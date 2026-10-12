ETV Bharat / health

World Arthritis Day 2026: How Advances In Arthritis Care Are Changing Treatment

Arthritis is not one disease but a group of conditions that can cause joint pain, stiffness, swelling and difficulty in movement. Osteoarthritis is particularly common in the knees, hips, spine and hands, and can progressively affect a person’s ability to carry out everyday activities.

For some patients, the impact of advanced arthritis on everyday life can be profound. A 56-year-old woman from Chikballapur in Karnataka, the sole breadwinner of her family, ran a grocery shop in her town. However, knee osteoarthritis had gradually affected her mobility, leading to progressive deformity and making it increasingly difficult for her to move around normally. By the time she underwent surgery, she could walk only to the washroom, taking nearly five minutes to cover 15 steps. Her deformities were severe and required additional implants to achieve an optimal surgical outcome. Rehabilitation was challenging because of significant muscle degeneration, but her commitment to the rehabilitation programme helped her return to work within three months.

Managing Arthritis Before Surgery Becomes Necessary

Dr. Rahul Puri, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru said that non-surgical treatments for early arthritis have advanced significantly. “Physiotherapy, strengthening exercises, weight management and lifestyle changes can help reduce strain on the joints, manage symptoms and preserve joint function. We have to actively combat early arthritis. Patients can often experience a significant reduction in symptoms and improved activity levels within as little as four weeks. Avoiding high-impact activities, such as squatting, sitting cross-legged and excessive use of stairs, can also help,” he said.

In patients with severe joint damage, advances in joint replacement surgery can help reduce pain and restore movement. At the same time, improved surgical techniques, implants and personalised rehabilitation are changing how doctors approach damaged joints. The challenge is to identify the right treatment at the right stage and help patients remain active for as long as possible.

Dr. Dheeraj Dubay, Director and Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon, Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Jaipur talked about newer non-surgical approaches to arthritis management, including advances in injections, rehabilitation and joint-preserving treatments. “These approaches have evolved considerably, but their suitability depends on the type and severity of arthritis. Physiotherapy and structured rehabilitation remain important, with programmes increasingly tailored to improve strength, flexibility, balance and joint function while reducing stress on affected joints.”

In selected patients, injections such as corticosteroids may provide temporary symptom relief, although their effectiveness and duration vary and they should be considered as part of a broader treatment plan. He emphasised the role of modifying activities, managing pain appropriately and using assistive devices when needed to preserve mobility and day-to-day independence. These approaches are particularly useful for patients with early or moderate arthritis, or those who are not yet candidates for surgery. However, they cannot reverse advanced joint damage. When pain, stiffness or loss of function persists despite conservative treatment, surgical options such as knee or hip replacement may need to be considered.

Dr. Puri added that in selected patients, injections such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), hyaluronic acid and other therapies may provide symptom relief and, in some cases, help delay the need for surgery or slow the progression of arthritis, depending on the condition and clinical assessment. Off-loading braces can also help reduce stress on affected joints and may delay surgery in selected patients. On the surgical front, personalised joint replacement is emerging as a newer approach, aiming to improve joint function and provide a more natural feel and movement.

When Should You See A Specialist?

Many patients delay consulting an orthopaedic specialist until their pain becomes severe. Dr. Puri advised seeking specialist evaluation if symptoms persist for more than one to two weeks despite rest and medication. Surgery may be considered when conservative treatment fails to provide adequate relief and daily activities and quality of life are affected.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune form of arthritis that can cause persistent joint inflammation and, if inadequately controlled, joint damage. Dr. Dubay said that it is fundamentally different from osteoarthritis. He explained, “Osteoarthritis is primarily linked to degeneration and structural changes in the joint, while rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the joint lining, causing inflammation that can progressively damage the joint.”