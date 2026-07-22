ETV Bharat / health

World Brain Day: Is It Really Time for New Glasses Or Is Your Brain Asking For Help?

“I think my number has changed” is probably one of the most common statements people make before visiting an eye clinic. After all, blurry vision usually means it's time for a new pair of glasses. Maybe you've spent too many hours staring at a laptop or you're getting older. But sometimes, your eyes aren't the problem. Sometimes, they're sending an SOS from your brain.

On World Brain Day 2026, neurologists are urging people not to ignore certain warning signs that can look like ordinary eye problems but could actually point to serious neurological conditions such as a stroke, multiple sclerosis, optic neuritis or even increased pressure inside the brain.

Eyes Are Connected To The Brain

Your eyes may capture what you see, but your brain is the one that processes every image. “The optic nerves act like high-speed internet cables carrying information from your eyes to your brain. If there's a problem anywhere along that pathway, your vision can change even when your eyes are perfectly healthy. That's why simply changing your spectacles won't always solve the problem,” says Dr. Robin Gupta, Lead Consultant Endovascular Neurosurgeon and Stroke Interventionist at SPARSH Hospital, Bengaluru.

Also read: World Brain Day 2026: Brain Health Is A Right, Not A Privilege And Timely Care Can Prevent Disability, Says Neuro Expert