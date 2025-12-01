ETV Bharat / health

World AIDS Day 2025: Drug-Resistant HIV On The Rise, WHO Shares New Global Roadmap

An estimated 40.8 million people were living with HIV globally by the end of 2024. Without treatment, HIV infection progressively weakens the immune system and leads to advanced HIV disease – a condition marked by opportunistic infections, malignancies and high mortality. The global HIV response has made substantial progress. By the end of 2024, 87% of people living with HIV knew their HIV status, 89% of those diagnosed were receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) and 94% of those receiving ART had suppressed viral loads.

Drug resistance is a major challenge to prevention and treatment efforts. Without urgent, coordinated action, it could lead to increased new infections and treatment failures and higher preventable morbidity and mortality, and undermine global elimination goals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released the Integrated drug resistance action framework for HIV, hepatitis B and C and sexually transmitted infections, 2026-2030, a landmark roadmap to address the growing threat of drug resistance and safeguard progress toward ending AIDS and the epidemics of hepatitis B, hepatitis C and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) as public health concerns.

Compared with 2010, by 2024 the number of people acquiring HIV had declined by 40% and the number of people dying from HIV-related causes had declined by 54%. Despite these gains, the pace of decline remains insufficient to meet the 2030 targets, which call for reducing both new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths by 90% compared with 2010. In 2024 alone, 1.3 million people acquired HIV and 630 000 people died from HIV-related causes, highlighting the substantial gap that must be eliminated to achieve these goals.

Children younger than 15 years continue to experience disproportionate HIV-related mortality, accounting for 12% of all AIDS-related deaths despite comprising only 3.4% of the people living with HIV. In 2024, an estimated 75 000 children died from AIDS-related causes. Key populations – gay men and other men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, trans and gender-diverse people and sex workers and their partners – account for 55% of new HIV infections among adults aged 15-49 in 2022 and yet face persistent barriers to care because of stigma, criminalization, discriminatory laws and policies and other social and structural determinants of health.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), although highly effective at preventing people from acquiring HIV, remains insufficiently used. As of 2023, 91% of reporting countries had adopted WHO PrEP recommendations, and yet coverage among key populations often remains less than 5%. Other prevention methods, such as condom use, also remain low – often less than 50% among key populations in many countries – highlighting persistent gaps in access to and uptake of comprehensive HIV prevention services and increasing the risk of STIs and hepatitis B and C.

HIV drug resistance can compromise the effectiveness of antiretroviral drugs for both prevention and treatment, contributing to increased HIV incidence, morbidity and mortality. To mitigate these risks, WHO recommends routine HIV drug resistance surveillance as an integral component of PrEP and ART programmes to guide timely public health policies and guidance. Relatively few people receiving PrEP acquire HIV or develop HIV drug resistance risk, but resistance risk is higher when PrEP is initiated and continued during undiagnosed HIV infection.

Similarly, lenacapavir-associated resistance may emerge in rare breakthrough infections, especially if PrEP is initiated during undiagnosed HIV infection or during the drug’s pharmacokinetic tail. Current evidence shows no cross-resistance with WHO-recommended ART, although this may change if lenacapavir-based treatment regimens are adopted, reinforcing the need for ongoing surveillance. The widely used WHO-recommended dolutegravirbased ART regimens are highly effective in achieving suppressed viral loads, as demonstrated in both clinical trials and programmatic settings. Although resistance to dolutegravir remains relatively rare at the population level, early signals in specific contexts highlight the importance of timely surveillance and reporting to guide programmatic responses. A modelling study from South Africa projects a rapid increase in HIV drug resistance to dolutegravir associated with the failure of dolutegravir-based ART – rising from 18% in 2023 to 42% by 2035 if mitigation measures are not adopted. These findings underscore the critical role of robust HIV drug resistance surveillance in guiding programmatic responses to maximize the continued effectiveness of dolutegravir-based ART.

Monitoring programme quality indicators – such as ART pick-up, retention in care, viral load testing coverage, viral load suppression and timely regimen switching – is critical to preventing HIV drug resistance. These indicators reflect the performance of ART clinics and programmes and provide actionablej data to guide timely public health responses when gaps in service delivery are identified. However, many ART programmes in low- and middle-income countries face persistent challenges – in systematically monitoring these indicators, implementing evidence-informed actions to optimize performance when indicated and achieving globally recommended clinic and national targets – highlighting the need to strengthen data systems and ensure that findings are translated into timely, effective and community co-created and evidence-informed public health interventions.

The growing threat of HIV drug resistance calls for a comprehensive stewardship approach that integrates diagnosis, prevention, treatment and surveillance as mutually reinforcing components of the HIV response. Key actions include optimizing the use of ART through appropriate selection of regimens, supporting adherence, ensuring retention in care, routinely monitoring viral load and timely switching if treatment fails in accordance with WHO recommendations.

References: