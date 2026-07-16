ETV Bharat / health

Why Many Women Under 30 Experience Low Ovarian Reserves, 'Premature Ovarian Failure', Explains IVF Expert Of Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid rising concerns about low fertility rates among women in Jammu and Kashmir, gynaecologist and IVF specialist Dr Iram Shafi Akhoon pointed to a key cause. She said more women under 30 are showing low anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH) levels or low ovarian reserve, which can sometimes lead to premature ovarian failure.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Iram said declining levels of AMH are being detected in younger women during routine clinical practice.

“AMH is produced by the small follicles in the ovaries and serves as a main fertility indicator and marker of a woman’s egg reserve. Unlike many reproductive hormones, AMH can be measured through a blood test on any day of the menstrual cycle,” she said.

According to Dr Iram, AMH levels generally peak around age 25 and decline gradually with age, reaching their lowest at menopause. “However, doctors in Kashmir are increasingly observing reduced AMH levels in women younger than 30, which is alarming,” she said.