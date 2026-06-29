How Women Can Take Charge Of Their Blood Sugar Before Diabetes Strikes
The best time for women to stop diabetes is years before it even shows up on a blood test, say doctors.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Women have a remarkable ability to keep track of everything: mother's birthday, best friend's coffee order, child's school project, password to the Wi-Fi that everyone else tends to forget. Yet, many of us have absolutely no idea what our blood sugar has been doing for the last five years. Unfortunately, diabetes rarely arrives with fireworks. It usually walks in slowly, and starts rearranging your metabolism before you notice anything is wrong.
Your Hormones Didn't Read The Memo
Here's something women don't hear often enough: blood sugar isn't only about dessert. Hormones influence almost everything. Puberty, pregnancy, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), menopause, stress, poor sleep... your body is basically starring in a long-running medical drama with several surprise plot twists every decade.
According to Dr. Rashmi Rasi Datt, Consultant Biochemist and Section Head at Agilus Diagnostics, “The best time to stop diabetes is years before it even shows up on a blood test for women, an early understanding of their metabolic health can make a big difference, because hormonal changes, pregnancy, lifestyle patterns and genetic factors can influence the body’s ability to regulate glucose.” This is where testing for prediabetes comes in. “Prediabetes is when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed, but enough to signal that your body is beginning to struggle,” explains Dr. Datt.
That's why so many women discover it accidentally during routine blood tests. As Dr. Datt explains, tests such as fasting blood glucose and HbA1c offer a snapshot of both your current and long-term blood sugar patterns. They help detect changes long before diabetes develops.
Who Should Pay Extra Attention?
Technically, everyone. But some women should move “blood sugar screening” much higher on their to-do list.
“Women with a family history of diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), had gestational diabetes during pregnancy, excess body weight or a sedentary lifestyle should undergo regular blood sugar screening. Your body may already be working harder to regulate blood sugar,” says Dr. Vaishali Naik, Consultant Endocrinologist at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai.
Women who develop gestational diabetes deserve a special mention. Many assume that once the baby arrives, the diabetes story ends. Unfortunately, it often becomes the opening chapter. Even after pregnancy, these women remain at a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life, making regular follow-up screening especially important.
No Need To Go Off Carbs
Let's clear up one of nutrition's biggest misunderstandings. Carbohydrates are not the villain. They're more like that friend who's perfectly lovely as long as they don't bring six equally enthusiastic friends without warning.
Dr. Datt says the goal isn't to eliminate carbs but to build balanced meals. That means choosing foods rich in fibre, including vegetables, whole grains, pulses and legumes, which help slow the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream. It's also worth reducing sugary drinks, refined carbohydrates and ultra-processed foods because your metabolism appreciates not living on a roller coaster.
Exercise Is Less About Punishment
Somewhere along the way, exercise acquired terrible public relations. People talk about it as though it's punishment for eating birthday cake. Truth is, movement helps your muscles use glucose more efficiently, improves insulin sensitivity and supports overall metabolic health. Current recommendations suggest aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity every week, along with muscle-strengthening exercises. Nobody said you had to train for the Olympics. A brisk walk counts, so does dancing and gardening.
Women have somehow been convinced that sleeping less makes them more productive. However, poor sleep and chronic stress both interfere with the hormones that regulate blood sugar. According to Dr. Naik, managing stress, sleeping adequately, avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol are all important because hormonal changes can directly influence glucose metabolism.
Prevention Tips
The most effective prevention strategies are wonderfully simple:
- Maintain a healthy weight.
- Exercise regularly.
- Eat more vegetables, legumes, whole grains and lean proteins.
- Reduce refined sugars and ultra-processed foods.
- Sleep.
- Manage stress.
- Get screened if you're at higher risk.
Dr. Naik says these simple lifestyle measures can dramatically reduce a woman's chances of developing diabetes. Even more importantly, they also lower the long-term risk of heart disease, kidney disease and other metabolic complications.
Taking charge of your blood sugar before diabetes arrives is about giving your future self the gift of fewer medicines, more energy, healthier pregnancies (if you choose to have them). Your calendar already has reminders for birthdays, dentist appointments and sales. It's time to add one more. Book the blood test. Your pancreas has been waiting.
Also read:
- Food As Medicine: Research Has Found This Bitter Leaf To Control Blood Sugar And Improve Gut Health
- Meet Dr. Umesh Chandra Pant, The Cycling Doc From Ghaziabad Who Beat Pre-Diabetes By Pedalling
- Prediabetes A Warning Sign Towards Developing Diabetes, Says Endocrinologist
- 1 In 5 Gen Z Indians Is Pre-diabetic: Apollo Hospitals Takes Data-Driven Look At Why Lifestyle Diseases Are Striking The Nation's Youth Earlier