Why Many Women Under 30 Experience Low Ovarian Reserves, 'Premature Ovarian Failure', Explains IVF Expert Of Kashmir
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat's Parvez ud Din, IVF specialist Dr Iram Shafi Akhoon attributed low AMH levels died and other lifestyle factors.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 16, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid rising concerns about low fertility rates among women in Jammu and Kashmir, gynaecologist and IVF specialist Dr Iram Shafi Akhoon pointed to a key cause. She said more women under 30 are showing low anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH) levels or low ovarian reserve, which can sometimes lead to premature ovarian failure.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Iram said declining levels of AMH are being detected in younger women during routine clinical practice.
“AMH is produced by the small follicles in the ovaries and serves as a main fertility indicator and marker of a woman’s egg reserve. Unlike many reproductive hormones, AMH can be measured through a blood test on any day of the menstrual cycle,” she said.
According to Dr Iram, AMH levels generally peak around age 25 and decline gradually with age, reaching their lowest at menopause. “However, doctors in Kashmir are increasingly observing reduced AMH levels in women younger than 30, which is alarming,” she said.
She also blamed multiple factors like sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, chronic stress, disrupted sleep patterns and excessive screen time for the decline in AMH.
“Processed foods, exposure to preservatives and hormones in some food products are also the contributors, though broader scientific evidence on several of these factors remains under study,” Dr Iram added.
She said that hormonal imbalance could also be caused by chronic psychological stress, career-related pressure and prolonged exposure to blue light from mobile devices. “Surgeries involving the ovaries may also reduce ovarian reserve,” she added.
In reply to a query about symptoms, she said that a low AMH condition usually remains silent, but some women may experience lighter menstrual flow, irregular periods or the complete cessation of menstruation.
“An AMH blood test helps assess a woman’s ovarian reserve and can assist doctors in fertility planning. So, it’s better for women to regularly test for AMH levels,” she said. “Women with significantly reduced ovarian reserve may face difficulty conceiving naturally and, in advanced cases, may have limited success with assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF,” Dr Akhoon added.
The warning comes as Jammu and Kashmir's total fertility rate has fallen to about 1.4 children per woman, well below the replacement level of 2.1. The problem could contribute to slower population growth, an ageing population, workforce shortages and long-term economic challenges.
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