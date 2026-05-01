Women and Men in India-2025 Report Flags Rising Obesity Among Women In Andhra Pradesh
Latest report reveals obesity increasing among women in Andhra Pradesh, even as infant mortality, maternal health and life expectancy show steady improvement across the state.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Amaravati: In the latest report released by the Union Ministry of Statistics, Andhra Pradesh presents a mixed health picture, with rising obesity levels among women even as key health indicators show improvement. The Women and Men in India-2025 report highlights a shift in the state’s health trends, with an increase in overweight prevalence even as underweight cases decline.
The Women and Men in India report, published annually by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) since 1995, offers a comprehensive statistical overview of India’s socio-economic landscape through a gender lens. It highlights trends in population, health, education, and participation in economic activities and decision-making.
Obesity Affecting Women
The problem of obesity (overweight) in Andhra Pradesh is affecting women more than men. Although the number of women with a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 18.5 has decreased compared to earlier years, obesity is emerging as a growing concern.
According to the report, obesity among men declined from 7.7 per cent in 2015-16 to 6.3 per cent in 2019-21. However, among women, it increased from 10.3 per cent to 12 per cent during the same period. While 17.6 per cent of women were underweight in the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4), the figure dropped to 14.8 per cent in NFHS-5. At the same time, the proportion of overweight women rose from 33.2 per cent to 36.3 per cent.
Infant Mortality Rate
The report highlights significant improvement in maternal and child health indicators in Andhra Pradesh over the years. Infant and under-five mortality rates have declined steadily, while maternal mortality has seen a sharp reduction. Institutional deliveries have increased, supported by greater participation of skilled health personnel, and teenage pregnancies have also declined.
- The infant mortality rate (IMR) in the state decreased from 53 per 1,000 births in 2008 to 25 per 1,000 births in 2023. The male mortality rate reduced from 52 in 2008 to 26 in 2023, while the female mortality rate declined from 55 to 25.
- The under-five mortality rate dropped from 27 in 2020 to 21 in 2023. The male under-five mortality rate declined from 26 to 21, while the female rate reduced from 27 to 20.
- The maternal mortality ratio (MMR) per lakh live births decreased sharply from 154 in 2004-06 to 30 in 2021-23.
- The proportion of deliveries attended by skilled health personnel increased from 91.5 per cent in 2015-16 to 96.5 per cent in 2019-21. Home births under supervision declined from 3.7 per cent to 1.3 per cent.
- Teenage pregnancy also declined, with the proportion of mothers aged 15-19 years falling from 10.7 per cent in 2019 to 9.7 per cent in 2023. Rural rates dropped from 13.1 per cent to 11.9 per cent, while urban rates remained at 5.6 per cent.
Family Planning Trends
The proportion of married women aged 15-49 years using modern family planning methods increased from 69.4 per cent in 2015-16 to 70.8 per cent in 2019-21. However, permanent family planning procedures were overwhelmingly undertaken by women (69.6 per cent), compared to just 0.4 per cent of men.
HIV Cases Decline
The HIV infection rate has shown a declining trend. In 2023, it stood at 0.07 per cent among men and 0.05 per cent among women. In 2024, it declined to 0.06 per cent among men, while remaining at 0.05 per cent among women.
Other Key Findings
In 2024, tuberculosis cases were reported at 53,544 among men, 31,245 among women, and 19 among others.
The average life expectancy in the state was 70.6 years between 2016 and 2020, and increased slightly to 70.7 years between 2019 and 2023.
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