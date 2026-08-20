ETV Bharat / health

'Wonder Drug' Hope: Indian Scientists Develop 'Smart' Cancer Drug RK-251 That Could Replace Chemotherapy

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian scientists have developed an experimental cancer drug that is designed to switch on mainly inside cancer cells, offering hope for a more targeted approach to cancer treatment in the future.

The new compound, called RK-251, has been developed by scientists from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati.

The research was led by Dr Asis Bala of IASST and Dr K P Bhabak of IIT-Guwahati. The findings were published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, a peer-reviewed academic publication of the American Chemical Society on July 2, 2026.

How Does RK-251, The 'Smart' Drug Work?

The idea behind RK-251 is easy to understand: keep the drug switched off until it reaches an environment where cancer cells are present.

Cancer cells often contain higher levels of certain harmful molecules called reactive oxygen species (ROS). Scientists have designed RK-251 to detect these molecules.

When RK-251 enters an environment with high levels of ROS, it switches on and releases another an anticancer compound called NBDHEX.

NBDHEX then attacks GSTP1, a protein that helps some cancer cells survive and resist treatment. In other words, the researchers are trying to create a medicine with an 'on switch' that is triggered mainly inside cancer cells.

Why Is This Important?

One of the major problems with conventional chemotherapy is that many chemotherapy medicines cannot completely distinguish between cancer cells and healthy cells. As a result, healthy cells can also be affected, causing side effects.