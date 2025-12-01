ETV Bharat / health

World AIDS Day 2025: Theme, History, Deaths And Infections, And India's AIDS Control Programme

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. The day is meant to raise awareness about the HIV and AIDS epidemic, remember those who have died from HIV-related illnesses, and support people living with it.

First marked in 1988 by the World Health Organization, the day has since become a platform for governments, communities, and individuals to unite in the fight against the disease.

The theme for 2025 World AIDS Day is 'Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response'. It highlights the urgency of addressing disruptions caused by pandemics, conflicts, and inequalities that limit access to care. It also emphasises the need to not only preserve past progress but transform HIV services to make them more resilient, equitable, and community-led.

India marks World AIDS Day each year through nationwide awareness campaigns, community outreach activities, and renewed government commitments led by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

World AIDS Day reminds people of the importance of understanding HIV/AIDS, taking preventive measures and encouraging early testing, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said in a post on X on Monday.

"It is also an opportunity to show solidarity with those infected and affected by HIV, while dispelling myths about HIV transmission, such as misconceptions regarding how the virus is spread. As a society, we must raise awareness, combat the stigma and discrimination associated with HIV/AIDS and ensure equal access to healthcare for all. Together, let's work toward a healthier, more inclusive future," Nadda said.

India’s Journey So Far

India's AIDS Control Programme began in 1985, focusing on identifying HIV cases, ensuring safe blood transfusions, and generating targeted awareness. The response gained momentum with the launch of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (NACP) and the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), which was established in 1992 under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to coordinate a multi-sectoral national strategy.

Over time, the focus of NACP shifted from a national response to a more decentralised response and to increase the involvement of NGOs and networks of People Living with HIV (PLHIV).

Decline In Adult Prevalence and New Infections in India

The adult prevalence has seen a marked decline from 0.33% in 2010 to 0.20% in 2024, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At 0.20%, India's prevalence is significantly lower than the global average of 0.7%, underscoring the country's outperformance in maintaining a low-level epidemic. There has been a steeper decline from 1.25 lakh new infections in 2010 to 64,500 in 2024, a 49% reduction when benchmarked against the 2010 baseline in NACP terms.

Decline in adult prevalance and new infections. (Ministry of Health)

This surpasses the global reduction rate of 40% over the same period. In absolute numbers, India's new infections represent only about 5% of the global total (1.3 million in 2024), highlighting efficient resource allocation by the Government and scale-up of antiretroviral therapy (ART) access.