World AIDS Day: How HIV-Positive Couples Can Have Healthy HIV-Free Babies? Senior Gynaecologist Suggests Steps To Be Taken

By Shreya Sharma

Shimla: HIV-infected couples can now fulfil their dream of having a child, thanks to medical advancements and modern treatment methods that promise to eliminate much of the risks. On World AIDS Day today (December 1), a senior Gynaecologist at Shimla's Kamla Nehru Hospital said that being HIV-positive no longer stops a woman from becoming a mother.

Gynaecologist Dr Jyoti Mahajan affirmed that simple steps can almost completely remove the risk of passing the virus to the baby. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he stressed the importance of early testing and regular treatment for pregnant women living with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), and said modern treatment now makes it possible for HIV-positive mothers to deliver HIV-free babies in almost all cases.

"With timely testing and regular Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) medicines, more than 98 percent of the babies can be born completely healthy and HIV-free. Just as people match their horoscopes before marriage, they should also match their 'medical horoscope'," Dr Mahajan said.

Does HIV-Positive Pregnant Woman Poses Risk To Her Baby?

According to Dr Jyoti Mahajan, if a pregnant woman is HIV-positive, the virus can reach the baby in three ways: through the placenta during pregnancy, through contact with the mother's blood and body fluids during delivery, and through breast milk during breastfeeding. "Without treatment, the risk of infection is 15-45 percent. But with timely ART, this risk drops to less than two percent," he said.

How Can Mother And Baby Be Kept Safe?

Dr Mahajan said that following the PMTCT (Preventing Mother-To-Child Transmission) protocol correctly is extremely important. Taking ART medicine from pregnancy until after delivery is essential. He explained that an HIV-positive pregnant woman needs to take ART medicines every day. "These medicines reduce the viral load so much that the baby is almost completely protected from infection. Even if both parents are HIV-positive, the mother must still take ART," he added.

The senior gynaecologist mentioned that a safe delivery, be it normal or C-section, is important for a healthy baby. Explaining impact of the viral load, he said, "If the viral load is low, a normal delivery can be done. If the viral load is high, a C-section is recommended. Women whose viral load is above 1000 copies/ml must undergo a C-section. Choosing the right method significantly reduces the risk of infection. It is very important to give the baby medicines for 6-12 weeks after birth. Immediately after birth, the baby is given a few weeks of antiretroviral medication to stop the virus from multiplying and to ensure complete safety."