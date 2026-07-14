ETV Bharat / health

81-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Walks Within 48 Hours Of Muscle-Sparing Hip Replacement Surgery

In search of relief, she consulted multiple doctors and underwent a medical evaluation. However, considering the severity of the fracture and her functional needs, she was advised to undergo hip replacement surgery. Looking for an option that would help her recover quickly and return to her normal routine, she approached Zynova Shalby Multispeciality Hospital, Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Three days after suffering from a hip fracture, she was evaluated by Dr. Srisanat Rao.

The 81-year-old patient, Seema Soni (name changed), a resident of Ghatkopar, suffered a severe hip fracture after a fall at home, leaving her in excruciating pain and unable to walk without assistance. After the fall, she found herself relying on her family for the simplest daily activities, such as getting out of bed, walking to the bathroom, and moving around the house. The loss of mobility not only affected her physical health but also took an emotional toll, making her fear that she would never regain her independence.

A team led by Dr. Srisanat Rao, Robotic Knee & Hip Replacement Surgeon, Zynova Shalby Multispeciality Hospital, Ghatkopar, Mumbai, successfully treated an 81-year-old woman with a hip fracture using the Direct Anterior Approach (DAA), a modern muscle-sparing hip replacement technique. The advanced procedure enabled her to recover rapidly, regain her independence, and start walking within just 48 hours of surgery.

Hip fractures and degenerative hip disorders such as osteoarthritis, avascular necrosis (AVN), and inflammatory arthritis are becoming increasingly common among older adults, often leaving them with severe pain, difficulty in walking, and dependence on family members for basic activities. While medication and physiotherapy may provide temporary relief in some cases, advanced joint damage often requires hip replacement surgery to restore mobility and quality of life.

One of her biggest concerns before surgery was whether she would ever be able to sit cross-legged again, an activity that is an integral part of daily life for many Indians. After a detailed assessment, she was found to be an appropriate candidate for the Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) Hip Replacement, a muscle-sparing technique designed to promote faster recovery and earlier return to everyday activities.

Says Dr. Srisanat Rao, Robotic Knee & Hip Replacement Surgeon, Zynova Shalby Multispeciality Hospital, Ghatkopar, Mumbai, “After a detailed clinical evaluation, which involved an X-ray of the hip, it was decided that the patient was a suitable candidate for a Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) Hip Replacement based on her anatomy, fracture pattern, functional expectations, and overall health. One of her biggest expectations after surgery was to regain her independence and be able to sit cross-legged comfortably, which is an important part of daily life for many Indians. Considering these factors, we chose the Ball Replacement of the hip procedure by Direct Anterior Approach, which is a muscle-sparing technique that allows us to reach the hip joint through the natural interval between muscles instead of cutting major muscles or tendons. The surgery was performed the very next day after she approached us.”

By preserving the soft tissues, this approach is associated with less postoperative pain, reduced blood loss in many cases, faster rehabilitation, earlier mobilisation, better restoration of normal walking, and a lower risk of postoperative hip dislocation as the important posterior soft tissues remain intact. The uneventful procedure lasted for an hour.

Adds Dr. Rao, “Within just 48 hours of surgery, she was walking independently without support, sitting cross-legged comfortably, experiencing minimal postoperative pain, and requiring only minimal pain medication. She was discharged after demonstrating good mobility and is now able to carry out her daily activities with confidence. Not performing the surgery at the right time could have led to complications like being bedridden, blood clots in the legs, risk of urine and chest infection, bed sores, and deterioration of overall health.”

Expressing her happiness after surgery, patient Seema Soni, said, “Before the surgery, I was worried that I would never be able to walk normally again or sit cross-legged like I used to. The pain had completely changed my daily life, and I was dependent on others for even small tasks. I am grateful to Dr Srisanat Rao and his team for giving me the confidence to move again. Being able to walk on my own within two days and return to my routine has been an emotional and unforgettable experience for me.”

Hip replacement has evolved significantly over the years, and the Direct Anterior Approach is one of the important advancements in modern orthopaedics. “However, it is important to understand that this technique is not suitable for every patient. Careful evaluation, appropriate patient selection, specialised training, meticulous surgical planning, and the surgeon's expertise are essential before deciding on the most appropriate surgical approach. DAA can be used for several conditions requiring hip replacement, including hip fractures in elderly patients, avascular necrosis (AVN) of the femoral head, osteoarthritis, inflammatory arthritis of the hip, selected cases of hip dysplasia, and primary as well as robotic-assisted total hip replacement. While it offers several advantages in carefully selected patients, the ultimate goal is not simply to replace the damaged hip joint, but to restore mobility, independence, confidence, and a better quality of life,” explained Dr. Srisanat Rao.