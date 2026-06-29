ETV Bharat / health

How Women Can Take Charge Of Their Blood Sugar Before Diabetes Strikes

Women have a remarkable ability to keep track of everything: mother's birthday, best friend's coffee order, child's school project, password to the Wi-Fi that everyone else tends to forget. Yet, many of us have absolutely no idea what our blood sugar has been doing for the last five years. Unfortunately, diabetes rarely arrives with fireworks. It usually walks in slowly, and starts rearranging your metabolism before you notice anything is wrong.

Your Hormones Didn't Read The Memo

Here's something women don't hear often enough: blood sugar isn't only about dessert. Hormones influence almost everything. Puberty, pregnancy, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), menopause, stress, poor sleep... your body is basically starring in a long-running medical drama with several surprise plot twists every decade.

According to Dr. Rashmi Rasi Datt, Consultant Biochemist and Section Head at Agilus Diagnostics, “The best time to stop diabetes is years before it even shows up on a blood test for women, an early understanding of their metabolic health can make a big difference, because hormonal changes, pregnancy, lifestyle patterns and genetic factors can influence the body’s ability to regulate glucose.” This is where testing for prediabetes comes in. “Prediabetes is when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed, but enough to signal that your body is beginning to struggle,” explains Dr. Datt.

That's why so many women discover it accidentally during routine blood tests. As Dr. Datt explains, tests such as fasting blood glucose and HbA1c offer a snapshot of both your current and long-term blood sugar patterns. They help detect changes long before diabetes develops.

Who Should Pay Extra Attention?

Technically, everyone. But some women should move “blood sugar screening” much higher on their to-do list.

“Women with a family history of diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), had gestational diabetes during pregnancy, excess body weight or a sedentary lifestyle should undergo regular blood sugar screening. Your body may already be working harder to regulate blood sugar,” says Dr. Vaishali Naik, Consultant Endocrinologist at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai.

Women who develop gestational diabetes deserve a special mention. Many assume that once the baby arrives, the diabetes story ends. Unfortunately, it often becomes the opening chapter. Even after pregnancy, these women remain at a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life, making regular follow-up screening especially important.