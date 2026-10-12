Joint Pain In Children Isn't Always About Growing Pains, It Could Be Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
Parents need to be aware of warning signs like morning stiffness, joint swelling, and persistent limping in children, says pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jaideep Dhamele
Published : October 12, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST
Observed every year on October 12, World Arthritis Day emphasizes the value of recognizing arthritis, comprehending its impact and ensuring timely medical care. Getting the right diagnosis early is important, particularly in children, because continued inflammation of joints can affect mobility, school attendance, physical activity and, in some cases, normal joint development.
Arthritis Can Also Affect Children
Joint pain is something we think of as an older person’s problem. Arthritis, however, can also affect children and teens.
Says Dr. Jaideep Dhamele, Consultant – Pediatric Orthopedics, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, “If your child wakes up with a limp, has difficulty going up and down stairs, avoids playing or has difficulty in normal activities it may be more than simple muscle pains. Sometimes, the symptoms are confused with growing pains, which can delay diagnosis of an underlying joint condition.”
Dr. Dhamele told ETV Bharat all about juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), which is a group of inflammatory joint disorders that begin before the age of 16 years and last for at least six weeks after other possible causes have been ruled out.
Unlike pain from a fall or sports injury, JIA may develop gradually. Joint swelling, stiffness after waking up, reduced movement or difficulty performing routine tasks are signs. Younger children might not be able to articulate their discomfort well. Instead, parents might notice that their child is using one arm less, refusing to walk, asking to be carried or less active than usual. Symptoms can be very variable. Some children have problems that only affect a few joints whereas others may be more widespread. Certain types of JIA can also affect the eyes, sometimes without any obvious symptoms. So, if recommended by the specialist, it is important to have appropriate medical follow-up and eye examinations.
Also read: World Arthritis Day 2026: How Advances In Arthritis Care Are Changing Treatment
Joint pain isn’t always a sign of arthritis. Injuries, infections and other medical conditions can cause similar symptoms. A thorough clinical evaluation is necessary to identify the etiology.
Are They Growing Pains Or More Serious?
Growing pains are common in childhood. They usually present as aching in the muscles of both legs, often in the evening or at night, and usually resolve by the morning. Persistent morning stiffness, a constant limp or swollen joints are not usually a feature.
“If your child has joint pain that returns, with swelling, warmth, morning stiffness or restricted movement, you should seek medical advice,” says Dr. Dhamele. Other warning signs include persistent limping, difficulty grasping objects, reluctance to participate in sports, or difficulty dressing due to pain or stiffness.
Some symptoms need urgent medical attention. A joint that is hot, swollen and painful, along with a fever, can be a sign of a joint infection or another serious condition. If a child suddenly can't bear weight or walk, this also needs urgent assessment. These symptoms should not be written off as growing pains or treated with home remedies alone.
The Importance of Early Diagnosis
Children need healthy mobile joints to grow, learn and participate in everyday life. Continuous inflammation can lead to pain, decreased mobility and affect school attendance, sports and social activities. Sometimes uncontrolled inflammation can be damaging to joints or can interfere with growth.
“Diagnosis begins with a complete medical history and physical exam. A doctor may order blood tests, X-rays, ultrasound or other imaging tests depending on the symptoms. There is no one test that can prove every type of arthritis. Some children with JIA may have normal blood tests. Diagnosis is based primarily on clinical assessment by an experienced doctor,” Dr. Dhamele informs us.
Treatments And Tips
Treatment depends on the type of arthritis, the joints involved and the amount of inflammation:
- This may include suitable medication, physiotherapy, individually tailored exercises, and regular monitoring.
- The goal is to control the inflammation, relieve symptoms, preserve joint function and support the normal development of the child.
- Kids with a diagnosis of arthritis do not have to give up an active childhood. With appropriate treatment and direction, many children can remain active in school, play and physical activities.
- Movement assists in keeping muscles strong and flexible and the joints mobile. However, activities should be adapted to the child’s symptoms and abilities, particularly during active inflammation.
- Families can seek help to develop a suitable activity plan with a treating doctor and physiotherapist.
- Parents can also help their children by encouraging balanced nutrition, adequate sleep and age-appropriate physical activity.
- Repeatedly taking painkillers or supplements without consulting a doctor is no substitute for investigating persistent or recurrent pain.
Message For Parents This World Arthritis Day
The key message is simple: persistent joint pain, morning stiffness and unexplained limping in a child should be taken seriously – not assumed to be something the child will grow out of. The first subtle changes in the behaviour and movement of a child are often noticed by parents. Awareness of these changes and early medical advice can make a real difference to diagnosis, treatment and long-term joint health.
This World Arthritis Day, let’s bust the myth that arthritis only affects adults. All children should be given the chance to move freely, participate confidently and enjoy an active childhood.
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