ETV Bharat / health

Do Wisdom Teeth Always Need To Be Removed? Here's What You Need To Know

Wisdom teeth can create problems since they are tucked away at the very back of the mouth ( Getty Images )

Most of us treat the dentist like we treat the income tax department; we visit only when we absolutely have to. If a tooth isn't hurting, we assume everything is fine. One of the biggest myths about dental health involves wisdom teeth: the third molars that usually erupt between the ages of 17 and 25. Many people have them without ever experiencing pain. Yet, dentists often recommend removing these teeth even when they're completely symptom-free.

That naturally raises a question: Why remove a tooth that isn't bothering you?

According to Dr. Kumar Rakshak Anand, Professor and Head, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Manav Rachna Dental College, MRIIRS, Faridabad, “The absence of pain doesn't necessarily mean the tooth is healthy. Some wisdom teeth erupt normally and function just like any other molar. The trouble begins when there isn't enough room in the jaw. Instead of growing upright, the tooth may remain partially trapped beneath the gums or become impacted, growing sideways or at an angle.”

Because these teeth are tucked away at the very back of the mouth, they can create problems without causing any pain in the early stages.

Sometimes, wisdom teeth may contribute to crowding (Getty Images)

Why do dentists recommend removing a painless wisdom tooth?

The decision isn't based on the absence or presence of pain. It is contingent upon the chances of problems in the future. Dr. Kumar Rakshak Anand says that common reasons are:

1. It can increase the risk of tooth decay

A partially erupted or impacted wisdom tooth is difficult to clean properly. Your toothbrush often struggles to reach that far back. Food particles and bacteria can become trapped around the tooth, increasing the risk of gum infections and cavities. What's more worrying is that the decay may not stop there. The neighbouring second molar, which is usually perfectly healthy can also begin to decay because of the trapped bacteria. By the time pain appears, the damage to the adjacent tooth may already be extensive.

2. It may damage the jawbone