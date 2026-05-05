ETV Bharat / health

Stress Is the Hidden Trigger Behind Rising Asthma Cases | World Asthma Day 2026

“Stress hormones heighten inflammatory responses and amplify the immune system’s sensitivity to external triggers,” says pulmonologist Dr. Dhar. In simpler terms, the body becomes more reactive. The lungs bear the brunt of this heightened state.

Stress is often treated as an abstract inconvenience, something to be managed with a vacation or a few hours of distraction. This trivialisation comes at a cost. Because stress (in physiological terms) is anything but abstract. It is a full-body event. When the mind perceives threat, the body responds with a cascade of hormones. These hormones do not simply prepare you for action; they alter your internal landscape. In the case of asthma, they inflame the airways.

Dr. Raja Dhar, HOD of Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, points to a reality that many overlook: “Asthma cases have been rising steadily, and the reasons go beyond what most people attribute to the condition. An estimated 34.3 million people in India suffer from asthma, accounting for 13.09% of the global burden according to the World Health Organization. Environmental factors play a significant role. But what remains largely invisible (and therefore neglected) is psychological stress.”

On World Asthma Day today, it may be tempting to talk about inhalers, pollutants, pollen counts, and particulate matter. All of these matter. But they do not tell the whole story. Medical experts say asthma is not merely a disorder of the lungs. It is, increasingly, a reflection of how the modern human being lives: physically, emotionally and psychologically.

What this means in practice is that the same air, the same level of pollution, the same environmental exposure can provoke a far stronger reaction in someone living under chronic stress than in someone who is not. Stress is not always dramatic. It lives in long work hours, unresolved conflicts, financial anxiety, urban isolation, and the subtle but relentless pressure to perform, to achieve, to keep up. It accumulates in the body over time, almost never addressed with the seriousness it deserves.

Dr. Dhar highlights a striking finding: “A significant stressful life event (such as the loss of a close family member) can double the risk of an asthma attack in vulnerable individuals.” Yet, how often do we consider grief, trauma, or emotional strain when we think about respiratory health?

Challenges Of City Living

In cities like Kolkata and Mumbai, the challenge becomes even more complex. Industrial zones, dense traffic, and high population density create a baseline of poor air quality. This alone would be sufficient to strain respiratory systems. But when combined with chronic psychological stress, the burden becomes multiplicative rather than additive. The lungs are no longer dealing with a single challenge. They are responding to two simultaneous pressures: the external assault of pollutants and the internal state of heightened reactivity. This dual burden is what makes asthma increasingly difficult to manage.

Dr. Dhar says that managing asthma requires attention to both the physical environment and the physiological state in which a person encounters it. What does this mean in practical terms? It means that stress management is central to asthma care. Adequate sleep is a physiological necessity. Reducing exposure to pollutants is important, but so is reducing the internal reactivity that magnifies their impact. It also means cultivating a certain awareness. To recognise, perhaps, that a tight chest or laboured breathing may not only be a reaction to the air outside, but also to the pressures within.

On this World Asthma Day, think about how the lungs reflect everything the body is carrying, not only what it is breathing. To care for them, therefore, is to care for the whole of one’s life.

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