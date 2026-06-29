ETV Bharat / health

Woman From Himachal Pradesh Sets A Benchmark In Saving Lives By Blood Donation

Sirmaur: A Delhi-born girl married into a family in Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the ambassador for blood donation. Parul Jain of Nahan stands out for her contribution in saving many lives through blood donation. Her contribution has been recognised by the government, which featured her inspiring blood donation journey in the April-June 2026 issue of ‘Blood for Life’, a national quarterly magazine published by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Born and raised in Delhi, Parul married social worker Neeraj Jain in 2003. After marriage, she made Nahan her home. Besides being a homemaker, she also helps run the family's confectionery business.

Her journey in blood donation started from an incident at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh in 2016, where Neeraj was being treated for a brain haemorrhage. During one of her frequent visits to the hospital, she witnessed an old lady struggling to arrange blood for her son, who was battling for life.

Parul instantly came forward to donate her blood. She was moved to make a resolution that whenever a needy person needed blood in future, she would always be the first one to come forward. This experience changed the course of her life. Today, that same spirit of service continues to drive her.

Sirmaur District Blood Bank Officer and Head of Department Dr Nishi Jaswal said, "Parul Jain's selection for being featured in the ‘Blood for Life’ journal is a matter of pride for the entire Himachal Pradesh and Sirmaur district. Women like Parul are an inspiration to society. The increasing participation of women in blood donation is a sign of positive change and will help in providing safe blood to needy patients in a timely manner."