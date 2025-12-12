Women With Fibroids May Face Higher Long-Term Heart Disease Risk, New Study Finds
A major new study has found that women diagnosed with uterine fibroids may have a much higher risk of developing heart disease later in life.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST
According to research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, women with fibroids had more than an 80% higher long-term risk of heart disease compared to women who didn’t have them.
What Are Fibroids?
Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in the muscle wall of the uterus. They’re extremely common — the U.S. Office of Women’s Health says anywhere from 20% to 80% of women may develop them by age 50.
Julia D. DiTosto, M.S., the study’s lead author and a Ph.D. candidate in Epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania, says fibroids are far more common than many people realize: “Nearly 26 million pre-menopausal women in the US are impacted by uterine fibroids and many do not experience any symptoms. Yet despite the high prevalence, fibroids are understudied and poorly understood.”
She explained that earlier research suggested fibroids and heart disease may share some biological roots: things like excess growth of smooth muscle cells, buildup of fibrous tissue, inflammation, and even calcification. But until now, most studies were too small or lacked diversity to be conclusive.
“We set out to address these critical gaps using a large, diverse dataset with extended follow-up,” she said. “Our findings suggest that fibroids may serve as an important marker for identifying women at elevated cardiovascular risk, with sustained increased risk persisting up to 10 years after diagnosis.”
What The Researchers Studied
The team looked at health data from 2000 to 2022 from more than 2.7 million women in the U.S. This included:
450,000 women with fibroids
2.25 million women without fibroids, matched for comparison
Average age in both groups: 41 years
They tracked the women over 10 years to see who developed:
- Coronary artery disease (including heart attacks)
- Cerebrovascular disease (stroke and related conditions)
- Peripheral artery disease
The data showed a clear and consistent pattern.
Key Findings
Here’s what the researchers found:
- Higher risk across the board: Women with fibroids were more likely to develop all three types of major cardiovascular disease.
- Overall heart disease risk was 81% higher: Compared to women without fibroids, those with fibroids had an 81% higher chance of developing heart disease over 10 years.
- More heart events in fibroid patients: After a decade: 5.4% of women with fibroids had a heart-related event, 3% of women without fibroids had one
- Risk was higher in all racial and ethnic groups: The increased risk was seen across white, Black, Hispanic, and Asian women.
- Younger women were hit especially hard: For women under 40, the risk was 251% higher — meaning more than 3.5 times more likely to develop heart disease if they had fibroids.
DiTosto called the strength of these links “striking,” but added that more research is needed before official guidelines are updated. Still, she says these findings should encourage women and their doctors to talk more openly about heart health when fibroids are diagnosed. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in women. This study adds another piece to the puzzle of what puts women at risk — and when that risk may start.
Stacey E. Rosen, M.D., the volunteer president of the American Heart Association, says this research highlights why doctors need to look at women’s health more holistically: “It is an opportunity to recognize the very important role all of a woman’s health care clinicians can play in her overall health, including heart health.”
Since many women primarily visit their gynecologist for routine care, Rosen says these checkups are an ideal time to talk about heart disease prevention — especially now that fibroids may signal higher long-term risk. Fibroids themselves are not dangerous for most women, but this new study suggests they may offer an early warning sign about heart health — even years before any symptoms appear.
Source:
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.125.044014
