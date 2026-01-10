ETV Bharat / health

Oncologist Shares Winter Tips For Cancer Patients, How To Stay Safe From Infections During The Cold Season

Winter calls for hot chai, cosy blankets, Instagram-worthy foggy mornings, and the excuse to wear that one jacket you saved up for. But if you’re a cancer patient (or caring for one), winter isn’t just about comfort and aesthetics. It’s a season that raises the stakes.

When you’re already fighting cancer, the last thing you need is a common cold. For cancer patients, winter infections can snowball into serious health complications. That’s why winter care for cancer patients isn’t about paranoia. It’s about preparedness.

Why Winter Is Harder For Cancer Patients

Winter is often marketed as “pleasant.” But chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and certain cancer medications don’t care about poetry or Pinterest boards. These treatments weaken the immune system, lowering the body’s natural ability to fight infections. Suddenly, things most people brush off (a runny nose, mild fever, sore throat) become red flags.

According to Dr Utkarsh Ajgaonkar, Consultant – Surgical Oncology at TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, “Cold weather can be particularly challenging for cancer patients because the sudden drop in temperature increases vulnerability to infections and allergies. Respiratory infections like flu, pneumonia, and viral colds are far more common in winter, and cancer patients are especially susceptible.”

Add to that the fact that winter pushes people indoors (closed rooms, poor ventilation, shared air) and you have the perfect breeding ground for germs. One sneeze in a crowded lift or waiting room can have consequences far beyond discomfort. Even a “small” infection can delay chemotherapy cycles or surgery schedules. When treatment timelines matter, prevention becomes as important as medication.

Think Of Winter Care As A Strategy

Many cancer patients feel frustrated when doctors advise them to avoid crowds, limit visitors, or wear masks. It can feel isolating. But here’s a mindset shift worth making: these precautions are not about limiting your life; they’re about protecting it. Dr Ajgaonkar says that winter is the time when cancer patients must exercise extra caution with their daily routines. Prevention, in this case, truly is better than cure.

Here are simple, doable, real-life steps that people with cancer can take during the winter season.

1. Hand Hygiene

Yes, everyone talks about washing hands. And yes, it sounds basic. But hand hygiene is your first line of defence. Cancer patients should wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 30 seconds—before eating, after using the restroom, after coming back from outside, and after touching commonly used surfaces like door handles, elevator buttons, or furniture. Think of your hands as the Uber service for germs. They pick things up and drop them off everywhere. Regular handwashing cancels that ride. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Keep one in your bag, next to your bed, and maybe one more just in case.