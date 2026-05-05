ETV Bharat / health

Being Out Of Breath Is Not Always Normal, Early Diagnosis And New-Age Regenerative Approaches Are Improving Lung Care

If you are always out of breath, it could be pointing to asthma ( ETV Bharat )

Around 26.2 million people across the globe live with asthma, and millions more also suffer from undiagnosed chronic respiratory-related conditions. In a country like India, where air quality continues to be a major concern, exposure to the environment plays an important role in the increasing burden of respiratory illness. This automatically makes early recognition of all these symptoms even more critical.

Breathlessness is often ignored as fatigue, weather-related discomfort, or a sign of ageing. However, persistent breathlessness is also one of the earliest warning signs of respiratory disease, something that most patients fail to recognise, ultimately causing delays in diagnosis and progression of asthma as well.

The Cost of Late Diagnosis

Respiratory diseases such as asthma normally progress at a gradual speed. In most of the cases, symptoms become more severe and by that time, there is already a significant and (at times) irreversible decline in lung function. This is the reason why early detection is important, not only for the control of symptoms but also for preventing long-term complications. Timely medical evaluation, and pulmonary function testing can also improve patient outcomes.

Emerging Shift in Care