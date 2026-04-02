ETV Bharat / health

Maternal Infections In Early Pregnancy May Influence Autism Risk In Children

It is common sense that an expectant mother has to protect herself from infections during the early phases of pregnancy. Infections during early pregnancy may affect the brain development of the growing fetus. This happens through a process called “maternal immune activation”.

Says Dr. N. Varsha Monica Reddy, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, “When a pregnant woman’s immune system acts against an infection, it releases inflammatory molecules that can interfere with or cross the placenta. This can create an inflammatory environment for the growing baby in the womb. This inflammation can disturb important developmental processes such as neuronal development and brain connectivity.”

In fact, Dr. Reddy reveals that this activated immune response increases the risk of autism rather than the infection itself.

Which Infections Are Linked To Increased Risk?

There are some infections that an expecting mother should be very cautious about. Certain viral infections such as influenza and herpes simplex have shown some links with autism risk, and this should be taken care of in the first trimester, says the pediatric neurologist. “Bacterial infections in the urinary tract and other genitourinary infections are commonly reported. Some parasitic infections like toxoplasmosis, if they occur, may also affect neurodevelopment, leading to an increased autism risk,” she says.

Early Pregnancy Is A Critical Window