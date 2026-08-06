ETV Bharat / health

World Breastfeeding Week 2026: Why Preparation Starts Before Delivery

Pregnancy is characterized by frantic preparations, ranging from nursery decorations to making decisions about birthing plans. However, when it comes to clinical practice, one of the key physiological events is usually left to luck: breastfeeding. “Even though young parents think that lactation is something natural and happens automatically after giving birth, biology is more complicated than that.

Breastfeeding is hardly ever luck-related; on the contrary, it is achieved by thorough prenatal planning and timely medical assistance after birth,” says Dr. Priyanka Sharma, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital in Chandigarh.

Urgent Need for Prenatal Lactation Planning

According to NFHS-5 survey data, despite the fact that the proportion of institutional deliveries in the country is at an excellent 88.6%, less than half, specifically 41.8% of babies are placed on their mother’s breast within the first hour after birth. This huge disparity shows the gap between delivery room management and proper infant feeding in the country. In order to address this issue, obstetrics practice should undergo changes and include antenatal breastfeeding counselling during the third trimester visits, feels Dr. Sharma.

Also read: 12 Breastfeeding Myths Every New Mother Should Stop Believing

Identifying Physiological Barriers Early

Assessment of an expectant mother at 28 to 36 weeks' gestation is a way for the healthcare providers to identify possible physiological problems. The anatomical issues including flat or inverted nipples, previous surgeries on the chest wall, or hormonal problems including PCOS could seriously affect the initiation of milk production. By identifying these problems before birth through prenatal care, fear and panic give way to clinical approaches.