World Cancer Day: Cancer Cases In India May Rise Over 60% To 2.45 Million Annually By 2045; Experts Flag Gaps In Early Diagnosis
Dr Urvashi Prasad, a cancer survivor and former Director, NITI Aayog, flagged gaps in cancer data, regional disparities in care, and financial barriers that continue to limit access to timely diagnosis and quality treatment.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
New Delhi: India is projected to witness a sharp increase in cancer cases from 1.5 million annually now to more than 2.45 million by 2045, with experts saying that early detection and prevention must become the cornerstones of the country's cancer response.
The figures were shared by the Indian Cancer Society (ICS) during a media interaction held on the eve of World Cancer Day in the national capital on Tuesday, during which health experts, policymakers and cancer survivors discussed emerging cancer trends, and the need for stronger prevention strategies.
The warning comes at a time when the Union Budget 2026-27 has announced significant measures to improve access to cancer treatment, including customs duty exemptions on select cancer drugs and a major push for domestic biopharma manufacturing. Public health experts welcomed these steps, but cautioned that treatment alone will not be sufficient to address India's rapidly growing cancer burden.
"The 2026 Budget has opened the door for affordable care, but our mission at ICS remains focused on ensuring patients never reach the advanced stages where these drugs are their only hope," an ICS spokesperson said.
Since 1983, the Delhi branch has pioneered community interventions, bridging the gap between legislative intent and grassroots implementation. The interaction concluded with a call to action for further public-private partnerships to leverage the new Biopharma Shakti framework, ensuring that screening and diagnostic tools reach the underserved populations that ICS has served for over 70 years.
Close to 40% of new #cancer cases in 2022— affecting 7.1 million people — were linked to preventable causes.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 4, 2026
Kick cancer to the curb!
Smart moves like quitting tobacco, eating well, staying active, choosing clean energy, and getting vaccinated can cut your risk of… pic.twitter.com/cY32SIxmd1
Jyotsna Govil, Chairperson, ICS Delhi, highlighted society's decades-long commitment to cancer prevention, patient support and advocacy. She underscored the role of informed media in dispelling myths, encouraging early detection, and ensuring evidence-based information reaches communities.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminals were illuminated with orange lights on the eve of World Cancer Day to raise awareness about cancer. pic.twitter.com/eBL4SkGA9h— IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2026
Presenting key data, Dr Nitesh Rohatgi, Senior Director, Oncology, Fortis Memorial Hospital, outlined current cancer incidence and trends in India, emphasising the importance of age-appropriate prevention, early screening, and emerging advances in diagnostics and treatment that can significantly improve outcomes and reduce costs.
Speaking on policy and systemic challenges, Dr Urvashi Prasad, cancer survivor and former Director, NITI Aayog, flagged gaps in cancer data, regional disparities in care, and financial barriers that continue to limit access to timely diagnosis and quality treatment.
Prasad stressed the need for stronger Centre-State coordination and sustained public investment in cancer care. Offering a survivor's perspective, Renuka Prasad, a cancer survivor and Secretary, ICS Delhi, shared insights into the average patient journey, highlighting the emotional, physical, and financial toll of cancer.
She outlined society's community-focused initiatives, including 'Prashanti', the society's healing and rehabilitation centre, large-scale screening drives, the Rise Against Cancer app and patient support initiatives supported by partners.
Addressing cancer prevention within the framework of universal health coverage, Dr Monika Puri, public health consultant and former WHO official, emphasised the need to integrate prevention, screening, and continuity of care into primary health systems to ensure equitable access, especially for underserved populations.
VIDEO | World Cancer Day: Dr. Nitin Gupta, Senior Consultant of Clinical Haematology, highlights the importance of early diagnosis in blood cancer.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2026
He says, " early diagnosis is just as crucial in blood cancer as in other cancers. there are many benefits. the first benefit is… pic.twitter.com/2nY1UGHlWk
The ICS works across prevention, early detection, patient support, rehabilitation, and advocacy, with a strong focus on underserved communities. Through evidence-based programmes and compassionate care, the society aims to reduce the cancer burden and improve the quality of life for patients and families.
The ICS remarks came on the day Union Health Minister J P Nadda said India's fight against cancer will be guided by scientific rigour, compassionate care and inclusive healthcare delivery, ensuring that no patient is left behind.
Releasing the 'Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines' on Tuesday, he highlighted that early detection remains one of the biggest challenges in lung cancer management.
The minister stressed the need to strengthen preventive and screening strategies, particularly among high-risk populations. He reiterated the government's firm commitment to expanding research, innovation and scientific collaboration to improve early diagnosis, treatment outcomes and long-term survivorship.
Highlighting the significance of evidence-based policymaking, Nadda stated that India must not merely replicate international models but lead with indigenous and context-specific solutions. Developed by leading experts and stakeholders in oncology, the guideline document seeks to strengthen clinical decision-making, promote best practices, and reduce variations in treatment outcomes.
The guidelines would play a critical role in standardising clinical practices, strengthening decision-making, and ensuring high-quality, patient-centric cancer care across the country, Nadda said. The guidelines comprise 15 evidence-based recommendations addressing both treatment and palliative care for lung cancer.
