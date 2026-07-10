ETV Bharat / health

Gynec Explains Why Indian Women Get More UTIs In The Monsoon, And Simple Tips To Avoid Getting One

Every year, as the first monsoon showers arrive, most Indians breathe a sigh of relief. The unbearable heat finally eases and the smell of wet earth fills the air. But while we're celebrating the rain, bacteria are throwing a party of their own. Doctors say that the early monsoon months bring a sharp rise in urinary tract infections (UTIs) among women. If you've ever experienced one, you know it's not just “a little burning.” It's the constant urge to pee, the discomfort, the pain, and the feeling that your bladder has declared war on you.

According to Dr. Kusum Lata, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician, Gynecologist and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon, Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon, “UTIs are among the most common bacterial infections affecting women in India. And in monsoon, the risk climbs even higher.”

Why Women Are More Vulnerable

Women are naturally more likely to get UTIs than men because they have a shorter urethra. That means bacteria have a much shorter journey to reach the bladder. Now throw the monsoon into the mix. The weather becomes humid. You sweat more. Clothes stay damp longer. Sometimes you get caught in the rain and continue wearing wet jeans for hours because you're stuck in traffic or at work. Many people actually drink less water than they should, so they are dehydrated, making their body the perfect environment for bacteria to multiply. Your body is trying to deal with changing weather. The bacteria are simply taking advantage of the situation.

Illustration of how UTI occurs (ETV Bharat)

Small Habits, Big Consequences