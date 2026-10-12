ETV Bharat / health

Does Joint Pain Always Mean Arthritis? Doctors Clear This And Other Arthritis-Related Myths

A sore knee, stiff fingers or discomfort while climbing stairs is often dismissed as a sign of ageing. Some people stop exercising, fearing they will damage their joints further. Both assumptions can be misleading. Arthritis can affect people at different ages, but not every joint ache is arthritis. The cause matters, as does getting the right treatment at the right time.

Fact: Some forms of arthritis can affect people at any age.

Age is a risk factor for certain joint conditions, but it is not the whole story. Rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile arthritis, for instance, can develop in younger people.

“Arthritis is often misunderstood as a disease that affects only older people,” says Dr. Bharat K Singh, Additional Director, Immunology and Rheumatology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. Prolonged sitting, insufficient physical activity and excess body weight can also contribute to joint problems, says Dr. Rakesh Rajput, Head of Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata.

Myth 2: Pain in your joints is always arthritis – or just part of getting old

Fact: Many things can cause joint pain, and it's not always a normal part of getting older.

A painful knee doesn't automatically mean arthritis. There are many reasons why your joints hurt and it’s important to find the cause so you can get the right treatment. A medical professional should assess persistent pain, swelling, stiffness or difficulty moving a joint. Morning stiffness can also be a feature of inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis. The clinician can observe the pattern of symptoms and determine if further examination or tests are needed.

Myth 3: Rest is best because exercise wears out joints

Fact: The right move can help keep you moving.

If a joint hurts, it seems reasonable to avoid moving. But over time, disuse can weaken muscles and make them less flexible, making everyday activities more difficult. Good exercise can help keep joints mobile, build muscles that support the joints and reduce stiffness. Weight-bearing activities and strength training may also be helpful for bone health but the right exercise depends on a person’s condition, symptoms and physical ability”.