ETV Bharat / health

World Asthma Day 2026: Can Air Purifiers Really Reduce Symptoms In Patients?

There are two kinds of people in the world on a day like World Asthma Day. The first kind has already Googled “best air purifier under ₹10,000” and is currently reading reviews. The second kind is standing in a pharmacy, clutching an inhaler, wondering if a machine in the corner of their living room can really make breathing easier... or if it’s just another expensive promise in a box. If you have asthma, breathing is not something you take for granted. When a room feels heavier than it should, when dust suddenly becomes your enemy, you start looking for solutions everywhere. Including appliances.

In recent years, air purifiers have climbed the ladder from “nice-to-have gadget” to “possible life upgrade.” They sit in corners, hum softly, and claim to remove everything from dust to despair. But the real question is: do they actually help with asthma, or are they just very clean-looking placebo machines?

Dr. Koushik N, Consultant - Pulmonologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist at Aster RV Hospital in Bengaluru, takes a view that is balanced. “The use of air purifiers provides essential support for asthma treatment in locations where indoor air quality needs improvement,” he explains.

So, if your home has dust, pollen, pet hair, or the kind of invisible particles that float around like uninvited guests, an air purifier can help clean things up. Not all air purifiers are created equal, though. The ones that matter (the ones that doctors tend to trust) use something called a HEPA filter. A High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter captures microscopic particles that are too small for your eyes but big enough to ruin your lungs. Think dust mites, polle and pet dander.