ETV Bharat / health

Why The First Six Months Of Breastfeeding Matter For A Baby’s Health And Development

The first six months of a baby's life lay the foundation for lifelong health, immunity and development. Initiating breastfeeding within the first hour after birth and exclusively breastfeeding for the first six months provides all the nutrients, healthy fats, antibodies and bioactive compounds a baby needs during this critical period. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 63.7% of Indian infants under six months are exclusively breastfed. While this marks an improvement over previous years, experts say more support is needed to help mothers initiate breastfeeding early and continue it for the recommended six months. Specialists explain how breastfeeding strengthens immunity, supports healthy gut bacteria, promotes brain development and lays the foundation for long-term health.

The Power of Colostrum

“The first few days and weeks after birth are crucial for establishing breastfeeding. During this period, both mother and baby learn the process, while the mother's body adjusts milk production to meet the baby's needs. Frequent feeding during the early weeks stimulates milk production and helps establish a stable supply,” said Dr Pranathi Aravind, Senior Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bengaluru.

She highlighted the importance of colostrum, the first milk produced after childbirth, often called liquid gold because of its exceptionally high concentration of antibodies, immune cells and nutrients that aid digestion and protect newborns from infections.

“As a baby's immune system is immature at birth, colostrum provides passive immunity by transferring protective maternal antibodies until the infant's own immune system develops,” explained Dr Shilpa Agarwal, Consultant Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Fetal Medicine Specialist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

Although produced in small quantities, colostrum contains far higher concentrations of immune-protective proteins than mature breast milk. It also supplies easily digestible proteins, vitamins A and E, zinc and other nutrients essential for healthy growth and early adaptation to life outside the womb.

Golden Hour Can Shape Breastfeeding Success

Despite its well-established benefits, exclusive breastfeeding rates remain below global targets because many mothers face challenges that lead them to supplement or stop breastfeeding. Dr Agarwal said that successful breastfeeding is often influenced by what happens immediately after birth, particularly during the golden hour, when early skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding help establish feeding and encourage milk production. She added that rising C-section rates have introduced additional challenges that require greater clinical support.

“Research has shown that breastfed infants often have better neurodevelopmental outcomes,” said Dr Dipika Deepak, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Rainbow Children's Hospital, HRBR, Bengaluru. She added that breast milk is especially valuable for premature and low-birth-weight babies, reducing the risk of serious complications such as necrotising enterocolitis (NEC), sepsis and hospital-acquired infections.

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