World Arthritis Day 2026: How Advances In Arthritis Care Are Changing Treatment
Improved surgical techniques, implants and personalised rehabilitation are changing how doctors approach damaged joints, experts tell ETV Bharat.
By Anubha Jain
Published : October 12, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Arthritis is not one disease but a group of conditions that can cause joint pain, stiffness, swelling and difficulty in movement. Osteoarthritis is particularly common in the knees, hips, spine and hands, and can progressively affect a person’s ability to carry out everyday activities.
For some patients, the impact of advanced arthritis on everyday life can be profound. A 56-year-old woman from Chikballapur in Karnataka, the sole breadwinner of her family, ran a grocery shop in her town. However, knee osteoarthritis had gradually affected her mobility, leading to progressive deformity and making it increasingly difficult for her to move around normally. By the time she underwent surgery, she could walk only to the washroom, taking nearly five minutes to cover 15 steps. Her deformities were severe and required additional implants to achieve an optimal surgical outcome. Rehabilitation was challenging because of significant muscle degeneration, but her commitment to the rehabilitation programme helped her return to work within three months.
Managing Arthritis Before Surgery Becomes Necessary
Dr. Rahul Puri, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru said that non-surgical treatments for early arthritis have advanced significantly. “Physiotherapy, strengthening exercises, weight management and lifestyle changes can help reduce strain on the joints, manage symptoms and preserve joint function. We have to actively combat early arthritis. Patients can often experience a significant reduction in symptoms and improved activity levels within as little as four weeks. Avoiding high-impact activities, such as squatting, sitting cross-legged and excessive use of stairs, can also help,” he said.
In patients with severe joint damage, advances in joint replacement surgery can help reduce pain and restore movement. At the same time, improved surgical techniques, implants and personalised rehabilitation are changing how doctors approach damaged joints. The challenge is to identify the right treatment at the right stage and help patients remain active for as long as possible.
Dr. Dheeraj Dubay, Director and Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon, Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Jaipur talked about newer non-surgical approaches to arthritis management, including advances in injections, rehabilitation and joint-preserving treatments. “These approaches have evolved considerably, but their suitability depends on the type and severity of arthritis. Physiotherapy and structured rehabilitation remain important, with programmes increasingly tailored to improve strength, flexibility, balance and joint function while reducing stress on affected joints.”
In selected patients, injections such as corticosteroids may provide temporary symptom relief, although their effectiveness and duration vary and they should be considered as part of a broader treatment plan. He emphasised the role of modifying activities, managing pain appropriately and using assistive devices when needed to preserve mobility and day-to-day independence. These approaches are particularly useful for patients with early or moderate arthritis, or those who are not yet candidates for surgery. However, they cannot reverse advanced joint damage. When pain, stiffness or loss of function persists despite conservative treatment, surgical options such as knee or hip replacement may need to be considered.
Dr. Puri added that in selected patients, injections such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), hyaluronic acid and other therapies may provide symptom relief and, in some cases, help delay the need for surgery or slow the progression of arthritis, depending on the condition and clinical assessment. Off-loading braces can also help reduce stress on affected joints and may delay surgery in selected patients. On the surgical front, personalised joint replacement is emerging as a newer approach, aiming to improve joint function and provide a more natural feel and movement.
When Should You See A Specialist?
Many patients delay consulting an orthopaedic specialist until their pain becomes severe. Dr. Puri advised seeking specialist evaluation if symptoms persist for more than one to two weeks despite rest and medication. Surgery may be considered when conservative treatment fails to provide adequate relief and daily activities and quality of life are affected.
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune form of arthritis that can cause persistent joint inflammation and, if inadequately controlled, joint damage. Dr. Dubay said that it is fundamentally different from osteoarthritis. He explained, “Osteoarthritis is primarily linked to degeneration and structural changes in the joint, while rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the joint lining, causing inflammation that can progressively damage the joint.”
Also read: 7 Signs It Could Be Rheumatoid Arthritis, Not Regular Joint Pain
Rheumatoid arthritis requires early diagnosis and specialist management. Treatment may include disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs and, when appropriate, biologic or targeted therapies to control inflammation and prevent or slow joint damage. In osteoarthritis, treatment generally focuses on symptom relief, maintaining function and addressing mechanical or structural problems. Persistent joint swelling, prolonged morning stiffness, pain in multiple or symmetrical joints, or unexplained fatigue should not be ignored and warrant medical evaluation. Early treatment of rheumatoid arthritis can help limit long-term joint damage. Anyone experiencing persistent or worsening joint pain or swelling should therefore consult a physician rather than assuming it is simply age-related wear and tear.
Treatment Is No Longer One-Size-Fits-All
Dr. Dubay said, “Treatment decisions are based on the individual patient as a whole, not just an X-ray or a diagnosis. Factors such as age, activity level, occupation, severity and location of joint damage, pain, mobility, weight, lifestyle and overall health all influence the treatment plan.” For instance, a younger, physically active patient may have different functional needs from an older person, while someone whose work involves prolonged standing or physical activity may require a treatment approach suited to those demands. Doctors also consider existing medical conditions, medications, and the patient’s expectations and goals.
Treatment can range from lifestyle changes, physiotherapy and medication to injections and, when appropriate, surgery. Advances in technology have also improved procedures such as knee and hip replacement, with better surgical planning and imaging allowing procedures to be tailored more precisely to individual anatomy and needs. “Ultimately, personalised arthritis care is about balancing clinical evidence with the patient’s symptoms, functional needs and long-term goals, while regularly reassessing treatment as the condition evolves,” he said.
When Technology Changes Joint Replacement
Dr. Puri said robotic surgery has enabled more personalised joint replacement. “In total knee replacement, there are different knee phenotypes. With conventional joint replacement, we essentially aim to bring all patients to the same phenotype after surgery. Robotic surgery offers greater precision, allowing us to restore the patient’s pre-arthritic knee phenotype, which can provide a more natural feel. In hip replacement, robotic technology allows us to perform an intraoperative impingement analysis and position the implant functionally to minimise the risk of impingement. It also helps us objectively and accurately correct limb-length discrepancies using the robot,” he added.
Rehabilitation after joint replacement has also become more structured, with patients encouraged to begin movement soon after surgery. Dr. Puri said patients are generally able to walk a few steps within the first 24 hours and can usually use the washroom within 48-72 hours. They are often able to walk without assistance by about four weeks and begin some household activities within six to eight weeks. Depending on individual recovery, patients may be allowed to drive by around 8-10 weeks and gradually resume some sporting activities at around three months.
Dr. Puri said the decision to opt for surgery is primarily based on how significantly arthritis is affecting a patient’s daily activities and quality of life. An X-ray can show the extent of joint damage, but the decision cannot be based on the image alone. The patient’s symptoms, mobility, functional limitations and response to non-surgical treatment all play an important role in determining when joint replacement becomes necessary.
Also read:
- Morning Stiffness And Cracking Joints In Your 20s? It Could Be Early Arthritis, Says Ortho-Surgeon
- Knee Pain To Cartilage Repair: How Regenerative Treatment Is Changing Orthopedic Treatment, And What Patients Should Know
- India’s Active Ageing Generation Doesn’t Want To Slow Down But Are Their Knees Keeping Up?
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