ETV Bharat / health

World Alzheimer's Day: Is Forgetfulness Really Just Ageing? The Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s And Dementia Families Often Overlook

One of the earliest things families may notice in the elderly is a change in short-term memory ( ETV Bharat )

Memory loss associated with dementia is not simply about having an occasional blank moment. It can begin to interfere with everyday life. A person who once remembered appointments, conversations and household routines with ease may increasingly need reminders. They may tell the same story repeatedly without remembering that they have already told it. They may struggle to retain something that was explained to them only a short while ago. For families, this can be difficult to recognise because the changes are gradual. There is rarely a morning when someone wakes up and suddenly becomes a different person. Instead, the change may happen one forgotten conversation at a time.

One of the earliest things families may notice is a change in short-term memory. Someone may misplace an object occasionally but repeatedly losing everyday objects, forgetting what they ate for breakfast, asking the same question several times within a short period, or repeatedly forgetting information they have only recently learnt can be more significant.

A person with Alzheimer's may struggle to remember someone's name even though they have known that person for years (Getty Images)

Dementia is not a rare problem confined to the very old. According to Dr. Ghosh, around 57 million people worldwide are living with dementia, while the figure in India is estimated at nearly 9 million. Often, the first clues do not arrive dramatically.

“While forgetfulness may be regarded as a normal aspect of ageing, it is essential to address repeated memory problems. Dementia is not necessarily associated with advanced age and awareness of the first signs is crucial,” says Dr. Arindam Ghosh, Consultant and Clinical Lead, Neurology, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata.

But ageing and dementia are not the same thing. Some forgetfulness can be a normal part of getting older, whether the memory lapse is becoming repeated, disruptive or noticeably different from the person's usual behaviour.

There is one kind of forgetfulness most families learn to laugh about: Where did I keep my glasses? What was I going to say? Did I already tell you this? We have all been there. As our parents grow older, it becomes tempting to explain these moments away with a comforting sentence: “Well, they are getting older.”

Another warning sign can be a change in orientation and navigation. Someone who has lived in the same neighbourhood for decades may have difficulty finding their way. A familiar route to the market, place of worship or friend's house can become confusing.

Dr Ghosh says families should pay attention if a person begins finding it difficult to navigate familiar terrain or gets lost when away from home. This is different from taking a wrong turn once because someone was distracted or tired. The concern is a recurring difficulty with places and routes that were previously familiar. It can be frightening for the person experiencing it, and because they may themselves realise that something is changing, they may become anxious, embarrassed or defensive. That is one reason families need to approach these changes with compassion rather than correction.

Words Could Disappear Before The Memories Do

Memory is not the only thing affected by cognitive decline. Language and communication can change too. A person may struggle to remember someone's name even though they have known that person for years. They may have difficulty finding a familiar word. They might mispronounce words they previously used comfortably. Again, everybody occasionally has a word sitting just beyond reach. You know exactly what you want to say, but your brain has apparently decided to put the word on a short holiday.

The concern is when these problems become frequent and begin interfering with ordinary conversations. A person who once communicated effortlessly may begin avoiding conversations because finding words has become tiring or embarrassing.

Money Can Reveal Changes The Family Has Not Yet Noticed

Financial tasks can provide an important clue. Managing money requires several cognitive abilities at once: remembering information, following steps, understanding numbers, making decisions and keeping track of what has happened. Someone experiencing cognitive decline may therefore begin having difficulty handling finances or routine money-related tasks. Bills may become confusing. Familiar financial routines may suddenly require help. Mistakes that were previously unusual may become increasingly common. For families, this can sometimes be one of the first practical signs that something more than ordinary forgetfulness may be happening.

Dr. Ghosh says that one symptom does not automatically mean dementia. “Forgetting a name, losing one's keys or walking into a room and forgetting why you went there can happen at any age. The question is whether there is a persistent change in memory, thinking, communication or everyday functioning.”

Dementia itself is an umbrella term for problems affecting memory and other thinking abilities; Alzheimer's disease is one cause of dementia. A proper medical evaluation is therefore important rather than assuming that every memory problem is Alzheimer's. This is also why families should resist two opposite reactions: panic and dismissal. The first turns every forgotten password into a diagnosis. The second turns months of increasingly obvious changes into “She's just getting old.” Neither helps.

Early Diagnosis Gives Families Something Precious: Time

Dr. Ghosh stresses the importance of diagnosing dementia early because, in some cases, the decline in cognitive abilities can be controlled. Early assessment can also help families understand what they are dealing with and plan appropriately. It gives doctors an opportunity to evaluate the symptoms rather than allowing assumptions to fill the gaps.

Most importantly, it allows families to have conversations while the person is still able to participate meaningfully in decisions about their care and everyday life.