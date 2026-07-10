ETV Bharat / health

Find Out Which Are The Breathing Problems Millions Ignore Until It's Too Late | World Airway Disorders Day 2026

You probably breathed in while reading that sentence. Then breathed out. You didn't think about it. That's because breathing is one of those things we only notice when it becomes difficult. Think about it. We complain when Wi-Fi is slow. We panic when our phone battery falls below 10%. But our lungs work non-stop, taking about 20,000 breaths every day, without asking for applause. Until one day, they do and we find ourselves having an airway disorder.

What exactly are Airway Disorders?

An airway disorder is any condition that narrows, blocks or inflames the passages that carry air from your nose and mouth to your lungs. Imagine trying to drink a thick milkshake through a straw. Now imagine someone squeezing that straw. That's what many airway disorders feel like. They are becoming more common than ever, thanks to air pollution, smoking, allergies, obesity, viral infections and changing lifestyles.

Here are the most common airway disorders affecting millions around the world.

Asthma has multiple triggers (Getty Images)

1. Asthma

People often think asthma means “difficulty breathing.” It's actually much more dramatic than that. The airways suddenly become inflamed, tighten up and produce extra mucus. You get wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. For some, it's triggered by dust. For others, exercise, pollution, pollen, pet hair, smoke or even laughter. The good news is that asthma is highly manageable. With the right inhalers and avoiding triggers, most people can live completely normal lives.

2. COPD

If asthma is like a sudden traffic jam, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is like a highway that keeps getting narrower every year. According to the World Health Organization, COPD is one of the leading causes of illness and death worldwide. Smoking remains its biggest cause, but long-term exposure to air pollution, indoor smoke from cooking fuels and occupational dust also play major roles.

People often dismiss the early symptoms with lines like: “It's just a smoker's cough.” or “I get tired because I'm getting older.” But gradually, climbing a staircase feels like climbing Everest. COPD cannot be cured, but quitting smoking, avoiding polluted air, taking medicines and pulmonary rehabilitation can slow its progression dramatically.

COPD is one of the leading causes of illness and death worldwide (Getty Images)

3. Obstructive Sleep Apnea