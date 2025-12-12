ETV Bharat / health

Women With Fibroids May Face Higher Long-Term Heart Disease Risk, New Study Finds

According to research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, women with fibroids had more than an 80% higher long-term risk of heart disease compared to women who didn’t have them.

What Are Fibroids?

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in the muscle wall of the uterus. They’re extremely common — the U.S. Office of Women’s Health says anywhere from 20% to 80% of women may develop them by age 50.

Julia D. DiTosto, M.S., the study’s lead author and a Ph.D. candidate in Epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania, says fibroids are far more common than many people realize: “Nearly 26 million pre-menopausal women in the US are impacted by uterine fibroids and many do not experience any symptoms. Yet despite the high prevalence, fibroids are understudied and poorly understood.”

She explained that earlier research suggested fibroids and heart disease may share some biological roots: things like excess growth of smooth muscle cells, buildup of fibrous tissue, inflammation, and even calcification. But until now, most studies were too small or lacked diversity to be conclusive.

Uterine fibroids (ETV Bharat)

“We set out to address these critical gaps using a large, diverse dataset with extended follow-up,” she said. “Our findings suggest that fibroids may serve as an important marker for identifying women at elevated cardiovascular risk, with sustained increased risk persisting up to 10 years after diagnosis.”

What The Researchers Studied

The team looked at health data from 2000 to 2022 from more than 2.7 million women in the U.S. This included: