viral infection. Muscle, Joint, and Body Pain: Dengue is sometimes called “breakbone fever” because of the severe muscle, bone, and joint pain it can cause. In some cases, the pain becomes so intense that routine activities such as standing, walking, or sitting become difficult. Fatigue and Weakness: People with dengue frequently experience extreme tiredness and a lack of energy. Even after the fever subsides, it may take several days or even weeks for the body to fully recover. Skin Rash: Many patients develop red rashes or spots on the skin during the illness or after the fever begins to settle. These rashes may be itchy or cause a burning sensation and can indicate the progression of the infection. How To Prevent Dengue