Does Joint Pain Always Mean Arthritis? Doctors Clear This And Other Arthritis-Related Myths
Joint pain is not just an age-related problem and exercise does not necessarily worsen arthritis. On World Arthritis Day, doctors explain common misconceptions.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
A sore knee, stiff fingers or discomfort while climbing stairs is often dismissed as a sign of ageing. Some people stop exercising, fearing they will damage their joints further. Both assumptions can be misleading. Arthritis can affect people at different ages, but not every joint ache is arthritis. The cause matters, as does getting the right treatment at the right time.
Myth 1: Arthritis affects only older people
Fact: Some forms of arthritis can affect people at any age.
Age is a risk factor for certain joint conditions, but it is not the whole story. Rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile arthritis, for instance, can develop in younger people.
“Arthritis is often misunderstood as a disease that affects only older people,” says Dr. Bharat K Singh, Additional Director, Immunology and Rheumatology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. Prolonged sitting, insufficient physical activity and excess body weight can also contribute to joint problems, says Dr. Rakesh Rajput, Head of Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata.
Myth 2: Pain in your joints is always arthritis – or just part of getting old
Fact: Many things can cause joint pain, and it's not always a normal part of getting older.
A painful knee doesn't automatically mean arthritis. There are many reasons why your joints hurt and it’s important to find the cause so you can get the right treatment. A medical professional should assess persistent pain, swelling, stiffness or difficulty moving a joint. Morning stiffness can also be a feature of inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis. The clinician can observe the pattern of symptoms and determine if further examination or tests are needed.
Myth 3: Rest is best because exercise wears out joints
Fact: The right move can help keep you moving.
If a joint hurts, it seems reasonable to avoid moving. But over time, disuse can weaken muscles and make them less flexible, making everyday activities more difficult. Good exercise can help keep joints mobile, build muscles that support the joints and reduce stiffness. Weight-bearing activities and strength training may also be helpful for bone health but the right exercise depends on a person’s condition, symptoms and physical ability”.
“Some activities may aggravate symptoms temporarily but exercise tailored to the individual can help maintain function,” says Dr. Sourav Saha, Consultant – Orthopedics and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Narayana Hospital, Barasat. A healthcare professional can advise you on what activities are suitable and how to perform them safely. Figure out an appropriate level of activity, rather than assume complete rest is always necessary.
Myth 4: Arthritis is a joint disease only
Fact: Certain forms can affect other parts of the body.
Arthritis is not one disease. Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are different diseases with different pathophysiologies and different treatment approaches. Rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory disease that can affect organs or systems as well as the joints. “With the right treatment, inflammation can be controlled, joint damage prevented and remission achieved for many patients,” says Dr. Singh.
Myth 5 – Arthritis is incurable and surgery is inevitable
Fact: Treatment depends on the type and severity of the arthritis.
An arthritis diagnosis does not automatically translate to the need for surgery. Treatment may include exercise, physiotherapy, weight management, medicines and other measures tailored to the condition and to the needs of the patient. Measures to relieve pain and improve function can often help manage osteoarthritis. In severe cases, joint replacement might be considered. According to Dr. Rajput, the treatment plan should be based on the severity of the illness. Robot-assisted surgery may be an option for selected patients, but is not a requirement for all patients with arthritis.
Can I Stop Arthritis?
Not all arthritis is preventable, and some risk factors are unchangeable. However, being physically active, keeping a healthy weight, eating a well-rounded diet and not smoking can help your overall musculoskeletal health. Calcium and vitamin D are important for bone health. They should be taken as supplements when appropriate, not necessarily by everyone. It is also important not to confuse osteoporosis with arthritis. Osteoporosis is a disease of the bones that makes them weak and more likely to break. It is not a disease of the joints. Bone loss can happen without you realizing it, and sometimes a fracture is the first indication. People at increased risk should discuss appropriate assessment with their doctor.
There is no universally applicable treatment for different types of arthritis. A condition-specific plan can help people control symptoms, preserve mobility and maintain their quality of life.
Also read:
- Joint Pain In A Child Isn't Always About Growing Pains, It Could Be Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
- How Advances In Arthritis Care Are Changing Treatment
- How Orthopaedic Pain Can Affect Heart Health, And Doc's Tips To Exercise Despite Knee Pain
- Morning Stiffness And Cracking Joints In Your 20s? It Could Be Early Arthritis, Says Ortho-Surgeon