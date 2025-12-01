World AIDS Day: How HIV-Positive Couples Can Have Healthy HIV-Free Babies? Senior Gynaecologist Suggests Steps To Be Taken
A senior Gynaecologist said HIV-positive couples can have HIV-free babies with early testing and regular ART, reducing the infection risk to less than two percent.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 12:37 PM IST
By Shreya Sharma
Shimla: HIV-infected couples can now fulfil their dream of having a child, thanks to medical advancements and modern treatment methods that promise to eliminate much of the risks. On World AIDS Day today (December 1), a senior Gynaecologist at Shimla's Kamla Nehru Hospital said that being HIV-positive no longer stops a woman from becoming a mother.
Gynaecologist Dr Jyoti Mahajan affirmed that simple steps can almost completely remove the risk of passing the virus to the baby. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he stressed the importance of early testing and regular treatment for pregnant women living with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), and said modern treatment now makes it possible for HIV-positive mothers to deliver HIV-free babies in almost all cases.
"With timely testing and regular Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) medicines, more than 98 percent of the babies can be born completely healthy and HIV-free. Just as people match their horoscopes before marriage, they should also match their 'medical horoscope'," Dr Mahajan said.
Does HIV-Positive Pregnant Woman Poses Risk To Her Baby?
According to Dr Jyoti Mahajan, if a pregnant woman is HIV-positive, the virus can reach the baby in three ways: through the placenta during pregnancy, through contact with the mother's blood and body fluids during delivery, and through breast milk during breastfeeding. "Without treatment, the risk of infection is 15-45 percent. But with timely ART, this risk drops to less than two percent," he said.
How Can Mother And Baby Be Kept Safe?
Dr Mahajan said that following the PMTCT (Preventing Mother-To-Child Transmission) protocol correctly is extremely important. Taking ART medicine from pregnancy until after delivery is essential. He explained that an HIV-positive pregnant woman needs to take ART medicines every day. "These medicines reduce the viral load so much that the baby is almost completely protected from infection. Even if both parents are HIV-positive, the mother must still take ART," he added.
The senior gynaecologist mentioned that a safe delivery, be it normal or C-section, is important for a healthy baby. Explaining impact of the viral load, he said, "If the viral load is low, a normal delivery can be done. If the viral load is high, a C-section is recommended. Women whose viral load is above 1000 copies/ml must undergo a C-section. Choosing the right method significantly reduces the risk of infection. It is very important to give the baby medicines for 6-12 weeks after birth. Immediately after birth, the baby is given a few weeks of antiretroviral medication to stop the virus from multiplying and to ensure complete safety."
Breastfeeding Spikes Infection Risk
According to Dr Mahajan, breastfeeding carries a risk of infection. Therefore, HIV-positive mothers are generally advised to give formula milk. "As soon as a woman learns she is pregnant, he should get an HIV test. If diagnosis and treatment begin in time, more than 98 percent of babies can be born completely healthy," he said
Why HIV Testing Is Important?
Dr Mahajan said that couples planning to have a baby should get tested for HIV and all Sexually-Transmitted Infections (STIs) so that treatment can begin in time, if needed. "HIV testing is mandatory during antenatal check-ups (ANC) during pregnancy in India. The husband/partner is also tested so that both can begin treatment together," the doctor stated.
According to Dr Mahajan, HIV-positive couples can have a perfectly healthy child. "All they need is timely testing, regular ART, and following doctor's advice. For me, this is the ultimate protection not only for the parents but also for their child," he said.
When Is The Risk Highest?
Dr Mahajan said that without treatment, the risk is very high. If an HIV-positive pregnant woman does not receive treatment, the baby's risk increases sharply. He said that earlier the risk in Europe was 14-20 percent while in Africa it was as high as 43 percent. But after ART became available, the risk reduced sharply. In many African countries, the risk is now 2-25 percent. In Botswana, Namibia and South Africa, the risk has fallen to below five percent.
The senior Gynaecologist pointed out that infection risk is highest at three times: during pregnancy, during delivery, and during breastfeeding. The doctor said the risk during pregnancy or delivery and breastfeeding is almost equal.
Dr Jyoti Mahajan said that a higher viral load, delayed treatment, low CD4 count, STIs, bacterial vaginosis, and HIV infection during pregnancy or breastfeeding all increase the risk of the baby becoming infected. "The baby's post-exposure medication is essential. Giving the baby medicine for the first few weeks after birth reduces the risk significantly," he mentioned.
Risk Near Zero In Europe
Dr Mahajan further highlighted that with timely and proper treatment, the risk during pregnancy has almost reached zero in Europe. In the UK, it is 0.3 percent, and in France, 0.2 percent. He said that if mother is already on ART before pregnancy, and her viral load remains below 50 copies/ml (undetectable) until delivery, the risk becomes zero.
Also Read:
1. World AIDS Day 2025 Theme, History, Deaths And Infections, And India's AIDS Control Programme
2. The Science Behind HIV Transmission Through Bodily Fluids And How That Influences Risk