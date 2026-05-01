ETV Bharat / health

Women and Men in India-2025 Report Flags Rising Obesity Among Women In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: In the latest report released by the Union Ministry of Statistics, Andhra Pradesh presents a mixed health picture, with rising obesity levels among women even as key health indicators show improvement. The Women and Men in India-2025 report highlights a shift in the state’s health trends, with an increase in overweight prevalence even as underweight cases decline.

The Women and Men in India report, published annually by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) since 1995, offers a comprehensive statistical overview of India’s socio-economic landscape through a gender lens. It highlights trends in population, health, education, and participation in economic activities and decision-making.

Obesity Affecting Women

The problem of obesity (overweight) in Andhra Pradesh is affecting women more than men. Although the number of women with a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 18.5 has decreased compared to earlier years, obesity is emerging as a growing concern.

According to the report, obesity among men declined from 7.7 per cent in 2015-16 to 6.3 per cent in 2019-21. However, among women, it increased from 10.3 per cent to 12 per cent during the same period. While 17.6 per cent of women were underweight in the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4), the figure dropped to 14.8 per cent in NFHS-5. At the same time, the proportion of overweight women rose from 33.2 per cent to 36.3 per cent.

Infant Mortality Rate

The report highlights significant improvement in maternal and child health indicators in Andhra Pradesh over the years. Infant and under-five mortality rates have declined steadily, while maternal mortality has seen a sharp reduction. Institutional deliveries have increased, supported by greater participation of skilled health personnel, and teenage pregnancies have also declined.