World AIDS Day 2025: Theme, History, Deaths And Infections, And India's AIDS Control Programme
India has seen a 49% reduction in new infections (1.25 lakh in 2010 to 64,500 in 2024), comprising about 5% of the global total of 1.3 million in 2024.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST
World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. The day is meant to raise awareness about the HIV and AIDS epidemic, remember those who have died from HIV-related illnesses, and support people living with it.
First marked in 1988 by the World Health Organization, the day has since become a platform for governments, communities, and individuals to unite in the fight against the disease.
The theme for 2025 World AIDS Day is 'Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response'. It highlights the urgency of addressing disruptions caused by pandemics, conflicts, and inequalities that limit access to care. It also emphasises the need to not only preserve past progress but transform HIV services to make them more resilient, equitable, and community-led.
India marks World AIDS Day each year through nationwide awareness campaigns, community outreach activities, and renewed government commitments led by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
World AIDS Day reminds people of the importance of understanding HIV/AIDS, taking preventive measures and encouraging early testing, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said in a post on X on Monday.
"It is also an opportunity to show solidarity with those infected and affected by HIV, while dispelling myths about HIV transmission, such as misconceptions regarding how the virus is spread. As a society, we must raise awareness, combat the stigma and discrimination associated with HIV/AIDS and ensure equal access to healthcare for all. Together, let's work toward a healthier, more inclusive future," Nadda said.
India’s Journey So Far
India's AIDS Control Programme began in 1985, focusing on identifying HIV cases, ensuring safe blood transfusions, and generating targeted awareness. The response gained momentum with the launch of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (NACP) and the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), which was established in 1992 under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to coordinate a multi-sectoral national strategy.
Over time, the focus of NACP shifted from a national response to a more decentralised response and to increase the involvement of NGOs and networks of People Living with HIV (PLHIV).
Decline In Adult Prevalence and New Infections in India
The adult prevalence has seen a marked decline from 0.33% in 2010 to 0.20% in 2024, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At 0.20%, India's prevalence is significantly lower than the global average of 0.7%, underscoring the country's outperformance in maintaining a low-level epidemic. There has been a steeper decline from 1.25 lakh new infections in 2010 to 64,500 in 2024, a 49% reduction when benchmarked against the 2010 baseline in NACP terms.
This surpasses the global reduction rate of 40% over the same period. In absolute numbers, India's new infections represent only about 5% of the global total (1.3 million in 2024), highlighting efficient resource allocation by the Government and scale-up of antiretroviral therapy (ART) access.
India's AIDS Deaths: Reduction And Global Comparison
From 1.73 lakh in 2010 to 32,200 in 2024, India has witnessed an 81.40% reduction in deaths due to AIDS. This decline is fueled by the expansion of free ART to over 1.8 million people living with HIV by 2025, achieving 94% ART retention and 97% viral suppression rates—key factors in preventing progression from HIV to AIDS. Globally, 6.30 lakh people died due to AIDS in 2024, with India representing 5% of the worldwide burden.
The National AIDS Control Programme (NACP)
It has evolved through five phases, shifting from basic awareness to comprehensive prevention, testing, treatment, and sustainability.
NACP I (1992–1999)
- Launched India’s first comprehensive HIV/AIDS prevention and control programme.
- Aim: Slow the spread of HIV and reduce morbidity, mortality, and overall impact of AIDS.
NACP II (1999–2006)
Focused on two key objectives:
- Reduce the spread of HIV in India.
- Strengthen long-term national capacity to respond to HIV/AIDS.
NACP III (2007–2012)
- Goal: Halt and reverse the HIV epidemic by 2012.
- Strategy: Scale up prevention among High-Risk Groups (HRGs) and the general population, and Integrate prevention, care, support, and treatment services.
- Key addition: Creation of District AIDS Prevention and Control Units (DAPCUs) for district-level coordination and monitoring, including stigma/discrimination reporting.
NACP IV (2012–2017)
- Goal: Accelerate reversal of the epidemic and ensure an integrated response.
- Objectives: 50% reduction in new infections (compared to 2007 baseline). Provide comprehensive care, support, and treatment for all PLHIV.
- Extended (2017–2021) to advance the goal of Ending AIDS by 2030.
Major initiatives during extension:
- HIV/AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017): It prohibits discrimination against people living with HIV (PLHIV), ensures confidentiality, and mandates informed consent for testing and treatment while promoting prevention and access to care.
- Mission Sampark: Its purpose was to “bring back” people living with HIV (PLHIV) who had stopped antiretroviral therapy (ART) — i.e. to trace and re-engage those “lost to follow-up”. It uses a community-based testing and follow-up approach.
- ‘Test and Treat’ policy (initiating ART for all diagnosed cases).
- Routine Universal Viral Load monitoring.
NACP V (2021–2026)
Launched as a Central Sector Scheme with an outlay of Rs 15,471.94 crore, Phase-V aims to build on past achievements and address persistent challenges. The goal of this Phase is to support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3.3 by helping end the HIV/AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030 through the comprehensive use of prevention, testing, and treatment services.
Core Goals of NACP-V
- Reduce annual new HIV infections by 80% (from 2010 baseline).
- Reduce AIDS-related mortalities by 80% (from 2010 baseline).
- Eliminate vertical transmission of HIV and syphilis (mother-to-child).
- Promote universal access to Quality STI/RTI services for at-risk and vulnerable populations.
- Eliminate HIV/AIDS-related stigma and discrimination.
Steps Taken For HIV/AIDS Awareness
Strengthening Nationwide Awareness Campaigns: NACO leads national HIV/AIDS awareness efforts through comprehensive multimedia campaigns. Mass media, digital platforms, and social media are used to reach broader and younger audiences.
Expanded Outdoor Outreach: Awareness strengthened through hoardings, bus panels, information kiosks, folk performances, and IEC vans. These tools help promote services and facilities available nationwide.
Community-Level Awareness Programs: Training and sensitisation conducted for Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Anganwadi Workers, ASHAs, Panchayati Raj members, and others. These grassroots initiatives promote behavioural change and overall community awareness.
Targeted Interventions for High-Risk Groups: 1587 Targeted Intervention projects rolled out across the country as of October 2025. This ensures equitable access to prevention, testing, treatment and care services.
Thematic Campaigns Against Stigma and Discrimination: Nationwide thematic campaigns launched to reduce stigma and promote inclusion of People Living with HIV (PLHIV). These campaigns are also implemented across workplaces, healthcare settings, educational institutions and communities.
Appointment of Ombudsmen in States/UTs: Under the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, Ombudsmen have been appointed in 34 States/UTs, who address complaints related to discrimination against PLHIV.
