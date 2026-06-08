World Brain Tumour Day 2026: Spotting Symptoms Early Can Improve Treatment Options
On World Brain Tumour Day, neurosurgeon Dr Amitabha Chanda urges individuals and caregivers to remain vigilant about persistent neurological symptoms and seek timely medical consultation
Published : June 8, 2026 at 6:00 AM IST
It is estimated that 1 in 161 individuals born today will develop brain or nervous system cancer at some point in their lives. Globally, approximately 308,000 men and women are diagnosed with cancer of the brain and nervous system every year, and more than 251,000 deaths are caused by the disease. Yet brain tumour symptoms are frequently overlooked or mistaken for more common conditions such as stress, migraine, fatigue, or the natural effects of ageing.
Diagnosed Too Late
“One of the most important messages we would like to convey on World Brain Tumour Day is that brain tumour symptoms are often misread for months before a neurological evaluation is sought. By the time these explanations are exhausted and imaging is performed, the disease may have had considerable time to progress,” Dr Amitabha Chanda, Director of Neurosurgery at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, told ETV Bharat.
Persistent headaches, recurrent vomiting, vision disturbances, unexplained seizures, memory lapses, personality changes, difficulty with balance, and progressive weakness in a limb are among the warning signs that warrant medical attention. An experienced neurosurgeon, Dr Chanda highlighted a common misconception surrounding brain tumour diagnoses. “There is a widespread assumption that a brain tumour diagnosis is inherently untreatable or invariably malignant. In reality, many brain tumours are benign. Even among malignant tumours, outcomes vary significantly depending on the tumour type, location, and how early it is identified,” he noted.
Advances In Healthtech
Dr. Chanda stressed that early diagnosis can considerably expand available treatment options and provide greater opportunities for effective intervention. The field of neurosurgery has witnessed remarkable advances over the past decade, transforming the way brain tumours are diagnosed and treated. Technologies such as neuronavigation systems, intraoperative neuromonitoring, fluorescence-guided surgery, awake craniotomy, and minimally invasive endoscopic procedures now enable surgeons to operate with unprecedented precision, even in regions of the brain previously considered high-risk.
“Artificial intelligence is increasingly playing a role in pre-operative planning and personalized treatment strategies, helping us make more informed decisions for individual patients,” Dr. Chanda added. While these innovations have improved surgical safety and outcomes, Dr. Chanda said their benefits are maximized when patients seek medical evaluation early. “The difference in outcome often begins when neurological symptoms are investigated promptly, rather than being attributed to familiar and seemingly harmless causes,” he concluded.
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