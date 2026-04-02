Maternal Infections In Early Pregnancy May Influence Autism Risk In Children
On World Autism Awareness Day, a pediatric neurologist explains how infections in the first and second trimesters could cause autism spectrum disorders in the baby.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
It is common sense that an expectant mother has to protect herself from infections during the early phases of pregnancy. Infections during early pregnancy may affect the brain development of the growing fetus. This happens through a process called “maternal immune activation”.
Says Dr. N. Varsha Monica Reddy, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, “When a pregnant woman’s immune system acts against an infection, it releases inflammatory molecules that can interfere with or cross the placenta. This can create an inflammatory environment for the growing baby in the womb. This inflammation can disturb important developmental processes such as neuronal development and brain connectivity.”
In fact, Dr. Reddy reveals that this activated immune response increases the risk of autism rather than the infection itself.
Which Infections Are Linked To Increased Risk?
There are some infections that an expecting mother should be very cautious about. Certain viral infections such as influenza and herpes simplex have shown some links with autism risk, and this should be taken care of in the first trimester, says the pediatric neurologist. “Bacterial infections in the urinary tract and other genitourinary infections are commonly reported. Some parasitic infections like toxoplasmosis, if they occur, may also affect neurodevelopment, leading to an increased autism risk,” she says.
Early Pregnancy Is A Critical Window
The first and second trimesters are important here. During the first trimester, the basic brain structure and nervous system are developed, while in the second trimester, rapid growth (neuronal migration and the formation of connections within the brain) takes place. “During this phase, the brain is highly sensitive to inflammation caused by infections, which can affect long-term neurodevelopment,” says Dr. Reddy.
Role Of Maternal Immune Response
Here comes the role of the maternal immune response, which is very important. We should know that when an infection occurs, inflammatory cytokines, i.e., immune signaling proteins, are released. These proteins can reach the developing fetal brain and cause neuroinflammation, disrupting essential processes like neuronal growth, migration, and synapse formation. All these changes are linked to an increased risk of neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism.
Prevention And Reassurance
A woman who is on the journey of motherhood should take care of herself, not just with medicines and routine follow-ups but also by maintaining good hygiene, following food safety practices, avoiding exposure to potential sources of infection, and staying up to date with recommended vaccinations.
You don't need to live in fear, though. While studies suggest a modest increase in autism risk, most children develop normally.
References:
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41398-022-02068-9
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10803-013-2016-3
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