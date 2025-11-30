ETV Bharat / health

Clinical Psychologist Explains How Loneliness Is Emerging As Major Mental Health Challenge Among Children

Jodhpur: Loneliness is becoming one of the most serious issues affecting children's mental health, according to clinical psychologist Dr Lavanya Patel.

Speaking at an Annual National Conference of the Indian Association of Private Psychology (ANCIAPP 2025) in Jodhpur on Saturday, Dr Patel said that children living in nuclear families are increasingly facing stress, emotional isolation and depression, which can push them towards risky or harmful behaviour.

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Patel explained that loneliness is affecting young minds so deeply that many children are unable to think clearly or express their feelings. She said that every day, new cases emerge where children withdraw into themselves, avoid conversations and slowly lose interest in activities they once enjoyed. This emotional silence, she warned, can affect their personality development and overall growth.

Children Need Companionship Between Ages 7 And 14

According to Dr Patel, the age group of 7 to 14 years is the most critical for emotional bonding and companionship. However, the structure of modern nuclear families often makes this difficult. With both parents working, many children spend long hours alone or with domestic help. Over time, this lack of meaningful interaction leaves them vulnerable to loneliness.

Dr Patel explained that children begin to show behavioural changes during this period. They may become irritable, overly quiet or unusually attached to phones and screens. Since they lack a supportive adult to talk to, they struggle to handle everyday stress or emotional challenges on their own.

Judgment Based On Academics Increases Pressure

Dr Patel said that another major contributor to stress is the constant comparison children face regarding academic performance. Dr Patel noted that parents often judge their child solely on marks or grades, which is unfair because every child has different strengths. Some children excel in sports, music, dance or creative fields, yet schools and families frequently measure success through only one lens, which is academics.

She said, "This narrow judgment creates unconscious pressure. When a child feels they are being evaluated by everyone, they develop a fear of judgment. This fear pushes them into further stress, making them less confident." Dr Patel emphasised that parents must understand that not every child can top their class, but every child has something that needs recognition.

Mobile Phones As An Escape

To deal with this increasing pressure, many children turn to mobile phones. Dr Patel described mobile phones as devices without a "stop button." Children are not guided on what to watch, how much to watch or when to stop. Without limits, they fall into excessive screen time, which becomes an unhealthy coping mechanism.