World Brain Day 2026: Brain Health Is A Right, Not A Privilege And Timely Care Can Prevent Disability, Says Neuro Expert
Dr. Savitr Sastri BV, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Minimally Invasive & Robotic Spine Surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, writes for ETV Bharat on 'Brain Health: Access for All'.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
World Brain Day, observed annually on July 22, serves as a reminder that brain health is fundamental to overall well-being. This year's theme, 'Brain Health: Access for All', highlights a critical global challenge — ensuring that every individual, regardless of age, geography or socioeconomic background, has timely access to quality neurological care.
Neurological disorders are among the leading causes of disability and mortality worldwide. Stroke, epilepsy, brain tumours, traumatic brain injuries, dementia, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis affect millions of people, often leaving lasting physical, emotional and financial consequences.
In India, the burden of neurological diseases has increased significantly over the past two decades due to population growth, ageing, urban lifestyles and rising prevalence of hypertension, diabetes and obesity.
Hyderabad, one of India's fastest-growing metropolitan cities, has witnessed remarkable advancements in healthcare, particularly in neurosciences. The city today offers sophisticated facilities for brain and spine surgery, neurocritical care, stroke intervention and rehabilitation.
However, access remains uneven. While advanced neurological care is available in tertiary hospitals, many patients still reach specialised centres after crucial treatment windows have passed.
Among neurological emergencies, stroke demands immediate attention. Often referred to as a brain attack, stroke requires treatment within the first few hours to minimise permanent brain damage. Modern treatments such as intravenous thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy have transformed outcomes, enabling many patients to return to independent lives when intervention is timely. Unfortunately, delayed recognition of symptoms continues to be a major obstacle.
The FAST acronym remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to identify stroke:
- F – Facial drooping
- A – Arm weakness
- S – Speech difficulty
- T – Time to reach a hospital immediately
Prompt medical attention can significantly improve recovery and reduce long-term disability.
Brain health extends far beyond emergencies. Lifestyle-related conditions are increasingly affecting younger adults. Chronic stress, poor sleep, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity and excessive screen time have emerged as important contributors to neurological and mental health disorders.
Preventive measures such as regular exercise, controlling blood pressure and diabetes, maintaining a balanced diet, getting adequate sleep, avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol consumption play a crucial role in preserving brain function throughout life.
Equally important is recognising that mental health and brain health are deeply interconnected. Anxiety, depression and chronic stress can influence cognitive performance, while neurological illnesses often impact emotional well-being. An integrated approach that combines neurological, psychiatric and rehabilitative care is essential for improving long-term outcomes.
Advances in neuroscience have significantly improved the diagnosis and treatment of complex neurological conditions. High-resolution neuroimaging, minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques, neuronavigation, endovascular interventions, robot-assisted procedures and artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostics have enhanced both precision and patient safety.
Nevertheless, technology alone cannot bridge healthcare disparities. Expanding neurological services to underserved areas, strengthening emergency referral systems and improving public awareness remain equally important.
Public education plays a vital role in improving brain health. Many neurological conditions can be treated successfully if recognised early. Unfortunately, symptoms such as persistent headaches, seizures, memory impairment, weakness, numbness or balance problems are often ignored until they become severe. Encouraging people to seek medical evaluation without delay can substantially improve outcomes.
Schools, workplaces and communities also have an important role in promoting brain health by encouraging healthy lifestyles, reducing stigma associated with neurological disorders and supporting individuals living with long-term neurological conditions.
On this World Brain Day, the message is both timely and universal: brain health is a right, not a privilege. Every individual deserves access to timely diagnosis, emergency treatment, rehabilitation and long-term neurological care. Investing in awareness, prevention and equitable healthcare systems will not only save lives but also improve the quality of life for millions.
A healthy brain is the foundation of a healthy society. Protecting it begins with awareness, early action and ensuring that quality neurological care reaches everyone who needs it.
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