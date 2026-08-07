Why The First Six Months Of Breastfeeding Matter For A Baby’s Health And Development
As World Breastfeeding Week concludes, specialists explain how breastfeeding strengthens immunity, supports healthy gut bacteria, and lays the baby's foundation for long-term health.
By Anubha Jain
Published : August 7, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST
The first six months of a baby's life lay the foundation for lifelong health, immunity and development. Initiating breastfeeding within the first hour after birth and exclusively breastfeeding for the first six months provides all the nutrients, healthy fats, antibodies and bioactive compounds a baby needs during this critical period. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 63.7% of Indian infants under six months are exclusively breastfed. While this marks an improvement over previous years, experts say more support is needed to help mothers initiate breastfeeding early and continue it for the recommended six months. Specialists explain how breastfeeding strengthens immunity, supports healthy gut bacteria, promotes brain development and lays the foundation for long-term health.
The Power of Colostrum
“The first few days and weeks after birth are crucial for establishing breastfeeding. During this period, both mother and baby learn the process, while the mother's body adjusts milk production to meet the baby's needs. Frequent feeding during the early weeks stimulates milk production and helps establish a stable supply,” said Dr Pranathi Aravind, Senior Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bengaluru.
She highlighted the importance of colostrum, the first milk produced after childbirth, often called liquid gold because of its exceptionally high concentration of antibodies, immune cells and nutrients that aid digestion and protect newborns from infections.
“As a baby's immune system is immature at birth, colostrum provides passive immunity by transferring protective maternal antibodies until the infant's own immune system develops,” explained Dr Shilpa Agarwal, Consultant Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Fetal Medicine Specialist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.
Although produced in small quantities, colostrum contains far higher concentrations of immune-protective proteins than mature breast milk. It also supplies easily digestible proteins, vitamins A and E, zinc and other nutrients essential for healthy growth and early adaptation to life outside the womb.
Golden Hour Can Shape Breastfeeding Success
Despite its well-established benefits, exclusive breastfeeding rates remain below global targets because many mothers face challenges that lead them to supplement or stop breastfeeding. Dr Agarwal said that successful breastfeeding is often influenced by what happens immediately after birth, particularly during the golden hour, when early skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding help establish feeding and encourage milk production. She added that rising C-section rates have introduced additional challenges that require greater clinical support.
“Research has shown that breastfed infants often have better neurodevelopmental outcomes,” said Dr Dipika Deepak, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Rainbow Children's Hospital, HRBR, Bengaluru. She added that breast milk is especially valuable for premature and low-birth-weight babies, reducing the risk of serious complications such as necrotising enterocolitis (NEC), sepsis and hospital-acquired infections.
How Breastfeeding Builds Immunity And Gut Health
According to Dr Jesal Sheth, Senior Consultant - Paediatrics and Neonatology, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, the World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding alongside complementary foods up to two years of age or beyond. She described the first 1,000 days (from conception until a child's second birthday) as one of the most important windows for lifelong health.
Breastfeeding reduces the risk of diarrhoea, pneumonia, ear infections and respiratory illnesses. It also promotes the growth of healthy gut bacteria, which support digestion and immune development. Studies have further linked breastfeeding to a lower risk of obesity, diabetes and allergies later in life.
Builds Emotional Bonds
The benefits of breastfeeding extend beyond nutrition. Dr Pranathi Aravind explained that breastfeeding encourages frequent skin-to-skin contact, eye contact and responsive feeding, all of which strengthen the emotional bond between mother and baby while giving newborns a sense of security.
She added that oxytocin (the hormone released during breastfeeding) not only helps with milk let-down but also strengthens maternal attachment, helps the uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size more quickly, reduces postpartum bleeding and supports recovery after childbirth.
Breastfeeding Also Benefits Mothers
Research suggests successful breastfeeding may reduce the risk of postpartum depression in some women. Dr Aravind noted that breastfeeding often helps mothers gain confidence in caring for their newborns. However, she stressed that women experiencing persistent sadness, anxiety, guilt, loss of interest in daily activities or difficulty bonding with their babies should seek medical care regardless of whether they are breastfeeding.
She added that postpartum depression is a treatable medical condition and that mothers should receive compassionate support, early education, skilled breastfeeding assistance and timely mental healthcare. Breastfeeding also burns additional calories, which may support gradual postpartum weight loss when combined with a healthy lifestyle. Over the long term, women who breastfeed have a lower risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
What Happens When Breastfeeding Is Delayed?
Delayed initiation or frequent interruptions in breastfeeding can make it harder to establish an adequate milk supply and may prevent babies from receiving the full benefits of colostrum. Dr Aravind explained that this can also increase the likelihood of early formula supplementation, which may further reduce breastfeeding frequency and milk production.
Dr Agarwal added that delayed breastfeeding can interfere with effective latch establishment and increase maternal anxiety about milk supply. Maintaining uninterrupted mother-infant contact whenever medically possible is therefore an important part of evidence-based newborn care. She noted that poor attachment, nipple pain, breast engorgement and ineffective milk transfer remain among the most common reasons mothers stop breastfeeding early.
Returning To Work A Major Challenge
Resuming office continues to be one of the biggest barriers to exclusive breastfeeding. Limited maternity leave, inflexible work schedules and inadequate facilities for expressing and storing breast milk often force mothers to introduce alternatives earlier than planned. Dr Agarwal stressed that paid maternity leave, breastfeeding breaks and dedicated lactation facilities are essential workplace policies that enable mothers to continue breastfeeding successfully.
Breastfeeding After A C-section
The growing number of caesarean deliveries has created additional breastfeeding challenges, including postoperative pain, fatigue, delayed skin-to-skin contact and, in some cases, delayed onset of mature milk production. However, experts assert that most women can breastfeed successfully after a caesarean birth with appropriate support. Early skin-to-skin contact, prompt breastfeeding initiation, rooming-in, skilled lactation counselling and baby-friendly hospital practices can significantly improve breastfeeding outcomes.
Experts say timely counselling, family support, breastfeeding-friendly workplaces and supportive hospital practices can help mothers overcome common challenges and continue exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months. These early investments not only improve infant nutrition and immunity but also support healthy growth, development and long-term well-being for both mother and child.
Also read:
- World Breastfeeding Week 2026: Why Preparation Starts Before Delivery
- 12 Breastfeeding Myths Every New Mother Should Stop Believing
- Breastfeeding May Lower Mums’ Later Life Depression/Anxiety Risks For Up To 10 years After Pregnancy: Study
- 5 Things Every Lactating Mother Should Know About Breast Health