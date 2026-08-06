World Breastfeeding Week 2026: Why Preparation Starts Before Delivery
Senior Ob-Gyn Dr. Priyanka Sharma from Chandigarh explains the importance of prenatal lactation planning for pregnant women.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
Pregnancy is characterized by frantic preparations, ranging from nursery decorations to making decisions about birthing plans. However, when it comes to clinical practice, one of the key physiological events is usually left to luck: breastfeeding. “Even though young parents think that lactation is something natural and happens automatically after giving birth, biology is more complicated than that.
Breastfeeding is hardly ever luck-related; on the contrary, it is achieved by thorough prenatal planning and timely medical assistance after birth,” says Dr. Priyanka Sharma, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital in Chandigarh.
Urgent Need for Prenatal Lactation Planning
According to NFHS-5 survey data, despite the fact that the proportion of institutional deliveries in the country is at an excellent 88.6%, less than half, specifically 41.8% of babies are placed on their mother’s breast within the first hour after birth. This huge disparity shows the gap between delivery room management and proper infant feeding in the country. In order to address this issue, obstetrics practice should undergo changes and include antenatal breastfeeding counselling during the third trimester visits, feels Dr. Sharma.
Also read: 12 Breastfeeding Myths Every New Mother Should Stop Believing
Identifying Physiological Barriers Early
Assessment of an expectant mother at 28 to 36 weeks' gestation is a way for the healthcare providers to identify possible physiological problems. The anatomical issues including flat or inverted nipples, previous surgeries on the chest wall, or hormonal problems including PCOS could seriously affect the initiation of milk production. By identifying these problems before birth through prenatal care, fear and panic give way to clinical approaches.
Biological Power of the Golden Hour
This preparation directly safeguards the "Golden Hour": uninterrupted skin-to-skin contact between mother and newborn immediately following birth. This initial hour is not merely a moment of emotional bonding but also a critical physiological event. “The immediate skin contact releases oxytocin in the mother that causes the uterus to contract to reduce the risk of postpartum hemorrhage while stimulating the release of prolactin to induce milk production at the same time,” says Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr. Priyanka Sharma. Clinical studies indicate that uninterrupted early skin-to-skin contact increases long-term exclusive breastfeeding rates by up to 50%, while stabilizing the baby’s heart rate, oxygen levels, and blood glucose.
Multidisciplinary Care Ecosystem
A Golden Hour for all mothers necessitates an integrated care system. Along with obstetric care, the success of breastfeeding depends on physiotherapists helping in positioning the body after delivery, and clinical dieticians ensuring that the right nutrition is available to aid recovery.
For World Breastfeeding Week, special clinical assessment programs have been designed that include discounts on gynaecology and paediatrics OPD consultations, free consultation from lactation experts, physiotherapists, and dietitcans. By embedding comprehensive care into prenatal routines, early infant nutrition is transformed from a source of stress into a confident, empowering start for every family.
(The writer Dr. Priyanka Sharma is Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Cocoon Hospital in Chandigarh. The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5111985/
- https://healthnutritionindia.in/reports/documents/35/NFHS-5_INDIA_REPORT.pdf
Also read:
- Breast-Fed Babies Sleep Much Better Than Bottle-Fed Ones, Finds Japanese Study
- Breastfeeding May Lower Mums’ Later Life Depression/Anxiety Risks For Up To 10 years After Pregnancy: Study
- 5 Things Every Lactating Mother Should Know About Breast Health
- Why Breastfeeding Matters For Both Baby And Mother; Everything New Moms Need To Know