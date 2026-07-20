Do Wisdom Teeth Always Need To Be Removed? Here's What You Need To Know
Dentists often recommend removing wisdom teeth even when they're completely painless and symptom-free. Sindhu T. explores why.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Most of us treat the dentist like we treat the income tax department; we visit only when we absolutely have to. If a tooth isn't hurting, we assume everything is fine. One of the biggest myths about dental health involves wisdom teeth: the third molars that usually erupt between the ages of 17 and 25. Many people have them without ever experiencing pain. Yet, dentists often recommend removing these teeth even when they're completely symptom-free.
That naturally raises a question: Why remove a tooth that isn't bothering you?
According to Dr. Kumar Rakshak Anand, Professor and Head, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Manav Rachna Dental College, MRIIRS, Faridabad, “The absence of pain doesn't necessarily mean the tooth is healthy. Some wisdom teeth erupt normally and function just like any other molar. The trouble begins when there isn't enough room in the jaw. Instead of growing upright, the tooth may remain partially trapped beneath the gums or become impacted, growing sideways or at an angle.”
Because these teeth are tucked away at the very back of the mouth, they can create problems without causing any pain in the early stages.
Why do dentists recommend removing a painless wisdom tooth?
The decision isn't based on the absence or presence of pain. It is contingent upon the chances of problems in the future. Dr. Kumar Rakshak Anand says that common reasons are:
1. It can increase the risk of tooth decay
A partially erupted or impacted wisdom tooth is difficult to clean properly. Your toothbrush often struggles to reach that far back. Food particles and bacteria can become trapped around the tooth, increasing the risk of gum infections and cavities. What's more worrying is that the decay may not stop there. The neighbouring second molar, which is usually perfectly healthy can also begin to decay because of the trapped bacteria. By the time pain appears, the damage to the adjacent tooth may already be extensive.
2. It may damage the jawbone
In some cases, a fluid-filled cyst can develop around an impacted wisdom tooth. The problem is that these cysts usually grow silently. They typically don’t hurt until they have started to erode the surrounding jawbone. If left untreated, they can weaken the jaw and in rare cases even impact nearby teeth.
3. It may contribute to crowding
Many people believe wisdom teeth are solely responsible for crooked teeth. That's not entirely true. Dr. Anand says impacted wisdom teeth may contribute to crowding in selected patients, but they are not the only reason teeth become misaligned. Other factors, including genetics and natural changes with age, also play a role.
A wisdom tooth that looks perfectly normal from the outside may be hiding problems beneath the gums. That's why dentists ask for dental X-rays during a check-up. These scans help reveal:
- Whether the tooth is impacted
- The angle at which it is growing
- Whether it is pressing against neighbouring teeth
- Early bone damage
- Hidden cysts
Without imaging, many of these issues remain invisible until symptoms appear.
Should everyone get their wisdom teeth removed?
No. There is no hard and fast rule that all wisdom teeth should be extracted. Dentists consider a number of factors before recommending surgery such as: The position of the tooth impacted or the age of the patient, oral hygiene, the chances of future problems.
Is it better to remove them early?
If a dentist determines that removal is necessary, doing it before pain, swelling or infection develops often makes the procedure easier. According to Dr. Anand, early removal is generally associated with:
- A simpler surgical procedure
- Less discomfort
- Faster healing
- Lower risk of complications
Waiting until the tooth becomes infected or causes severe pain can make treatment more difficult. A painless wisdom tooth isn't always a healthy wisdom tooth. At the same time, not every wisdom tooth needs to be removed. The decision should be made case by case, after a thorough clinical examination and dental X-rays. If your dentist recommends extraction, it's usually because they see a problem developing beneath the surface, not because they're eager to remove it! So, the next time you hear, “Your wisdom tooth should come out,” don't ask, “But it doesn't hurt.” Instead, asked for the dental X-ray.
References:
- https://www.nhs.uk/tests-and-treatments/wisdom-tooth-removal/
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8346357/
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