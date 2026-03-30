World Bipolar Day 2026: What It's Like Living Between Highs And Lows
Bipolar disorder is described as a condition marked by dramatic mood swings but clinical language barely captures the lived experience, reports Karamveer Kaur
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Every human being carries within them a shifting landscape of moods. There are days when the sky within us is clear and calm, and days when storms gather for reasons we cannot explain. Mood is a natural part of the human condition. But sometimes, the storms are not passing weather but patterns that shape a person’s life. One such condition is bipolar disorder.
Each year on March 30, the world observes World Bipolar Day, which is dedicated to increasing awareness about this complex mental health condition. The date is not accidental. It marks the birthday of the celebrated Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, whose turbulent life and emotional struggles are widely believed to have reflected symptoms of bipolar disorder.
Bipolar disorder is often misunderstood, even by those who live with it. Mental illnesses often hide in plain sight. They do not always announce themselves with obvious physical signs. Instead, they move quietly through the inner life of a person, altering thoughts, emotions, and behaviour. According to the World Health Organization's global estimates, nearly one in every 200 people lives with bipolar disorder. That translates to roughly 37 million individuals worldwide. The tragedy is not the illness itself. The tragedy is the loneliness that often surrounds it.
The Mind Moves Between Extremes
Psychiatrists describe bipolar disorder as a condition marked by dramatic shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels. But such clinical language barely captures the lived experience.
Dr. Rupesh Chaudhary, a psychiatrist based in Ludhiana, explains that bipolar disorder often manifests through two very different emotional states. “In this disease, there are usually two kinds of moods,” Dr. Chaudhary explains. “Patients may become severely depressed or extremely excited. Their mind may not engage in any work, or they may develop harmful habits such as substance abuse. They may experience sudden weight changes or even consider self-harm.”
During depressive phases, individuals may feel an overwhelming heaviness. Everyday tasks appear impossible. Negative thinking dominates the mind, and the world seems stripped of hope. Then the pendulum may swing the other way!
The opposite pole of bipolar disorder is known as mania. In these episodes, a person may feel extraordinary bursts of energy and confidence. Thoughts race quickly, ideas multiply, and sleep may feel unnecessary. “Some may feel that no one can defeat them,” says Dr. Chaudhary. “They believe they have enormous physical strength and power.” At first glance, such confidence might appear positive. Yet mania often carries serious risks. Impulsive decisions, reckless spending, substance misuse, or dangerous behaviour may follow. In reality, the mind is not functioning with clarity. It is simply moving too fast. Psychiatrists refer to these two contrasting emotional states as manic episodes and depressive episodes: the defining features of bipolar disorder.
Dr. Chaudhary notes that genetics can play a significant role, “If both parents have this disease, the child may also be at risk. The condition most commonly appears between the ages of 18 and 40, a period already filled with life’s major transitions: education, relationships, careers, and identity formation. Interestingly, Dr. Chaudhary observes that the condition tends to be more common in men than in women, though both genders are affected worldwide.
When Illness Is Mistaken For Superstition
According to Dr. Chaudhary, some families mistakenly assume the person is suffering from a mysterious physical illness or worse, that they have been affected by supernatural forces. Such interpretations, while rooted in fear and confusion, delay proper treatment. “This is a mental illness,” he says. “Thinking that it is caused by supernatural phenomena is superstition.” Misunderstanding mental illness has consequences. It prevents people from seeking medical help and deepens the stigma that patients already face. In truth, bipolar disorder is not a curse, a weakness, or a failure of character. It is a medical condition, and like many medical conditions, it can be treated.
Is There A Way Out Of Bipolar Disorder?
Perhaps the most hopeful truth about bipolar disorder is that effective treatment exists. Yet treatment depends on recognition. “This disease can be treated if diagnosed in time,” Dr. Chaudhary says, adding, “Otherwise, the situation can worsen.”
Medical treatment alone cannot heal the whole person. Recovery from bipolar disorder also requires a supportive environment. Dr. Chaudhary stresses the importance of creating a healthy atmosphere within the family, where the patient feels understood rather than judged. Lifestyle practices can also support emotional balance. Activities such as yoga, meditation, and regular exercise may help calm the mind and reduce stress. Therapy can teach patients practical strategies for managing mood shifts, recognizing triggers, and maintaining stability.
Bipolar disorder reveals how fragile and powerful the human mind can be. It shows us that emotional extremes are not simply matters of willpower. Because the mind, like the weather, will always change.
References:
- https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/bipolar-disorder
- https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(24)00304-1/fulltext
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