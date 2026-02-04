ETV Bharat / health

World Cancer Day: Cancer Cases In India May Rise Over 60% To 2.45 Million Annually By 2045; Experts Flag Gaps In Early Diagnosis

Children holding candles pose in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) illuminated in orange on the eve of World Cancer Day during an initiative organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India is projected to witness a sharp increase in cancer cases from 1.5 million annually now to more than 2.45 million by 2045, with experts saying that early detection and prevention must become the cornerstones of the country's cancer response.

The figures were shared by the Indian Cancer Society (ICS) during a media interaction held on the eve of World Cancer Day in the national capital on Tuesday, during which health experts, policymakers and cancer survivors discussed emerging cancer trends, and the need for stronger prevention strategies.

The warning comes at a time when the Union Budget 2026-27 has announced significant measures to improve access to cancer treatment, including customs duty exemptions on select cancer drugs and a major push for domestic biopharma manufacturing. Public health experts welcomed these steps, but cautioned that treatment alone will not be sufficient to address India's rapidly growing cancer burden.

"The 2026 Budget has opened the door for affordable care, but our mission at ICS remains focused on ensuring patients never reach the advanced stages where these drugs are their only hope," an ICS spokesperson said.

Since 1983, the Delhi branch has pioneered community interventions, bridging the gap between legislative intent and grassroots implementation. The interaction concluded with a call to action for further public-private partnerships to leverage the new Biopharma Shakti framework, ensuring that screening and diagnostic tools reach the underserved populations that ICS has served for over 70 years.

Jyotsna Govil, Chairperson, ICS Delhi, highlighted society's decades-long commitment to cancer prevention, patient support and advocacy. She underscored the role of informed media in dispelling myths, encouraging early detection, and ensuring evidence-based information reaches communities.

Presenting key data, Dr Nitesh Rohatgi, Senior Director, Oncology, Fortis Memorial Hospital, outlined current cancer incidence and trends in India, emphasising the importance of age-appropriate prevention, early screening, and emerging advances in diagnostics and treatment that can significantly improve outcomes and reduce costs.