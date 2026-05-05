Being Out Of Breath Is Not Always Normal, Early Diagnosis And New-Age Regenerative Approaches Are Improving Lung Care
On World Asthma Day, start paying attention to your breath, since persistent breathlessness is an early warning sign of asthma.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Around 26.2 million people across the globe live with asthma, and millions more also suffer from undiagnosed chronic respiratory-related conditions. In a country like India, where air quality continues to be a major concern, exposure to the environment plays an important role in the increasing burden of respiratory illness. This automatically makes early recognition of all these symptoms even more critical.
Breathlessness is often ignored as fatigue, weather-related discomfort, or a sign of ageing. However, persistent breathlessness is also one of the earliest warning signs of respiratory disease, something that most patients fail to recognise, ultimately causing delays in diagnosis and progression of asthma as well.
The Cost of Late Diagnosis
Respiratory diseases such as asthma normally progress at a gradual speed. In most of the cases, symptoms become more severe and by that time, there is already a significant and (at times) irreversible decline in lung function. This is the reason why early detection is important, not only for the control of symptoms but also for preventing long-term complications. Timely medical evaluation, and pulmonary function testing can also improve patient outcomes.
Emerging Shift in Care
Traditional respiratory care has largely focused on symptom management through inhalers, bronchodilators, and steroids. “While these continue to remain the main modes of medical treatment, researchers in stem cell-based therapies and immune modulation techniques are exploring new possibilities in order to support repair of tissue and reduce chronic inflammation,” says Dr. Geetika Jassal, Medical Spokesperson, Cryoviva Life Sciences. Although some of these therapies are under research, they represent a good paradigm shift ranging from control to restoration.
Rethinking Lung Health For The Future
Despite advancements in medical science, prevention continues to remain the most effective strategy for protecting the health of lungs. Risks can be reduced by reducing exposure to air pollutants, managing infections, maintaining air quality and adopting breathing exercises. Dr. Jassal adds, “Healthcare is shifting from reactive treatments to preventive care. When combined with transformating regenerative approaches, early medical diagnosis has great potential for better management asthma.”
References:
- https://journals.lww.com/md-journal/fulltext/2025/06130/the_regentime_stem_cell_procedure_efficacy_in.80.aspx
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352320423001463
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
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