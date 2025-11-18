ETV Bharat / health

Why Do People Often Get Flu During Winters? Leading Pulmonologist Explains

“In the flu, fever and body aches are very extreme and can affect the lungs. While the cold is limited to only the nose and throat. Influenza virus affects people more during winters and can even appear in serious conditions”.

Dr Naveed said that the main difference between the flu and the common cold is that the symptoms of the former are more severe and appear suddenly while the symptoms of the cold are usually mild.

Dr Naveed said that people can get flu at any time of the year, but it is usually seen in autumn and winter. Over the diagnosis of the viral infection, the pulmonologist said that when someone has a cold, it has to be checked whether the cold is allergic or an infection. “Because the treatment of the days is separate which a specialist doctor can do through diagnosis or tests”.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Naveed Nazir, a chest specialist and Professor and Head of the Department of Pulmonology at GMC Srinagar said that children and the elderly are at greater risk of Influenza. In addition, patients with underlying diseases like heart, lung, kidney ailments struggling with immune system problems, too are vulnerable to the viral infection, Dr Naveed said.

Srinagar: Influenza, commonly called 'flu' is a highly contagious viral infection that affects millions of people every year around the world especially during autumn or winter. Although people infected with the viral infection caused by Influenza viruses recover on their own, a leading pulmonologist has warned that for some people, flu can be dangerous.

While flu is usually caused by influenza viruses A and B, Dr Naveed said that different strains of the flu virus come to light each year.

Symptoms

According to Dr Naveed, children and adults usually have symptoms such as a runny or stuffy nose, general fatigue, headache, body aches and a dry or sore throat. Flu symptoms can be more severe in adults. In many adults, a sudden fever is often the first sign of a flu infection. Dr Naveed said that if the fever lasts longer than five days, it may be a sign of a bacterial infection for which people need to see a doctor.

“However, not everyone can get a cold, fever or cough from the flu. He said that most people who get the flu will not become seriously ill, but for some people, the flu can be dangerous. Including children and the elderly. In addition, patients who are suffering from heart, lung, kidney diseases or other diseases and are struggling with immune system problems”.

Why Flu Affects During Winters

Dr Naveed said that during the winter, people tend to stay indoors or in closed places, which makes it easier for the virus to be transmitted from one person to another. Besides, the Influenza viruses thrive more in humid weather, he said.

Dr Naveed Nazir (ETV Bharat)

“Cold weather allows viruses, especially influenza viruses, to survive and remain in the air for a longer time, which increases the chances of transmission. During winter, people spend more time indoors, which leads to close contact between people in closed places and easy spread of the virus. In addition, due to the heating systems, the air is drier in winter, which can dry out the nasal passages and make people more susceptible to the virus,” he explained.

Treatment

Dr Naveed said that there is no flu vaccine that can provide 100 percent protection from the flu. “This vaccine can only protect us from the influenza virus and not from other viruses because there are many such viruses besides influenza,” he said. Over the precautionary measures, Dr Naveed said that people need to pay close attention to diet during the cold season.

“Special attention should be paid to nutritious food and ample hydration so that the immune system is strengthened. On the other hand, if someone in the house shows any symptoms of a cold, family members should adopt physical distancing as a precautionary measure,” he said.

“Besides, special attention should be given to proper ventilation in the rooms and to avoid cold while going out, appropriate clothes should be worn and one should cover the nose and mouth especially in the morning and evening hours when it is cold”.