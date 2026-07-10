Gynec Explains Why Indian Women Get More UTIs In The Monsoon, And Simple Tips To Avoid Getting One
Rain may cool the weather, but it also creates the perfect conditions for a painful infection, Ob-Gyn Dr. Kusum Lata tells ETV Bharat.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Every year, as the first monsoon showers arrive, most Indians breathe a sigh of relief. The unbearable heat finally eases and the smell of wet earth fills the air. But while we're celebrating the rain, bacteria are throwing a party of their own. Doctors say that the early monsoon months bring a sharp rise in urinary tract infections (UTIs) among women. If you've ever experienced one, you know it's not just “a little burning.” It's the constant urge to pee, the discomfort, the pain, and the feeling that your bladder has declared war on you.
According to Dr. Kusum Lata, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician, Gynecologist and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon, Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon, “UTIs are among the most common bacterial infections affecting women in India. And in monsoon, the risk climbs even higher.”
Why Women Are More Vulnerable
Women are naturally more likely to get UTIs than men because they have a shorter urethra. That means bacteria have a much shorter journey to reach the bladder. Now throw the monsoon into the mix. The weather becomes humid. You sweat more. Clothes stay damp longer. Sometimes you get caught in the rain and continue wearing wet jeans for hours because you're stuck in traffic or at work. Many people actually drink less water than they should, so they are dehydrated, making their body the perfect environment for bacteria to multiply. Your body is trying to deal with changing weather. The bacteria are simply taking advantage of the situation.
Small Habits, Big Consequences
The funny thing about UTIs is that they are often caused by everyday habits we hardly think about. How many times have you delayed going to the washroom because the office restroom wasn't clean? How often have you spent an entire day in sweaty gym clothes or rain-soaked leggings? How many glasses of water did you actually drink yesterday? These little decisions matter more than we realise.
Ob-Gyn Dr. Lata explains, “Concentrated urine caused by dehydration allows bacteria to grow more easily. Close-fitting synthetic clothing traps heat and moisture in the intimate area, making it easier for infections to develop. Women who travel long distances, stay in wet clothes after getting drenched in the rain or neglect intimate hygiene are also more vulnerable.” Some women are at even greater risk. Pregnancy, hormonal changes and diabetes increase the chances of developing UTIs. In people with diabetes, high blood sugar can encourage bacterial growth while weakening the body’s natural defence system.
Look out for signs such as:
- A burning feeling when you urinate.
- Frequent urination than usual.
- A sudden need to pee.
- Lower belly pain
- Cloudy or bad-smelling urine.
- Fever, especially if it spreads.
Many women ignore these signs, hoping they'll disappear on their own. That's a mistake. The earlier a UTI is treated, the easier it is to prevent it from becoming a kidney infection.
Prevention Is Simple
Preventing a UTI doesn't require expensive supplements or miracle products. Dr. Lata recommends the following steps:
- Drink enough water every day. Water helps flush bacteria out of the urinary tract before they can cause trouble.
- Choose cotton underwear that breathes instead of tight synthetic fabrics, particularly when it's humid.
- Don't hold your urine for hours. Your bladder is not designed to be a storage tank.
- Keep the genital area clean and dry, particularly after sweating or getting caught in the rain.
- Urinating after sexual activity can also help wash away bacteria before they enter the urinary tract.
- Add probiotic foods such as curd to your diet. They help maintain a healthy balance of beneficial bacteria, which may reduce the risk of recurrent infections.
Don't Normalise The Pain
Many Indian women have an unfortunate habit. They tolerate discomfort until it becomes unbearable. A burning sensation while urinating is not normal. Neither is rushing to the washroom every 20 minutes. “If UTIs keep coming back, don't rely on home remedies or random advice from social media. Consult a gynaecologist or urologist. Recurrent infections may necessitate appropriate evaluation for the underlying cause,” concludes Dr. Lata.
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