ETV Bharat / health

12 Breastfeeding Myths Every New Mother Should Stop Believing

Breast milk provides all the fluids a healthy baby needs during the first six months ( Getty Images )

Becoming a new mother is a bit like signing up for a job where everyone suddenly thinks they're your manager. Your aunt has advice. Someone on Instagram has advice. Even the lady standing behind you in the supermarket somehow has advice. By the end of the day, you've heard that your milk is "too thin," your baby is "too hungry," and apparently eating mangoes may or may not change the Earth's orbit. However, science is a lot less dramatic.

Don't let myths make your journey harder than it already is. If you're unsure about milk supply, feeding patterns, pain or your baby's growth, speak to your paediatrician or a qualified lactation consultant. Good information can be just as nourishing as good nutrition, for both mother and baby.

Frequent feedings stimulate the breasts to produce more milk (Getty Images)

To mark World Breastfeeding Week, doctors and lactation experts separate fact from fiction and bust some of the most common myths that continue to confuse new mothers.

Myth 1: Small breasts produce less milk

Reality: Your bra size has absolutely nothing to do with your milk supply.

Dr. Avi Sanghavi, Pediatrician and Neonatologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, says milk production depends on how often your baby feeds and how effectively the breast is emptied, not breast size. Whether your breasts are small, large or somewhere in between, they are capable of supporting healthy breastfeeding.

Myth 2: If you catch a cold, you should stop breastfeeding

Reality: Unless your doctor specifically advises otherwise, keep feeding.

In fact, breast milk contains antibodies that help protect your baby from many common infections. "A simple cold or fever is usually not a reason to stop breastfeeding," says Dr. Sanghavi. Continuing to breastfeed is often beneficial for both mother and baby.

Myth 3: My baby cries all the time. I must not be making enough milk.

Reality: Babies cry because... they're babies.

They cry when they're hungry, sleepy, because the diaper is wet, or just because life is confusing when you're six weeks old!

“Crying doesn't automatically mean low milk supply,” says Dr. Dhivya R, Senior Consultant – Obstetrician, Gynecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Electronic City in Bengaluru. Frequent feeding is often completely normal especially during growth spurts when babies naturally want more milk.

Myth 4: Babies need water, especially in hot weather

Reality: Not if they are exclusively breastfed.

Dt. Nisha Mandal, Consultant - Lactation & Dietetics, Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon says, “Breast milk provides all the fluids a healthy baby needs during the first six months, even during India's scorching summers.”

Myth 5: Breastfeeding is supposed to hurt