Oncologist Shares Winter Tips For Cancer Patients, How To Stay Safe From Infections During The Cold Season
Simple, doable, real-life steps that people with cancer can take during the winter season.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Winter calls for hot chai, cosy blankets, Instagram-worthy foggy mornings, and the excuse to wear that one jacket you saved up for. But if you’re a cancer patient (or caring for one), winter isn’t just about comfort and aesthetics. It’s a season that raises the stakes.
When you’re already fighting cancer, the last thing you need is a common cold. For cancer patients, winter infections can snowball into serious health complications. That’s why winter care for cancer patients isn’t about paranoia. It’s about preparedness.
Why Winter Is Harder For Cancer Patients
Winter is often marketed as “pleasant.” But chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and certain cancer medications don’t care about poetry or Pinterest boards. These treatments weaken the immune system, lowering the body’s natural ability to fight infections. Suddenly, things most people brush off (a runny nose, mild fever, sore throat) become red flags.
According to Dr Utkarsh Ajgaonkar, Consultant – Surgical Oncology at TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, “Cold weather can be particularly challenging for cancer patients because the sudden drop in temperature increases vulnerability to infections and allergies. Respiratory infections like flu, pneumonia, and viral colds are far more common in winter, and cancer patients are especially susceptible.”
Add to that the fact that winter pushes people indoors (closed rooms, poor ventilation, shared air) and you have the perfect breeding ground for germs. One sneeze in a crowded lift or waiting room can have consequences far beyond discomfort. Even a “small” infection can delay chemotherapy cycles or surgery schedules. When treatment timelines matter, prevention becomes as important as medication.
Think Of Winter Care As A Strategy
Many cancer patients feel frustrated when doctors advise them to avoid crowds, limit visitors, or wear masks. It can feel isolating. But here’s a mindset shift worth making: these precautions are not about limiting your life; they’re about protecting it. Dr Ajgaonkar says that winter is the time when cancer patients must exercise extra caution with their daily routines. Prevention, in this case, truly is better than cure.
Here are simple, doable, real-life steps that people with cancer can take during the winter season.
1. Hand Hygiene
Yes, everyone talks about washing hands. And yes, it sounds basic. But hand hygiene is your first line of defence. Cancer patients should wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 30 seconds—before eating, after using the restroom, after coming back from outside, and after touching commonly used surfaces like door handles, elevator buttons, or furniture. Think of your hands as the Uber service for germs. They pick things up and drop them off everywhere. Regular handwashing cancels that ride. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Keep one in your bag, next to your bed, and maybe one more just in case.
2. Avoid Sick People
This is the part where Indian social conditioning struggles. Someone has a cough and says, “Arre, it’s nothing.” For cancer patients, it could be everything. Dr Ajgaonkar advises cancer patients to stay away from people who show symptoms like cough, cold, fever, or flu-like signs. This includes avoiding crowded places such as malls, public transport during peak hours, weddings, and social gatherings; especially during recovery or active treatment. It’s also okay to say no to visitors at home. You don’t owe anyone an explanation. Your health is not a debate topic.
3. Masks Are Essential
The pandemic taught us many things, but one lesson that stuck is this: masks work. Wearing a mask in public places significantly reduces the risk of respiratory infections. A simple surgical or N95 mask can prevent viruses from reaching your respiratory system when immunity is already compromised.
4. Dress Like Winter Means Business
Cold exposure can weaken the body further, making it easier for infections to take hold. Layer your clothing. Cover your hands, feet, and head properly. These are areas where the body loses heat fastest. Warm socks, gloves, scarves, and caps are not optional accessories during winter. Staying warm helps your body focus its energy on healing rather than temperature regulation.
5. Vaccinations Are Your Allies
Many people ignore flu vaccines, assuming they’re optional. For cancer patients, they’re often essential. Vaccines don’t weaken you; they prepare your immune system for battle. Always consult your oncologist before getting vaccinated.
6. Keep Your Home Clean, Not Sterile
Your home should be safe, not suffocating. Regularly disinfect commonly touched surfaces like switches, remote controls, door handles, and countertops. Ensure rooms are clean and well-ventilated. Avoid exposure to dust, mold, or damp areas, especially during winter when windows stay closed. Fresh air is underrated. Let it in when possible.
Dr Ajgaonkar strongly advises early reporting of symptoms because prompt medical attention can prevent complications and avoid disruptions in cancer treatment. By following basic hygiene, staying warm, eating well, avoiding unnecessary exposure, and seeking medical help early, cancer patients can significantly reduce their risk of winter infections.
