ETV Bharat / health

World Brain Day 2026: Brain Health Is A Right, Not A Privilege And Timely Care Can Prevent Disability, Says Neuro Expert

World Brain Day, observed annually on July 22, serves as a reminder that brain health is fundamental to overall well-being. This year's theme, 'Brain Health: Access for All', highlights a critical global challenge — ensuring that every individual, regardless of age, geography or socioeconomic background, has timely access to quality neurological care.

Neurological disorders are among the leading causes of disability and mortality worldwide. Stroke, epilepsy, brain tumours, traumatic brain injuries, dementia, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis affect millions of people, often leaving lasting physical, emotional and financial consequences.

In India, the burden of neurological diseases has increased significantly over the past two decades due to population growth, ageing, urban lifestyles and rising prevalence of hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

Hyderabad, one of India's fastest-growing metropolitan cities, has witnessed remarkable advancements in healthcare, particularly in neurosciences. The city today offers sophisticated facilities for brain and spine surgery, neurocritical care, stroke intervention and rehabilitation.

However, access remains uneven. While advanced neurological care is available in tertiary hospitals, many patients still reach specialised centres after crucial treatment windows have passed.

Among neurological emergencies, stroke demands immediate attention. Often referred to as a brain attack, stroke requires treatment within the first few hours to minimise permanent brain damage. Modern treatments such as intravenous thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy have transformed outcomes, enabling many patients to return to independent lives when intervention is timely. Unfortunately, delayed recognition of symptoms continues to be a major obstacle.

The FAST acronym remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to identify stroke:

F – Facial drooping

A – Arm weakness

S – Speech difficulty

T – Time to reach a hospital immediately

Prompt medical attention can significantly improve recovery and reduce long-term disability.