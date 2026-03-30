ETV Bharat / health

World Bipolar Day 2026: What It's Like Living Between Highs And Lows

Every human being carries within them a shifting landscape of moods. There are days when the sky within us is clear and calm, and days when storms gather for reasons we cannot explain. Mood is a natural part of the human condition. But sometimes, the storms are not passing weather but patterns that shape a person’s life. One such condition is bipolar disorder.

Each year on March 30, the world observes World Bipolar Day, which is dedicated to increasing awareness about this complex mental health condition. The date is not accidental. It marks the birthday of the celebrated Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, whose turbulent life and emotional struggles are widely believed to have reflected symptoms of bipolar disorder.

Bipolar disorder is often misunderstood, even by those who live with it. Mental illnesses often hide in plain sight. They do not always announce themselves with obvious physical signs. Instead, they move quietly through the inner life of a person, altering thoughts, emotions, and behaviour. According to the World Health Organization's global estimates, nearly one in every 200 people lives with bipolar disorder. That translates to roughly 37 million individuals worldwide. The tragedy is not the illness itself. The tragedy is the loneliness that often surrounds it.

The Mind Moves Between Extremes

Psychiatrists describe bipolar disorder as a condition marked by dramatic shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels. But such clinical language barely captures the lived experience.

Dr. Rupesh Chaudhary, a psychiatrist based in Ludhiana, explains that bipolar disorder often manifests through two very different emotional states. “In this disease, there are usually two kinds of moods,” Dr. Chaudhary explains. “Patients may become severely depressed or extremely excited. Their mind may not engage in any work, or they may develop harmful habits such as substance abuse. They may experience sudden weight changes or even consider self-harm.”

During depressive phases, individuals may feel an overwhelming heaviness. Everyday tasks appear impossible. Negative thinking dominates the mind, and the world seems stripped of hope. Then the pendulum may swing the other way!

The opposite pole of bipolar disorder is known as mania. In these episodes, a person may feel extraordinary bursts of energy and confidence. Thoughts race quickly, ideas multiply, and sleep may feel unnecessary. “Some may feel that no one can defeat them,” says Dr. Chaudhary. “They believe they have enormous physical strength and power.” At first glance, such confidence might appear positive. Yet mania often carries serious risks. Impulsive decisions, reckless spending, substance misuse, or dangerous behaviour may follow. In reality, the mind is not functioning with clarity. It is simply moving too fast. Psychiatrists refer to these two contrasting emotional states as manic episodes and depressive episodes: the defining features of bipolar disorder.