ETV Bharat / health

World Brain Tumour Day 2026: Spotting Symptoms Early Can Improve Treatment Options

It is estimated that 1 in 161 individuals born today will develop brain or nervous system cancer at some point in their lives. Globally, approximately 308,000 men and women are diagnosed with cancer of the brain and nervous system every year, and more than 251,000 deaths are caused by the disease. Yet brain tumour symptoms are frequently overlooked or mistaken for more common conditions such as stress, migraine, fatigue, or the natural effects of ageing.

Diagnosed Too Late

“One of the most important messages we would like to convey on World Brain Tumour Day is that brain tumour symptoms are often misread for months before a neurological evaluation is sought. By the time these explanations are exhausted and imaging is performed, the disease may have had considerable time to progress,” Dr Amitabha Chanda, Director of Neurosurgery at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, told ETV Bharat.

Persistent headaches, recurrent vomiting, vision disturbances, unexplained seizures, memory lapses, personality changes, difficulty with balance, and progressive weakness in a limb are among the warning signs that warrant medical attention. An experienced neurosurgeon, Dr Chanda highlighted a common misconception surrounding brain tumour diagnoses. “There is a widespread assumption that a brain tumour diagnosis is inherently untreatable or invariably malignant. In reality, many brain tumours are benign. Even among malignant tumours, outcomes vary significantly depending on the tumour type, location, and how early it is identified,” he noted.